SportsFebruary 11, 2025

Grangeville Bulldogs’ tenacious defense, sharp shooting help secure a ninth straight district championship

Grangeville is going to State for the 12th straight year under coach Michelle Barger

Sports staff
The Grangeville girls basketball team won a 3A Central Idaho League district tournament title by defeating Priest River 69-33 on Monday, Feb. 10, in Grangeville.
Courtesy photo

GRANGEVILLE — Caryss Barger fell after a hefty shove from a Priest River player and spent maybe a second on the hardwood before she jumped to her feet, stole the ball, drew a foul on her drive to the rim and sank the free throws.

“She’s pretty tenacious,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger, who is also Caryss’ mother.

Caryss Barger grabbed a team-leading five steals and posted 15 points, senior Siena Wagner drilled a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 18 points and the Grangeville Bulldogs beat Priest River 69-33 in the girls basketball 3A Central Idaho League district championship Monday in Grangeville.

The win was the Bulldogs’ ninth straight district championship victory and sends Grangeville to the 3A state tournament.

Michelle Barger said Grangeville (17-6) has not missed the state tournament in the 12 years she has coached the team.

The Bulldogs dominated from whistle to whistle against Priest River (14-7). Grangeville led 20-9 after the first quarter — capped by an Autumn Long fast-break layup off a steal in the waning seconds — and opened the second with a 15-0 run in less than three minutes.

Grangeville turned in a 19-2 second quarter and led 39-11 at halftime. The Bulldogs pushed the advantage to more than 30 points in the third and cruised to the 36-point win after a 29-point second half.

Caryss Barger and Wagner combined for nine of the Bulldogs’ 21 steals. Add in 15 assists — spearheaded by 6-foot-2 post Madalyn Green — and a minimal number of turnovers and the Bulldogs had their winning formula.

Between Caryss Barger, Wagner and Long, the Bulldogs boast the valuable ability to read passes, react quickly with a hand on the ball and get a lot of steals.

Michelle Barger said that Caryss Barger, Wagner and Long feed off each other’s energy and playmaking. They call themselves “The Wolfpack” and their approach to the game “the wolfpack mentality.”

Wagner worked on her two-foot shot over the summer and has turned in a strong senior year, flashed by her career-best point total.

Addisyn Vanderwall drained a pair of 3s as well and totaled 10 points.

With most of the girls playing basketball with each other since third grade, the team bond and talent level are tight, allowing Grangeville to preserve the standard of State berths.

The Bulldogs lost by a free throw in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament. They responded by playing a tough schedule and going 17-6 thus far.

Assistant coach Megan Turner and volunteer coach Jim Church received their flowers from Michelle Barger, who credited each with getting the team to where it is today.

Michelle Barger said that Grangeville will likely get the fourth seed and play Ririe, which beat the Bulldogs 55-45 on Nov. 23.

If Grangeville gets the third seed, it could play New Plymouth.

“We’re coming back with a vengeance this year,” Michelle Barger said.

GRANGEVILLE (17-6)

Caryss Barger 5 4-4 15, Siena Wagner 8 0-0 18, Autumn Long 4 0-0 9, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 3 0-0 6, Halle Told 1 0-0 2, Adalei LeFebvre 2 0-0 4, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 2-4 10, Ila Wilkinson 0 1-2 1, Mikaela Klement 0 1-2 1, Keely MacGregor 0 0-0 0, Alyson Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-12 69.

PRIEST RIVER (14-7)

Church 1 0-0 2, Burgess-Diquetle 4 3-6 11, Humphrey 4 5-5 14, Yount 0 0-0 0, McCracken 2 0-2 6, Bray 0 0-0 0, Jansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-13 33.

Priest River 9 2 11 11—33

Grangeville 20 19 18 12—69

3-point goals — Wagner 2, Vanderwall 2 Barger, Long, Adams, McCracken 2, Humphrey.

high school sports
