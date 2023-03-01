In area Washington Class 1B and 2B girls basketball, two teams have been at or near the top of their respective classifications the whole season: the Colfax Bulldogs in 2B and Colton Wildcats in 1B.

The two each won their respective first-round state tournament games, and thus earned an extra day of preparation in the process in earning spots in the quarterfinal-round Thursday at Spokane Arena.

