APRIL 1
LCSC TRACK AND FIELD DAY CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State College track and field coaching staff will conduct a day camp from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sweeney Track, 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Space is limited to first-come, first-served but walk-ins are welcomed based on availability. Athletes will be encouraged to focus on one event area, which include pole vault, throws and hurdles/jumps. Athletes are encouraged to bring water bottles and dressed as if for track practice with all appropriate gear. Cost is $40, plus Idaho sales tax. You can register at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
LEWISTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB LADIES OPENING DAY — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will conduct its opening day for ladies at 10 a.m. Registration takes place between 9 and 10 a.m. with a nine-hole shotgun start at 10 a.m. A lunch and raffle will follow. For more information or to register, call the Pro Shop at (208) 746-2801.
APRIL 4
WAKE UP WITH THE WARRIORS — The Warrior Athletic Association will conduct its annual Wake Up With the Warriors breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 8 a.m. April 5 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The event gives the public the opportunity to meet student-athletes and help them on their successful journey. The WAA also will honor Paul and Deanna Stewart with the Lifetime Warrior Award. The event is free but reservations are required. For more information, contact (208) 792-2275 or sfmalinich@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 5
P1FCU COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team, in conjunction with P1FCU, will host an Easter egg hunt for all children from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 5 at Harris Field. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the hunt starting at 6 p.m. The first 150 children will receive a voucher for a free hot dog and soda courtesy of Pepsi.
APRIL 14
TWILIGHT 5K RUN/WALK — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will be conducting the Twilight 5K run/walk on April 14. The event starts at Kiwanis Park and will do a double out and back, north and south, on the levees, finishing back at Kiwanis Park. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event will be chip timed. There are no overall or age group awards, but there will be a raffle of team gear. Online registration is available at raceentry.com, and race-day registrations are welcome. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 15
CONQUER THE COURT TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will host the Conquer the Court basketball tournament on April 15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. There will be seven divisions of play, including boys and girls third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high schools, men’s open, women’s open and coed. The double-elimination tournament starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $80 per team if pre-registered and $100 per team the day of. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To download a registration form, go to lcwarriors.com/documents/2022/2/1//3_on_3_Tournamnet_Brochure.pdf?id=2250
MAY 26
WORLD SERIES VOLUNTEERS — The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individuals to be volunteers for this year’s event, which runs May 26-June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. Shifts are available throughout the facility at all times of the day. Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers and ushers. New this year is a grounds crew position. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and an all-day pass to watch the games before and after shifts. For more information, go to naiaworldseries.com or contact Samantha Malinich at (208) 792-2275 or naiav@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 8
LCSC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State men’’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a boys basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity and JV teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $375 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available. For more information, contact (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 12
LCSC BOYS YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a youth skill and development camp for boys entering grades 1-6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 12-15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on skill development and fundamentals, with individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a high potential camp for boys entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 12-15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
JUNE 15
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a girls basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity, high school varsity/JV and middle school teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $400 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available for $20 per bed per night. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
JUNE 18
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus is on shooting fundamentals using the Pro-Shot shooting principles, which includes position shooting along with skill development to create shots. Video shot analysis is available for each participant. The camp is limited to the first 75 to register. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The camp will focus on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Players must bring their own water bottle. Cost is $159 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx
JUNE 25
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 3-6, from 9 a.m. to noon June 26-28 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $75, whicn includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
VOLLEYBALL SUMMER ALL-SKILLS CAMP — A volleyball summer all-skills camp will take place from June 26-28 at Fenton Gym. Coaches will learn different techniques from coaches with diverse backgrounds. Joining coach Katie Hinrichs-Palmer will include coaches from North Idaho College, Eastern Washington and Whitman. For more information or to register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
LCSC WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 5-12, from 1 to 5 p.m. July 10-13 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $125, whicn includes a T-shirt. A discount for high school teams is available, and late registration for the team discount is July 11. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT