MARCH 17
2-MAN 2-DAY 4-WAY TOURNEY — The Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual two-man two-day four-way tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday and March 19. Cost is $80 per player, and a GHIN number is required. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
LCSC SPRING TENNIS LADDER — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will host a community tennis ladder for beginners through advanced players for 12 weeks starting March 20 at the LCSC Tennis Center. Players will climb up rungs on the ladder as long as they continue winning. For more information, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 29
8-MAN NET STABLEFORD TOURNEY — The Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual eight-man net Stableford tournament April 1 and 2. Tee times start at 8:30 a.m. April 1 and a 9 a.m. shotgun start April 2. Cost is $150 which includes entry fee and a dinner April 2. A GHIN number is required for entry. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
APRIL 1
LCSC TRACK AND FIELD DAY CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State College track and field coaching staff will conduct a day camp from noon to 3 p.m. April 1 at Sweeney Track, 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Space is limited to first-come, first-served but walk-ins are welcomed based on availability. Athletes will be encouraged to focus on one event area, which include pole vault, throws and hurdles/jumps. Athletes are encouraged to bring water bottles and dressed as if for track practice with all appropriate gear. Cost is $40, plus Idaho sales tax. You can register at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 15
CONQUER THE COURT TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will host the Conquer the Court basketball tournament on April 15 at the P1FCU Activity Center. There will be seven divisions of play, including boys and girls third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high schools, men’s open, women’s open and coed. The double-elimination tournament starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $80 per team if pre-registered and $100 per team the day of. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To download a registration form, go to lcwarriors.com/documents/2022/2/1//3_on_3_Tournamnet_Brochure.pdf?id=2250
JUNE 15
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a girls basketball team tournament from June 16-18 at the P1FCU Acitivty Center. The tournament will include high school varsity, high school varsity/JV and middle school teams. Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament starting on Friday. Cost is $400 per team. Limited dorm rooms will be available for $20 per bed per night. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
JUNE 18
LCSC GIRLS BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-22 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus is on shooting fundamentals using the Pro-Shot shooting principles, which includes position shooting along with skill development to create shots. Video shot analysis is available for each participant. The camp is limited to the first 75 to register. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
JUNE 25
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 3-6, from 9 a.m. to noon June 26-28 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $75, whicn includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
LCSC WARRIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp, for girls entering grades 5-12, from 1 to 5 p.m. July 10-13 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun! Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $125, whicn includes a T-shirt. A discount for high school teams is available, and late registration for the team discount is July 11. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2020/9/24/wbbcamps-general.aspx
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT