Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

BREAKING: Wake Forest expected to hire WSU's Jake Dickert as next football coach

Dickert coached the Cougs for over three years, bringing home two Apple Cups and making three bowl appearances in a tumultuous time for college football

Stephan Wiebe
Jake Dickert runs a Washington State football practice. Dickert will be hired by Wake Forest, according to online reports.
Jake Dickert runs a Washington State football practice. Dickert will be hired by Wake Forest, according to online reports.Lewiston Tribune file

Wake Forest is expected to hire Washington State's Jake Dickert as its next football coach, per multiple national reports Wednesday morning.

Reporters from The Athletic, Bruce Feldman and Ralph D. Russo, reported that "Wake Forest is hiring Washington State coach Jake Dickert to replace Dave Clawson, just two days after Clawson unexpectedly stepped down, two people briefed on the decision said Wednesday," reads the article in The Athletic.

Dickert was first rumored to be a finalist for the position on Tuesday.

Dickert led the Cougars to a 23-20 record in three-and-a-half years on the Palouse. His tenure included two Apple Cup victories and three bowl appearances.

The Wisconsin native took over as interim coach in 2021 when then-coach Nick Rolovich was fired for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Dickert rallied the Cougs to a victory over the rival UW Huskies on Nov. 26, 2021, securing the full-time position in the process.

Over the next three years, Dickert led the Cougars through perhaps their most tumultuous stretch in school history. His teams saw COVID-19, the collapse of the Pac-12 and the rise of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals.

If Dickert is departing, that will leave both Palouse schools without a head football coach. The University of Idaho is without a coach after Jason Eck left for New Mexico on Saturday.

washington state football
Jake Dickert
