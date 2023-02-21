The transition a college freshman has to make is never easy, especially for an athlete. Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player Sitara Byrd has embraced that transition and already has found herself in a key role to the Warriors’ success this season.
Byrd starred at Gonzaga Prep where she was the leading scorer in the Class 4A Greater Spokane League, averaging 17.2 points per game. As a freshman for No. 10 LCSC, the Spokane native finds herself coming off the bench and averaging just five points per contest, but she has taken strongly to her new role.
“We were so lucky to be able to sign Sitara,” coach Brian Orr said. “What she has meant to our program just instantly, we have added a tremendous athlete, but we have also added a really good person.”
The Lewiston High School girls basketball team wore warmup shirts before every game that said “We > Me,” or “we is greater than me.” That’s something the Warrior women’s basketball team, generally, and Byrd herself in particular have taken to.
“I think all the freshmen have really stepped up,” Byrd said. “It is great because all of the upperclassmen have encouraged us to get out of our shell which I think has been contributing to our success. It is great that we have players who can step up because that just makes our bench even deeper.”
The way Byrd has stepped up has been her ability to collect rebounds, third on the team at 5.6 per game as the 10th-ranked Warriors (26-2) play Corban in a Cascade Conference tournament quarterfinal-round game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the P1FCU Activity Center. The former Bullpup started the season off strong in that category, collecting 12 in her first college game Nov. 4 against Rocky Mountain.
Byrd then had her first-career double-double Jan. 21 against Northwest, piling up 11 points and 10 boards. The Spokane native had her best defensive performance Jan. 7 at Multnomah with nine steals in 19 minutes.
“I think part of it is that she has had a great role model in (junior forward) Maddie Holm,” Orr said. “Maddie goes to the offensive boards, defensive boards, every time. Sitara has modeled that too. She is so athletic and she just jumps so quick.”
Byrd trails only Holm on the team in rebounds collected per minute, showing just how much of an impact the first-year player has made in her limited time on the court. Byrd has 152 rebounds in 456 minutes for a .333 rebound-per-minute pace. Holm leads the team with a pace of .345 in 594 minutes.
As the season has worn on, Byrd has gotten more consistent. She has had four-or-more rebounds in 13 straight games, the longest current streak on the team.
“I did not have any problem, I felt like, I just always knew I had a solid foundation to go on,” Byrd said when asked if she thought adapting to a college style was difficult. “My teammates have just helped me make that transition from high school to college.”
Teams are never the same year in and year out in college basketball, so it’s always important to create a culture that continually transfers the leadership role every year so the culture continues to grow and flourish. In 22 seasons under Orr, the Warriors have done just that.
“I think he has helped me and a bunch of other players throughout his career,” Byrd said. “I think that’s showing off how good of a coach he is and how impactful he is.”
LCSC is 54-7 the past two seasons. Much of that success has come from underclassmen who bought into the program and upperclassmen ready to be completely selfless and focus on improving the team as a whole over their own personal numbers.
“One of the most important things in team sports is the culture that you develop. It doesn’t carry over unless you have the leaders to do it,” Orr said. “No matter how influential the coach might think he or she might be, there is nobody more important than the players themselves.”
Byrd credited her coach and teammates for continually pushing her to become a better player as well as the level of competition in the Cascade Conference.
“It helps everybody who plays against them because they are tough teams, they are good opponents and it makes you grow as a player having those tough games, win or lose,” Byrd said.