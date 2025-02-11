GRANGEVILLE — Caryss Barger fell after a hefty shove from a Priest River player and spent maybe a second on the hardwood before she jumped to her feet, stole the ball, drew a foul on her drive to the rim and sank the free throws.

“She’s pretty tenacious,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger, who is also Caryss’ mother.

Caryss Barger grabbed a team-leading five steals and posted 15 points, senior Siena Wagner drilled a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 18 points and the Grangeville Bulldogs beat Priest River 69-33 in the girls basketball 3A Central Idaho League district championship Monday in Grangeville.

The win was the Bulldogs’ ninth straight district championship victory and sends Grangeville to the 3A state tournament.

Michelle Barger said Grangeville (17-6) has not missed the state tournament in the 12 years she has coached the team.

The Bulldogs dominated from whistle to whistle against Priest River (14-7). Grangeville led 20-9 after the first quarter — capped by an Autumn Long fast-break layup off a steal in the waning seconds — and opened the second with a 15-0 run in less than three minutes.

Grangeville turned in a 19-2 second quarter and led 39-11 at halftime. The Bulldogs pushed the advantage to more than 30 points in the third and cruised to the 36-point win after a 29-point second half.

Caryss Barger and Wagner combined for nine of the Bulldogs’ 21 steals. Add in 15 assists — spearheaded by 6-foot-2 post Madalyn Green — and a minimal number of turnovers and the Bulldogs had their winning formula.

Between Caryss Barger, Wagner and Long, the Bulldogs boast the valuable ability to read passes, react quickly with a hand on the ball and get a lot of steals.

Michelle Barger said that Caryss Barger, Wagner and Long feed off each other’s energy and playmaking. They call themselves “The Wolfpack” and their approach to the game “the wolfpack mentality.”

Wagner worked on her two-foot shot over the summer and has turned in a strong senior year, flashed by her career-best point total.

Addisyn Vanderwall drained a pair of 3s as well and totaled 10 points.