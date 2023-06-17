LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler was flamboyant as ever Friday in the U.S. Open, not so much with his attire as a golf game so wildly entertaining that he made only four pars in his 2-under 68 that gave him a share of the 36-hole record and a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

Los Angeles Country Club tried to fight back after a record opening day of low scores, and help arrived in the form of a blazing sun and just enough wind to keep the toughest test in golf from turning into a festival of birdies.