Campbell wins first PGA Tour title at Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexico — Brian Campbell cashed in on a huge break Sunday when his tee shot in a playoff bounced out of the trees and back into play, leading to a birdie on the second extra hole to win the Mexico Open over Aldrich Potgieter.

Campbell, who closed with a 1-under 70 at Vidanta Vallarta, won for the first time since he turned pro a decade ago and the timing could not have been better.

The victory sends him to the Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, along with five of the $20 million signature events left on the PGA Tour schedule.

“To be in this position is just so unreal,” the 31-year-old Campbell said after calmly holing a birdie putt just inside 4 feet on the 18th green for the win. “I can’t believe it, really.”

Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen finished tied for sixth place at the Mexico Open with a 17-under par. He sank a 95-foot putt on the seventh hole of the Mexico Open’s Round 2 — the longest putt of the 2025 PGA Tour so far. The massive stroke followed a 281-yard drive and led to an eagle 2 on the par 4.

It came a day after Ryan Fox drained a 91-foot, 7-inch putt, which was the longest on the PGA Tour this year.

Campbell and Potgieter, who shot 71, each made birdie on the 18th in regulation and began the playoff with a par. Returning to the par-5 closing hole for the third time — a big advantage for the 20-year-old South African with his power — Campbell hit low, hard fade toward the out-of-bounds stakes.

But it crashed into the trees and popped back out into the rough. He still was 94 yards behind Potgieter, but at least he had a shot. He hit fairway metal to 68 yards short, and hit a lob wedge that checked up just short of the hole.

“You’ve got to get those breaks sometimes,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately I hit a really bad tee shot there, caught the tree, was able to keep it in play and get ourselves in a good position to get a wedge and keep the pressure on.

“I was just so happy that I was able to kind of stay in it to the end.”

Potgieter twice hit the 18th fairway in the playoff and had a 6-iron for his second shot, and both times he made par. The first time was a hard draw over the green. On the second playoff hole, he was posing over a shot on a perfect line until it came up a foot short and into a bunker.