SEATTLE — Eric Lauer allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings, and Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single and scored in a five-run seventh as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory Wednesday over the Seattle Mariners.

Julio Rodríguez clubbed a two-run homer against Lauer (3-1) in the third inning, but that was all the offense Seattle could muster against the Brewers’ lefty, who didn’t give up another hit until the eighth.

