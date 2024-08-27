Clarkston’s Sobotta hangs up the whistle

Having just finished her career as Clarkston Bantams girls basketball coach, Debbie Sobotta reflects on her 13-year tenure with the program as a “dream fulfilled.”

The Clarkston High and Lewis-Clark State College alum has compiled a 206-100 career record since taking charge of the Bantam program in the 2012-13 season, shepherding the team to several district titles and two third-place finishes at the Washington Class 2A state tournament. Assisting her throughout that span was her husband Pat Sobotta, also a former Warrior basketball standout.

“I went to Clarkston High School, and I played under the late Harvey Williams and then Denise McConnell, and she really helped me develop a love of teaching and coaching,” Sobotta said. “It just meant a lot to me, to be able to take her position in teaching and also become the girls coach.”

Following the birth of their first grandchild and anticipating their daughter’s final season of college basketball, the Sobottas decided the moment was right to make more time for their family and let a new generation of leadership take the helm.

Warrior to Husky to Bantam

Debbie Sobotta — then known by her maiden name, Debbie Johnson — got her start coaching basketball after a successful run as a player for the Lewis-Clark State Warriors from 1987-89. At the conclusion of her playing career with LC State, she was the Warrior women’s all-time career assist leader with a total of 397. Her 234 assists in ‘88-89 amounted to a single-season program record that stood for 27 years before being narrowly broken by Caelyn Orlandi (now LCSC’s coach) with 236 in 2016.

Sobotta stayed on as an assistant coach with the Warriors for two years before finding her first head coaching gig at Highland High School of Craigmont. She would guide the Huskies to Idaho Class A-4 state titles in ‘93 and ‘95 and accumulate an 87-30 record over five total seasons.

It was in the ‘97-98 school year that Sobotta made the move back to Clarkston, where she has taught P.E. and science at the jr. high and high school levels over the last 27 years. She also quickly found herself recruited to put her coaching bona fides to use both boys and girls.

“I came there just to teach, and then I got into coaching jr. high ball,” Sobotta recalled. “Ended up doing that for 11 years.”

More than basketball