WORLD SERIES VOLUNTEERS — The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individuals to be volunteers for this year’s event, which runs May 26-June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. Shifts are available throughout the facility at all times of the day. Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers and ushers. New this year is a grounds crew position. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and an all-day pass to watch the games before and after shifts. For more information, go to naiaworldseries.com or contact Samantha Malinich at (208) 792-2275 or naiav@lcsc.edu.