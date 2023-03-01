In area Washington Class 1B and 2B girls basketball, two teams have been at or near the top of their respective classifications the whole season: the Colfax Bulldogs in 2B and Colton Wildcats in 1B.
The two each won their respective first-round state tournament games, and thus earned an extra day of preparation in the process in earning spots in the quarterfinal-round Thursday at Spokane Arena.
Colfax will play at 5:30 p.m. against either Upper Columbia Academy or Rainier and Colton will play at 12:15 p.m. the same day against either Willapa Valley or Inchelium.
The Bulldogs (25-0) and the Wildcats (23-1) aren’t strangers to the state tournament, each being perennial title contenders, but this season is different for the teams.
For top-ranked Colfax, it’s a chance at redemption and history. The Bulldogs made it to the final of the 2022 tournament, only to fall to Warden 70-55. The second-place finish has motivated Colfax this entire season.
“I think the girls are nervous, and rightly so,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “They’ve had this goal, ever since March 5 of last year, of coming back and reclaiming our story and what that looks like for us.
“We’re the only team that knows what that heartache is, and what that pain is, and what that loss is. Can we find a way to make that have purpose? I feel like this season it’s been in the back of our minds all season long. That loss never leaves you.”
The motivation of the loss not only has pushed the Bulldogs to get back to the state final, it’s also put the team in a prime position to make history.
If Colfax were to win the title, it would be the only undefeated girls basketball team at the school in at least the past 16 years (MaxPreps’ records only go back to 2006).
Part of the reason for the high-level success has been the high level of play across the team.
In a 77-37 first-round win Saturday against Mabton, Brynn McGaughy recorded a near-triple-double with 28 points, 17 rebounds and nine blocks. Hailey Demler had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaisha Gibb continued her steady play running the point with eight points, three assists and three steals.
For Colton, winning the 1B tourney would be the capper of an equally special season for the Wildcats. Colton is unbeaten against in-state opposition this season (its only loss a Dec. 29 defeat to Genesee), and coach Clark Vining celebrated his 400th win at the helm of the Wildcats.
Colton, much like Colfax, is also hoping to redeem itself after a disappointing end at the 2022 tournament. The Wildcats were the No. 2 seed and ended the tournament with two straight losses: a seven-point loss to Neah Bay in the semifinal and a six-point defeat to Southeast 1B League rival Garfield-Palouse in the third-place contest.
“We played a tough nonleague schedule (this season),” Vining said. “And our league, I say it every year, but I think it’s one of the toughest in the state with the 1Bs. You’re kind of battle-tested by this point. The approach you got to take, it sounds cliché, but you got to take it one game at a time. Take care of the game in front of you, then everything else doesn’t matter. The finish line is there, but we’re not quite there yet. We got to do some work.”
Colton will possibly have to make that final push to the finish line without starter Kaydee Heitstuman, who has been out of action since mid-February with a knee injury.
The other starters have more than picked up the slack. Grace Kuhle and Kyndra Stout combined for 38 points in the Wildcats’ 61-58 overtime win against Moses Lake Christian in Saturday’s first round.
Class 2B girls state tournament schedule
All games at Spokane Arena
Today’s Games
Game 9: Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs. LaConner, 3:45 p.m.
Game 10: Upper Columbia Academy vs. Rainier, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Raymond vs. Adna, 7:15 p.m.
Game 12: Liberty (Spangle) vs. Mabton, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Game 13: Northwest Christian-LaConner winner vs. Warden, 3:45 p.m.
Game 14: Upper Columbia Academy-Rainier winner vs. Colfax, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15: Raymond-Adna winner vs. Napavine, 7:15 p.m.
Game 16: Liberty-Mabton winner vs. Okanogan, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Game 17: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 12:15 p.m.
Game 18: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 2 p.m.
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:15 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fourth-place game
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 9:30 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 22: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 1 p.m.
Championship
Game 23: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 7 p.m.
Class 1B girls state tournament schedule
All games at Spokane Arena
Today’s Games
Game 9: Odessa vs. Moses Lake Christian, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Wellpinit vs. Oakesdale, 10:25 a.m.
Game 11: Willapa Valley vs. Inchelium, 12:15 p.m.
Game 12: Yakama Nation Tribal vs. Waterville-Mansfield, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Game 13: Odessa-Moses Lake Christian winner vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 9 a.m.
Game 14: Wellpinit-Oakesdale winner vs. Neah Bay, 10:30 a.m.
Game 15: Willapa Valley-Inchelium winner vs. Colton, 12:15 p.m.
Game 16: Yakama Nation Tribal-Waterville-Mansfield winner vs. Mossyrock, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Game 17: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 9 a.m.
Game 18: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 10:30 a.m.
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 3:45 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fourth-place game
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 8 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 22: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 11:15 a.m.
Championship
Game 23: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 3 p.m.