WORLD SERIES VOLUNTEERS — The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individuals to be volunteers for this year’s event, which runs May 26-June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. Shifts are available throughout the facility at all times of the day. Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers and ushers. New this year is a grounds crew position. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and an all-day pass to watch the games before and after shifts. For more information, go to naiaworldseries.com or contact Samantha Malinich at (208) 792-2275 or naiav@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 8
LCSC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a boys basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity and JV teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $375 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available. For more information, contact (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 12
LCSC BOYS YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a youth skill and development camp for boys entering grades 1-6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 12-15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on skill development and fundamentals, with individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a high potential camp for boys entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 12-15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
JUNE 15
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a girls basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity, high school varsity/JV and middle school teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $400 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available for $20 per bed per night. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
JUNE 18
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus is on shooting fundamentals using the Pro-Shot shooting principles, which includes position shooting along with skill development to create shots. Video shot analysis is available for each participant. The camp is limited to the first 75 to register. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
JUNE 25
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 3-6, from 9 a.m. to noon June 26-28 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $75, whicn includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274.
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls age 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players age 5-7 can attend the half-day camp at 9 a.m. to noon each day and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $60 and full-day camp cost $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT.
