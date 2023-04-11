APRIL 14
TWILIGHT 5K RUN/WALK — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will be conducting the Twilight 5K run/walk on April 14. The event starts at Kiwanis Park and will do a double out and back, north and south, on the levees, finishing back at Kiwanis Park. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event will be chip timed. There are no overall or age group awards, but there will be a raffle of team gear. Online registration is available at raceentry.com, and race-day registrations are welcome. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 15
CONQUER THE COURT TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will host the Conquer the Court basketball tournament on April 15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. There will be seven divisions of play, including boys and girls third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high schools, men’s open, women’s open and coed. The double-elimination tournament starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $80 per team if pre-registered and $100 per team the day of. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To download a registration form, go to lcwarriors.com/documents/2022/2/1//3_on_3_Tournamnet_Brochure.pdf?id=2250
APRIL 21
COUGSFIRST! QB CLASSIC — The CougsFirst! Business network is bringing the third annual CougsFirst! QB Golf Classic to the Palouse Ridge golf course on April 21, one day before the WSU football Crimson and Gray Game. The tournament will feature over 20 former WSU quarterbacks, head coaches, and former players from the last 50 years, including hosts “The Throwin Samoan” Jack Thompson and head coach Jake Dickert. Fans are encouraged to attend to take photos and collect autographs beginning at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10:30. There will be gallery seating available on hole No. 18 during the tournament.
APRIL 22
LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLOR RUN — The Movement & Sport Sciences and Residence Life clubs at Lewis-Clark State College are hosting a 5K Color Run on April 22. The event will begin at the P1FCU Activity Center entrance at 9:30 a.m. Reigstration costs $10 for children and LCSC students or $15 for non-student adults, and comes with a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a sticker.
APRIL 29
HILLSIDE VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC — Hillside Church is hosting a volleyball tournament and fundraiser using 4-vs.-4 mixed co-ed tournament style, and offering competitive and recreational divisions. Matches start at 8 am, Saturday April 29 at Lewiston High School gymnasium. Cost is $120 a team, cash prize to the winning team. Deadline to enter is Sunday April 23. All proceeds go to building a new gymnasium complex for the community and preschool classroom expansion. To register online, visit hillsidelcv.com. With questions, contact Sarah at 509-295-3881.
MAY 13
RIVAURA ROSE RIVER RUN — This 5K fun run/walk will start at Rivaura’s Event Barn in Juliaetta at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a wine tumbler, and one free glass of rose wine, beer, or sparkling cider. The cost is $48 and registration is available at runsignup.com/rivaura. A portion of the entry fee and all donations will go to the charity Families Against Fentanyl.
ANDREWS SOFTBALL CLINIC — The 29th annual Jill Andrews softball clinic will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Airport Park in Lewiston. The clinic is for girls ages 5 to 10. Cost is $15, and the deadline to enter is April 28. You can register at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation office, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
MAY 20
DRINKS AND DARTS GOLF SCRAMBLE — The fourth annual Wooden Nickel “Drinks and Darts” four-person golf scramble will be held May 20 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.The cost is $70 per person and includes a round, cart and lunch. The deadline is May 20 at 7:30 a.m. Sign-up sheets are available in the Wooden Nickel tavern at 931 Bryden Ave, at the Bryden Canyon golf course, or through email at dcweiss@outlook.com.
MAY 26
WORLD SERIES VOLUNTEERS — The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individuals to be volunteers for this year’s event, which runs May 26-June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. Shifts are available throughout the facility at all times of the day. Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers and ushers. New this year is a grounds crew position. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and an all-day pass to watch the games before and after shifts. For more information, go to naiaworldseries.com or contact Samantha Malinich at (208) 792-2275 or naiav@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 8
LCSC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State men’’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a boys basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity and JV teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $375 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available. For more information, contact (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 12
LCSC BOYS YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a youth skill and development camp for boys entering grades 1-6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 12-15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on skill development and fundamentals, with individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a high potential camp for boys entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 12-15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
JUNE 15
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a girls basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity, high school varsity/JV and middle school teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $400 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available for $20 per bed per night. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
JUNE 18
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus is on shooting fundamentals using the Pro-Shot shooting principles, which includes position shooting along with skill development to create shots. Video shot analysis is available for each participant. The camp is limited to the first 75 to register. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
JUNE 25
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 3-6, from 9 a.m. to noon June 26-28 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $75, whicn includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
VOLLEYBALL SUMMER ALL-SKILLS CAMP — A volleyball summer all-skills camp will take place from June 26-28 at Fenton Gym. Coaches will learn different techniques from coaches with diverse backgrounds. Joining coach Katie Hinrichs-Palmer will include coaches from North Idaho College, Eastern Washington and Whitman. For more information or to register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
LCSC WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 5-12, from 1 to 5 p.m. July 10-13 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $125, whicn includes a T-shirt. A discount for high school teams is available, and late registration for the team discount is July 11. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT