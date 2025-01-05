It wasn’t long ago that the Clarkston Bantams were kings of the Avista Holiday Tournament hardwood and even back-to-back state champions.

A string of success quite similar to what Bonners Ferry is having now.

This year, with three promising but nonetheless inexperienced underclassman starters, Clarkston coach Justin Jones said his team is focused on development.

The Bonners Ferry Badgers, in pursuit of a second consecutive state title, beat Clarkston 74-27 in Saturday’s Avista Holiday Tournament final at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

“This is a difficult loss,” Jones said. “At times, an embarrassing loss. I don’t know if our program has been beat like that before.”

Bateman, Williams lead Badger attack

Thomas Bateman, named to the all-tournament team after the game, led the Badgers (10-0) with 23 points. Asher Williams, who will play basketball at Montana Tech at the end of the year, sank two 3-pointers and shot 71% from the floor (10-for-14) to score 22.

Williams was named tournament MVP for the boys bracket.

“Those guys are our backbone,” said Bonners Ferry coach Nathan Williams, who is Asher Williams’ father. “They’re both leading us in rebounds, leading us in steals, leading us in minutes, leading us in points. Game’s on the line, we’re going to them. And they’ve been that way.”

The Badgers opened the game with a 9-0 run, capitalizing off of Bantam turnovers and snagging rebounds.

Their first basket could be classified as third-chance points after the Badgers grabbed two offensive boards.

Brody Rice snagged Bateman’s missed layup and passed it to Asher Williams, who missed a 3-pointer that was rebounded by Sulay Abubakari, who hurried the ball out to a wide-open Eli Blackmore for three.

It was that kind of afternoon for the Badgers. Everything was clicking.

Isaiah Woods nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bantams on the board within the game’s first five minutes. He made another trey later in the half. Woods’ six points led Clarkston.

Nathan Williams said that he challenged his team to play better defense at halftime of Bonners Ferry’s Friday meeting with Moscow. The Badgers closed out the semifinal strong and carried that energy into the final.

“Today they came out with a sudden fire in their eyes with defense,” Nathan Williams said. “And I was just really pleased with our defensive effort and energy.”

Bonners Ferry led 23-7 after the first quarter, carved out a commanding 49-16 lead at the break, led 61-27 after the third and shut out the Bantams with a 13-0 Badger fourth quarter to win 74-27.

Bateman flashed his clutch factor by putting up a layup to beat the buzzer with about two seconds left in the second quarter and made a 3-pointer from way downtown to beat the buzzer yet again to close the third.

Asher Williams said that Bateman has really come into his own this year.

“We do ‘screen and roll 52,’ that’s our main offense,” Asher Williams said. “Thomas is great. He’s doing better than I think he’s ever done, scoring more points, growing into his game. He’s a great shooter.”

An encouraging third quarter for the Bantams

While the Badgers held the Bantams to fewer than 10 points in three of the four quarters — and shut out Clarkston in the fourth quarter — Jones said his team responded to his staff’s message and started the third quarter strong.

“That’s why I took that timeout right away,” Jones said. “I just wanted to tell them, ‘We’re capable of doing this if we do the right things, put the right effort in, have the right mindset.’ We’re so close, yet so far.”

Clarkston lost the third by just one point, 12-11, but started the quarter with a personal 4-0 run from sophomore point guard Niko Ah Hi, who drew a foul to open the half and took a loose Badger ball coast-to-coast for the layup.