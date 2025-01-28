Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsJanuary 28, 2025

Chiefs look to join Shaq-Kobe Lakers, Yanks and Michael Jordan with a rare three-peat

Super Bowl will feature defending-champion Kansas City versus Eagles

Josh Dubow Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)AP Ed Zurga
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Klijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' five-yard line, for a six-yard gain before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Klijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' five-yard line, for a six-yard gain before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/File)AP Uncredited
FILE - New York Islanders captain Denis Potvin (5) reaches out to touch the Stanley Cup trophy as teammate Brian Trottier looks on after the Islanders won the NHL championship at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Saturday, May 24, 1980. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - New York Islanders captain Denis Potvin (5) reaches out to touch the Stanley Cup trophy as teammate Brian Trottier looks on after the Islanders won the NHL championship at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Saturday, May 24, 1980. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)AP Richard Drew
FILE - Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan holds the trophy after the Bulls' 108-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in game five for the NBA championship in Inglewood, Calif., June 12, 1991. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan holds the trophy after the Bulls' 108-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in game five for the NBA championship in Inglewood, Calif., June 12, 1991. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)AP Reed Saxon
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal, right, yells to the crowd as he stands behind the NBA Championship trophy as the Lakers and thousands of their fans celebrate their NBA Championship in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 21, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal, right, yells to the crowd as he stands behind the NBA Championship trophy as the Lakers and thousands of their fans celebrate their NBA Championship in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 21, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)AP KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
FILE - New York Yankees Derek Jeter is surrounded by teammates as they celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 9-5 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1998 at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/John Dunn, File)
FILE - New York Yankees Derek Jeter is surrounded by teammates as they celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 9-5 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1998 at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/John Dunn, File)AP JOHN DUNN
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate victory against the Buffalo Bills after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate victory against the Buffalo Bills after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)AP Reed Hoffmann

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished a feat that had never been done before: Getting back to the NFL’s championship game following back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Next up is the rare championship three-peat that hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB in more than 20 years.

The most recent team in those four leagues to win three straight championships was the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000-02 NBA Finals.

Only two NFL teams have ever won three straight championships with Green Bay doing it from 1929-31 when the champion was determined by regular-season record and then again in the 1965-67 seasons. Vince Lombardi’s Packers won the final NFL championship before the start of the Super Bowl era in 1966 and then won the first two games between the AFL and NFL champions that determined the true kings of pro football.

Since the end of that Green Bay run, there have been seven three-peats in the four biggest North American pro sports leagues. Here’s a look at those dynastic teams:

Oakland Athletics, 1972-74

Charlie Finley’s Swingin’ A’s dominated baseball in the early 1970s with a roster filled with big characters. Led by slugger Reggie Jackson and dominant starters Catfish Hunter and Vida Blue, the A’s knocked off the Reds, Mets and Dodgers in successive seasons to join the Yankees as the only baseball franchises to win three straight titles.

Montreal Canadiens, 1976-79

Montreal dominated the NHL for decades with 23 Stanley Cups. The majority of those came in the pre-expansion Original Six era, but the Canadiens put together an impressive run in the late 1970s under coach Scotty Bowman. Led by dynamic scorer Guy LaFleur, two Cup-clinching goals by Jacque Lemaire, Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Robinson and goalie Ken Dryden, Montreal raced to four straight titles with a 48-10 record in the four postseason runs.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

New York Islanders, 1980-83

As soon as the Canadiens’ dynastic run ended, the Islanders started one of their own as the last hockey team to win at least three straight titles. Al Arbour’s squad was led by high-scoring wing Mike Bossy, defenseman Denis Potvin and goalie Billy Smith. The run started with an overtime clincher by Bobby Nystrom against Philadelphia in the 1980 Stanley Cup Final and then they lost only once in three other trips to the Final.

Chicago Bulls, 1991-93 and 1996-98

After coming up short in back-to-back seasons against the Detroit Pistons, Michael Jordan and the Bulls broke through in the 1991 NBA Finals by beating Magic Johnson and the Lakers in five games. Chicago then dominated for most of the decade, repeating as champs in 1992 and 1993 for the NBA’s first three-peat since Boston won eight straight titles from 1959-66.

After a brief step back in the 1994-95 seasons after Jordan stepped away to play baseball, the Bulls were even more dominant in their second run. Chicago won a then-record 72 regular-season games on the way to the title in 1996 and then won again the next two years before Jordan temporarily retired and the team broke up.

New York Yankees, 1998-2000

The Yankees had several dynastic runs in their history, winning four straight World Series from 1936-39 and then five in a row from 1949-53. But they are the only team to win three straight World Series in the free agency era. Led by homegrown stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Bernie Williams, Joe Torre’s squad won the franchise’s first title in 18 years in 1996.

After a playoff loss to Cleveland the next season, New York won three in a row starting with a then-record 114 wins in 1998. The Yankees dominated in the postseason with a 33-8 record.

Los Angeles Lakers 2000-02

After helping the Bulls to both of their three-peats in the 1990s, coach Phil Jackson did the same when he joined a talented Lakers team led by O’Neal and Bryant that had underperformed before his arrival. The Lakers needed an epic Game 7 comeback against Portland in the Western Conference Finals in 2000 on the way to the first title, went 15-1 in the postseason to repeat the following year and then had to pull out another Game 7 conference final win in 2002 against Sacramento on the way to the three-peat.

Related
SportsJan. 28
Asotin girls beat Colton for first time in nearly two decade...
SportsJan. 28
LC State baseball seeks a return to NAIA World Series in 202...
SportsJan. 27
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cougars give Thompson ultimate tribute
SportsJan. 27
Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Hurts, Barkley and the Eagl...
Related
Cougars come up short against WCC-leading Saint Mary’s
SportsJan. 26
Cougars come up short against WCC-leading Saint Mary’s
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandals golden on Day 2 of McCluskey Open track meet
SportsJan. 26
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandals golden on Day 2 of McCluskey Open track meet
Lewiston’s Valley All Star Cheer primed for Jamz Nationals
SportsJan. 26
Lewiston’s Valley All Star Cheer primed for Jamz Nationals
PREP ROUNDUP: Kamiah Kubs tame Kendrick Tigers, stay perfect in Whitepine League boys basketball action
SportsJan. 26
PREP ROUNDUP: Kamiah Kubs tame Kendrick Tigers, stay perfect in Whitepine League boys basketball action
American Madison Keys wins Aussie Open in upset
SportsJan. 26
American Madison Keys wins Aussie Open in upset
English holds on to win the Farmers InsuranceOpen
SportsJan. 26
English holds on to win the Farmers InsuranceOpen
Bantams, Hounds split hoops doubleheader
SportsJan. 25
Bantams, Hounds split hoops doubleheader
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Warriors pull past Geoducks in a men's basketball nailbiter
SportsJan. 25
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Warriors pull past Geoducks in a men's basketball nailbiter
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy