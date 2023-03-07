Carpenter brings home national title to LCSC

Lewis-Clark State sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, clears the bar Saturday in the women's high jump during the NAIA national indoor championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D. Carpenter earned the national title in the event.

 South Dakota State Athletics

Lewis-Clark State College sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a Lewiston High School alumna, became the first LC woman to win a national championship in a field event in indoor or outdoor track and field at the NAIA indoor track and field national championships Saturday in Brookings, S.D.

Carpenter won the event by clearing a height of 1.73 meters, hitting the mark on her third attempt after clearing three of the last four heights on her first jump and clearing the 1.7 mark on her second. Carpenter succeeded in the previous four heights of the event in fewer attempts than second-place finisher Erica Xayarath of Huntington University (Ind.), who also cleared 1.73 on her third attempt, giving Carpenter the tiebreaker after neither competitor could clear the 1.76 height.