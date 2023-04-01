DALLAS — Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high in the air as the clock ticked down, gave a huge shout-out to her adoring fans and then took off on a gleeful gallop around the court.

In the biggest matchup of her life, the dazzling point guard from Iowa had done it all — poured in 41 points to set a record for the highest-scoring NCAA tournament semifinal, ended the perfect season of South Carolina and, most importantly, put her Hawkeyes into the championship game.

