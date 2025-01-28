Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished a feat that had never been done before: Getting back to the NFL’s championship game following back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Next up is the rare championship three-peat that hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB in more than 20 years.

The most recent team in those four leagues to win three straight championships was the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000-02 NBA Finals.

Only two NFL teams have ever won three straight championships with Green Bay doing it from 1929-31 when the champion was determined by regular-season record and then again in the 1965-67 seasons. Vince Lombardi’s Packers won the final NFL championship before the start of the Super Bowl era in 1966 and then won the first two games between the AFL and NFL champions that determined the true kings of pro football.

Since the end of that Green Bay run, there have been seven three-peats in the four biggest North American pro sports leagues. Here’s a look at those dynastic teams:

Oakland Athletics, 1972-74

Charlie Finley’s Swingin’ A’s dominated baseball in the early 1970s with a roster filled with big characters. Led by slugger Reggie Jackson and dominant starters Catfish Hunter and Vida Blue, the A’s knocked off the Reds, Mets and Dodgers in successive seasons to join the Yankees as the only baseball franchises to win three straight titles.

Montreal Canadiens, 1976-79

Montreal dominated the NHL for decades with 23 Stanley Cups. The majority of those came in the pre-expansion Original Six era, but the Canadiens put together an impressive run in the late 1970s under coach Scotty Bowman. Led by dynamic scorer Guy LaFleur, two Cup-clinching goals by Jacque Lemaire, Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Robinson and goalie Ken Dryden, Montreal raced to four straight titles with a 48-10 record in the four postseason runs.