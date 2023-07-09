When Makinzie Packwood suffered a broken leg from a mid-game slide tackle during her sophomore season at Central Washington University, some told her that the injury would signal the end of her competitive soccer career.
The Clarkston High graduate herself, however, never lost faith.
“There were people that had told me they weren’t sure if I would be able to recover from it, just because of the amount of hardware I had put in, but I think I was always confident that I was going to be able to recover and make it back,” Packwood said. “I think something that has been a huge testament to my career has been never giving up, always being present and knowing that everything happens for a reason. It’s meant to be, and better things will come out of it.”
In this case, that “something better” lay in two remaining years of NCAA eligibility after graduating from CWU after her hiatus from competition. Packwood entered the transfer portal last year and found herself accepted to play at the Division I level for Seattle University.
“I would not be in the position I am in now if I had not had that injury,” she said. “I am continuously thankful I’m able to extend my soccer career, meet these people, this community, and be a part of this program.”
The 23-year-old started playing soccer at around age 5 or 6 with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley. She went on to play for the Valley Thunder youth team before reaching Clarkston High, where she set the Bantams’ single-season record for goals with 27 in 2016 and finished with the program’s best-ever career total at 65 after the 2017 season. She totaled nine goals in her time at Central Washington before scoring her first at the Division I level for the Redhawks last September in a game against Evergreen State.
“Getting to play at the highest level I possibly could was something that was a huge highlight for me this fall,” Packwood said. “I’ve really been able to experience things that put into perspective how much soccer has really brought me in my life.”
Packwood played center forward for the Clarkston Bantams and the Central Washington Wildcats, but has changed positions to left wing for Seattle.
“I feel this position plays more into my strengths in a lot of ways,” said Packwood, noting that she is naturally left-footed.
In addition to playing soccer, the 23-year-old is using her time at Seattle University to seek an MBA in sports and entertainment management, hoping to continue working in sports in some capacity once her playing days are done. She is currently holding down a part-time gig with the Seattle Sounders’ marketing department to build real-world experience.
Heading into her final season of collegiate soccer this fall, Packwood said she wants to “enjoy the moment and enjoy how much work and time I’ve put into the sport, and really focus on those full-circle moments.” She will “really celebrate everything I’ve been able to do, and close this chapter of my life in the best way possible,” recognizing that soccer and the community surrounding it have been “key” to many of her greatest opportunities and experiences.
“I have been surrounded by the most incredible people and support between coaches, trainers, staff and teammates that I owe everything to,” Packwood said. “I’m so extremely thankful for how much they’ve believed in me and been there for me.”
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.