Clarkston’s Craber breaks receiving records as Bantams’ season ends

In Washington Class 2A regional crossover football play, host Clarkston hung close with Bainbridge on a record-breaking night for receiver Ryken Craber, but ultimately suffered a season-ending 38-26 defeat Saturday at Adams Field.

Catching for the opening touchdown of the contest and two more along the way — all courtesy of lobs by quarterback Hayden Line — Craber racked up 14 receptions for 233 yards and brought his season total to 1,219 yards, breaking his own single-season program record of 1,131 set last year. His career receiving total of 2,350 yards also edged past the previous record of 2,230 held by 2019 alum Tru Allen.

“I’m really proud of him, and he deserves that,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “I just wish we could have come together as a team and made the plays when we really needed to make the plays.”

Bye was proud that his team, which had struggled with injuries from the outset of the season and “never played a whole game throughout the season with all of our players,” still compiled a 6-4 record and reached the postseason. He credited the success in large part to the effort and attitude of senior leaders like Hayden Line, Craber and Josh Hoffman.

“I told the kids this yesterday: This is the best group of kids I’ve coached just as far as being coachable, having a great team culture, being family with each other,” Bye said. “This group of seniors really loves each other. ... They’re going to have memories that last forever, and they’ve meant so much to last year’s team, (and) this year’s team obviously. They’re a really, really awesome group of kids.”

Bainbridge 10 13 8 7—38

Clarkston 6 12 8 0—26

Clarkston — Ryken Craber 30 pass from Hayden Line (kick failed).