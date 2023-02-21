The transition a college freshman has to make is never easy, especially for an athlete. Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player Sitara Byrd has embraced that transition and already has found herself in a key role to the Warriors’ success this season.

Byrd starred at Gonzaga Prep where she was the leading scorer in the Class 4A Greater Spokane League, averaging 17.2 points per game. As a freshman for No. 10 LCSC, the Spokane native finds herself coming off the bench and averaging just five points per contest, but she has taken strongly to her new role.