One of the big emphasis points for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team now and forever has been the way the players go on the attack offensively.
The Warriors made that point loud and clear during Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of Corban.
LCSC pounded a total of eight home runs in the 18-14 and 14-5 sweep of the visiting Warriors at Harris Field. For the weekend, the locals swatted 13 home runs in total.
Obviously, the goal never is to go deep but to put the ball in play. However, maximizing each pitch is something fifth-year coach Jake Taylor and his staff zeroes in on with all of the Warriors.
“We have an emphasis and intent to drive the baseball for extra-base hits,” Taylor said. “Not so much the home run, but attacking hittable pitches to all areas of the field. This weekend, we just happened to get under the ball a bit and they carried out of the park.”
The hope for LCSC (18-4, 3-1 Cascade) is that continues this weekend as it embarks on its first conference road trip of the season, playing four games against British Columbia (14-14, 0-4) in Vancouver.
The series starts with a single game at 6 p.m. Friday. It continues with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and wraps up with an 11 a.m. single game Sunday.
The Warriors hit an impressive .413 (62-for-150) in taking three of the four games against Corban, by far its best offensive output in a series this season. Of the 62 hits, 24 of them went for extra bases. LCSC has nine triples in 2023, with three of them coming this past weekend.
Coming into the Corban series, the Warriors had hit just 25 home runs, a seemingly paltry figure for a team that’s been known throughout the years for power surges. The 13 homers this past weekend bring the season total to 38, which is above what they hit to this point in 2022 (30) and right in line with the number in 2021 (39).
“Our offensive unit is beginning to settle in with some experience in the batter’s box this season,” Taylor said. “Still a lot of work to be done to get us to a point where we can compete throughout our entire lineup for the entirety of the game.”
One player who pretty much came through in the clutch every time he stepped to the plate against Corban was senior outfielder Joe Canty.
Canty, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder who mainly saw time as a pinch-runner and occasional defensive substitute last season, might have earned himself some more quality time just based on this past week’s results.
He went 5-for-7 (.714) with four runs scored, a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI. That effort knocked his season’s batting average up to .471 with five of his eight hits going for extra-bases and 11 RBI, which puts him in a tie for seventh on the team. This, coming from a guy who has only played in half of the Warriors’ games and made just three starts total.
Taylor said all of the players on the team respect Canty for his ability and his dedication to his craft.
“Joe has worked incredibly hard the past two seasons and earned the respect of his teammates and coaches through his daily actions,” Taylor said. “At times, his playing time has been limited but he has been eager to compete when he has earned his opportunities. (I’m) very happy that he has found a great amount of success thus far in the season.”
Top eight teams stay same in top 25
The top eight teams remained in the same positions when the NAIA released its coaches top 25 poll Wednesday.
That includes the Warriors, who remained in the No. 3 spot. Defending national champion Southeastern (30-1), which went 9-1 in the recent two-week period, stayed at No. 1 with all 20 votes. Tennessee Wesleyan (22-4), which went 6-3 in the past 14 days, still is at No. 2.
LSU Shreveport (22-6), Georgia Gwinnett (25-3), Webber International (Fla.) (24-7), Hope International (Calif.) (17-6) and Mobile (Ala.) (20-4) all remained at Nos. 4-8, respectively, in the poll.
College of Idaho (18-7), which is in a tie for first in the Cascade Conference with Oregon Tech (17-9) at 4-0, received votes in the poll.
Seamons earns weekly honor
Junior outfielder Nick Seamons was named this week’s Cascade Conference player of the week, the conference announced.
Seamons went 10-for-21 in a four-game series against Corban, hitting four home runs in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep and finished with a 1.095 slugging percentage. He had six RBI, scored eight runs and led the team with 23 total bases in the four games.
