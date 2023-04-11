APRIL 14

TWILIGHT 5K RUN/WALK — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will be conducting the Twilight 5K run/walk on April 14. The event starts at Kiwanis Park and will do a double out and back, north and south, on the levees, finishing back at Kiwanis Park. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event will be chip timed. There are no overall or age group awards, but there will be a raffle of team gear. Online registration is available at raceentry.com, and race-day registrations are welcome. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.