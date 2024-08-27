MOSCOW — It was quiet in the Kibbie Dome as Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer stared over his shoulder at the descending dot from Vandal quarterback Jack Layne.

Then, the assembled crowd of 7,346 fans let out a collective roar of relief as Dwyer caught the ball at the 15, stopped in front of the end zone, turned around and hopped backward across the plane for the 62-yard score.

“Credit to the O-line and credit to Jack (Layne) for throwing the absolute beauty of a ball,” Dwyer said.

Idaho Coach Jason Eck’s reaction to Dwyer’s extra flair?

“I gave him a little coaching after that one,” Eck said.

Layne completed 16-of-22 passes for a career-high 318 yards, Dwyer racked up a career-best 166 yards on seven catches and the Vandal defense kept the Mountain Hawks out of the end zone until the final minute of regulation as No. 8-seeded Idaho rolled to a 34-13 win over Lehigh in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

A late pick-6 by UI linebacker Zach Johnson punctuated a sixth win for the Vandals inside the walls of the Kibbie Dome and a 10th win of the season.

It’s the first time Idaho has won 10 games since 1993 and ensured an undefeated home slate, including playoffs, for the first time since 1996.

The Vandals (10-3) will face top-seeded Montana State (14-0) at 6 p.m. Friday in Bozeman, Mont., in the FCS quarterfinals.

Air Jordan and Jack Attack

Dwyer’s dramatics were part of a career-best day for the sophomore receiver and his sophomore quarterback.

Dwyer racked up 112 yards and two touchdowns on four catches in just the first half.

Four of Dwyer’s seven grabs were for 19-or-more yards with his 62-yard touchdown the crowning achievement in a day that included a 43-yard reception as well.

Dwyer demonstrated his value as one of the most dependable receivers in the FCS with his first touchdown. On third-and-5, Layne sent a laser gliding to the far right corner of the end zone where only Dwyer could grab it and stay in bounds.

“It was real close,” Dwyer said. “Barely got the got the foot in, but, you know, Jack hung it up there, gave me a great ball. We practiced that a lot.”

Dwyer’s 166 yards saw him surpass 1,000 yards on the season and score his ninth and 10th touchdowns.

Layne surpassed 300 yards passing in a game for the first time in his eight-start college football career. The sophomore signal-caller from Lake Oswego, Ore., averaged over 14 yards per attempt.

“I just felt confident we had a great game plan,” Layne said. “Coach Slice (Luke Schleusner), offensive coordinator always says, ‘Just keep it simple.’ You know, throw and catch, and this guy (Dwyer) made a lot of good catches tonight. O-line blocked great. And when you keep it simple, it’s nice.”

Redshirt freshman receiver Mark Hamper tallied 97 yards on five catches including a 42-yard touchdown.

Ground game

Lehigh (9-4) outran Idaho 169-92.

Eck said the Vandals struggled against Lehigh’s run-blocking scheme and could not get much going.

That did not stop Eck from dialing up a Deshaun Buchanan carry on fourth-and-2 from the Lehigh 23 on Idaho’s opening drive which the redshirt freshman turned into a 4-yard gain.

“You’re not going to beat good teams in the playoffs kicking field goals in the red zone,” Eck said. “You got to count by sevens and get touchdowns.”

In his first game back from an injury that kept him out since Nov. 16, Buchanan totaled 42 yards on 15 carries, including the 4-yard fourth down attempt and a 2-yard touchdown to open the second half.

Eli Cummings and Art Williams were back in the rotation as well with seven carries each.

Home-state house call

With Idaho up by three touchdowns in the third quarter, Lehigh appeared to be making progress, having gained 44 yards on nine plays.