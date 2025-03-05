Bye says goodbye, for now, to Bantam football

Growing up in Pomeroy, Brycen Bye admired Clarkston football from afar.

“Clarkston to me, was always the big time,” Bye said. “When I was reading the paper and (watching) KLEW, I saw this program as big, big time and so it was just an opportunity for a small town kid to take over a big-time program.”

After 11 years leading the Bantams, the Clarkston coach is hanging up the whistle to focus on his family.

“I feel so blessed to be able to have done this,” Bye said. “Clarkston treated us well all the way through and I just really appreciate it.”

Family first

Bye began to strongly consider stepping down from coaching at the end of this past football season in order to spend more time with his young family.

Bye and his wife, Sherilyn, have four sons, including 4-year old Bentson, 3-year old Kyser and 6-month old twins Lawson and Massey Bye.

“I’ve always wanted to be a great dad, be a great husband, be a great coach,” Bye said. “I just was starting to run out of time to be great at all three.”

With four sons, Bye said it is unlikely that he will be away from coaching forever and anticipates being involved in his son’s sports careers, whatever that might entail, when the time comes.

The 11-year Bantam coach will continue to teach algebra and geometry at Clarkston High School.

Never a losing season

When the Clarkston job opened up after the 2013 season, Bye said his father, Gary Bye, who still lived in Pomeroy, sent him the newspaper clipping of the job opening.

When he interviewed for the position, a member of the community asked him what he considered to be a successful year.

“On our bad years, I want to have a winning record,” Bye said. “On our good years, I want to be in the state playoffs.”

In 11 years as Clarkston’s coach, Bye’s team never suffered a losing season. His worst record was a 4-4 finish in 2021.

In Year 1 under Bye, the Bantams went 9-2. Bye won six-or-more games in nine out of his 11 seasons.

His overall record at Clarkston, with the 2020 pandemic season notwithstanding, was 70-32, according to Bye.