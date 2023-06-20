OMAHA, Neb. — Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series with a 6-4 victory Monday.

Tennessee (44-21) ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and plays Tuesday against SEC rival LSU for the opportunity to play Wake Forest on Wednesday. The Tigers beat Tennessee 6-3 here on Saturday.