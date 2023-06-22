There are many ways to build a positive culture in a program. The right coaches in the right places, motivated athletes and a solid environment are all key in that endeavor.
Another is winning.
Lewis-Clark State track and field sophomore and Lewiston local Jennah Carpenter capped off her 2022-23 season with an outdoor national championship in high jump in May, becoming the first woman in program history to win multiple NAIA national titles (she won the indoor national championship in the same event).
“It was kind of a surreal experience,” Carpenter said. “I honestly didn’t think I was going to win the championship at all during outdoor. And when I did, my teammates and my coaches were there and it was so exciting and there were so many emotions going through me. It was awesome.”
Carpenter accomplished these feats despite only being a sophomore, and is already on track to improve on her marks. She won the outdoor national title with a mark of 5 feet, 8.5 inches.
She ended the indoor track and field season with an injured ankle, setting her back in her training for the outdoor season. In the fall of her freshman and sophomore years, she played volleyball for LCSC, giving up extra time to train for track and field by taking the court for the Warriors.
This year, a healthy Carpenter will have the summer and the fall to train for the indoor season, giving her more time to improve and potentially bring more honors and championships to her hometown school.
“Being a Lewiston local, it just brings me so much happiness to be giving the track program here a bigger name,” Carpenter said. “As a Lewiston girl, we always heard of the L-C team but we didn’t hear very much about it because it was so small when we were in high school. ... We’re just trying to make L-C’s track program big.”
Carpenter’s efforts over the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons, along with the additional efforts of other All-American athletes like London Kirk, Ashley Britt, Geraldin Correa and Carter Gordon, have helped build the Warriors track and field program to bigger heights in 2023.
Over the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons, LCSC had a total of seven All-Americans from national championship competition and finished in the top 25 for both the men’s and women’s end-of-season rankings.
For a team and a program looking to build a winning culture and mindset, a year like that is a great building block.
It’s an impressive feat for a team that started the season off at more of a disadvantage than usual. Due to the size of the school, the program usually has a total of about 50 athletes. For some other universities at the NAIA level, that’s the number of people that they send to the national championship. The team also doesn’t have any designated training facilities, having to practice at Volmer Field, where the Lewiston High School team also practices.
In addition to all of these built-in disadvantages compared to other programs, the coaching staff had to take on more responsibilities with the departure of eight-year jump coach Cyrus Hall.
“I think it’s just about trusting that we can do what we can do despite whatever setbacks we have,” LCSC jump coach Kurtis Bonner said. “We didn’t spice it up or anything, we did our normal high jump stuff and we understand that if something comes our way, we don’t need to try all of this fancy stuff and we go back to basics.”
Warriors head coach Mike Collins expressed that it’s not far-fetched for the team to have a podium finish in the next couple of years, and that the now-realistic possibility of earning All-American status and national championships is something that can help that goal.
“It’s exciting to see and gives us something to dream about,” Collins said. “I know that a lot of the kids are ready. You see their relationship with Jennah, and just that they’re friends, they see her doing it. You start believing you can do things when you see someone you know and spend every day with do this great things, and you think ‘Hey — if she can do it, I can do it.’ ”
Many of the aforementioned All-Americans still have seasons of eligibility left, as well as most of the rest of the 2022-23 roster.
The Warriors do have steps they still need to take to get to where they are Cascade Conference title and national championship podium contenders, but the foundation of that potential has been placed. Now, it’s a matter of building on it.
“I think my kids have a little bit of a chip on their shoulders,” Collins said. “They have a ‘prove-you-wrong’ kind of mentality. And when you get that mentality going it’s infectious.”
Kowatsch can be contacted at tkowatsch@lmtribune.com, 208-305-1814 or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.