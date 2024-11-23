AREA ROUNDUP
TROY — Unbeaten Clearwater Valley of Kooskia came out on top 44-41 in a tightly contested Class 2A Whitepine League girls basketball opener against host Troy on Friday.
Eva Lundgren notched 14 points to head up a balanced scoring effort for the Rams (3-0, 1-0), who got seven players on the board.
Tessa Stoner scored 14 of her own for the Trojans (0-3, 0-2).
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-0, 1-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 3 0-0 6, Sage Shira 1 0-0 2, Sierra Logan 4 0-1 8, Cypress Martinez 2 0-0 5, Eva Lundgren 7 0-0 14, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 2, Tessa Lundgren 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 0-1 44.
TROY (0-3, 0-2)
Jenny Webb 4 0-0 8, Clara Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Tessa Stoner 5 0-0 14, Emma Wells 3 0-0 6, Briar Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 0-0 41.
Clearwater Valley 12 11 8 13—44
Troy 12 8 6 15—41
3-point goals — Martinez, Lundgren, Stoner 4, E. Wilson.
Prairie 69, Potlatch 14
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood made a statement with a 27-0 opening quarter en route to victory over Potlatch in both teams’ 2A Whitepine League season debut.
Lexi Schumacher (30 points, five assists), Sage Elven (16 points) and Kylie Schumacher (seven points, 10 rebounds) were central to the victorious effort. Nine players in all got on the board for the Pirates (2-0, 1-0), who held the Loggers (0-2, 0-1) to single-digit point outputs in each of the second-through-fourth quarters after shutting them out in the first.
POTLATCH (0-2, 0-1)
Brieanna Winther 0 0-2 0, Hannah Harless 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 2 0-0 4, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Cathryn Burnette 2 0-0 4, Cadence Carlson 1 0-0 2, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-2 14.
PRAIRIE (2-0, 1-0)
Lexi Schumacher 15 0-0 30, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 2, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-2 3, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 2-3 4, Kadence Kalmbach 1 0-0 3, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 0-0 16, Kylie Schumacher 3 1-2 7. Totals 32 2-7 69.
Potlatch 0 8 4 2—14
Prairie 27 23 14 5—69
3-point goals — Hanson, Kalmbach.
JV — Nezperce varsity 33, Prairie 32.
Grangeville 54, Cole Valley Christian 27
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Visiting Grangeville held Cole Valley Christian of Meridian to single-digit point totals in all four quarters en route to a nonleague victory.
“We just had great defensive pressure,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger.
Caryss Barger’s 14-point, 10-assist double-double was a statistical highlight for the Bulldogs (2-0), who also received 14 points from Addisyn Vanderwall and 12 from Madalyn Green. They totaled 29 rebounds as a team.
GRANGEVILLE (2-0)
Caryss Barger 5 2-2 14, Siena Wagner 2 0-0 4, Autumn Long 1 0-0 2, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 6 0-0 12, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 2-4 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 6 0-0 14, Ila Wilkinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-7 54.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-1)
Bradley 1 0-0 3, Grooms 1 0-0 3, Westhius 3 5-6 12, Brushey 3 1-2 7, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, English 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 6-8 27.
Grangeville 21 10 20 3—54
Cole Valley 9 6 5 7—27
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, Bradley, Grooms.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Oaks Classical Christian 49, Pullman Christian 37
PULLMAN — A 17-point, seven-steal showing from Pullman Christian’s Judah Fitzgerald was not sufficient to stop Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane in a Mountain Christian League season opener.
Kofi Hammond scored another 11 for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1), who held close for the first three quarters before the visitors pulled away in the fourth.
OAKS (2-0, 1-0)
Mason Harken 2 0-0 4, Jim Doster 1 0-0 2, Noah Mattson 10 2-3 25, Bobby Bailey 1 0-0 2, Cole Harken 6 0-1 14, Brock Sherle 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 2-6 49.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (0-2, 0-1)
Kofi Hammond 4 2-3 11, Brayden Olson 1 1-4 3, Judah Fitzgerald 6 3-4 17, Chilton Gleason 1 0-0 2, Johnny Brown 0 0-0 0, Nata Fotofili 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-11 37.
Oaks Classical 12 10 9 18—49
Pullman Christian 8 11 7 11—37
3-point goals — Mattson 3, C. Harken 2, Fitzgerald 2, Hammond.
JV — Pullman Christian 32, Oaks Classical 30.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Asotin sweeps league coach of the year, MVP awards
After an unbeaten regular season for their team, Asotin’s Jim Holman and Cory Eller were named head and assistant coach of the year, respectively, while their top running back Peter Eggleston received MVP honors in the Northeast 2B League awards released recently.
The Panthers’ QB/DB Cody Ells, RB/LB Colt Kelley, OL/DL AJ Olerich and OL/DL Austin Stein each garnered first-team all-league honors on both offense and defense.
Coach of the year — Jim Holman, Asotin.
Assistant coach of the year — Cory Eller, Asotin.
Offensive MVP — Peter Eggleston, Asotin.
Offensive first team
QB — Cody Ells, Asotin.
RB — Brody Boness, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; Colt Kelley, Asotin.
WR — Nash McLean, Freeman; Miles Krausz, Chewelah; Lincoln Crocket, Northwest Christian.
OL — AJ Olerich, Asotin; Tim Lindsey, Northwest Christian; Austin Stein, Asotin; Chase Engle, Asotin; Joe Spuler, Northwest Christian.
Flex — Hank Kirkwood, Newport.
Defensive first team
DL — AJ Olerich, Asotin; Ares Swain, Newport; Austin Stein, Asotin; Brock Tracy, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
LB — Wyatt Waterbly, Northwest Christian; Hunter Stearns, Chewelah; Cody Cayce, Freeman; Colt Kelley, Asotin.
DB — Cody Ells, Asotin; Rysen Soliday, Reardan; Vance Coyner, Freeman.
Flex — Zander Thornton, Reardan.
Special teams first team
K — Morgan Bunch, Asotin.
P — Martin Sondermall, Chewelah.
Ret — Hank Riddle, Northwest Christian.
Offensive second team
QB — Logan Schulz, Freeman.
RB — Brody Driver, Newport; Jonathan Lake, Northwest Christian.
WR — Vance Coyner, Freeman; Zach Klein, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; Talon Comfort, Northwest Christian.
OL — Brock Tracy, LRS; Michael Anderberg, Freeman; Nate Baldwin, Northwest Christian; Noah Baker, Freeman; Ares Swain, Newport.
Flex — Carson Kubik, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Defensive second team
DL — Levi Wellner, Freeman; Joe Spuler, Northwest Christian; Noah Baker, Freeman; Ben Bak, Northwest Christian.
LB — Giovanni Sutherland, Freeman; Nate Baldwin, Northwest Christian; Dylan Finney, Asotin; Colton Lonning, Reardan.
DB — Nash McLean, Freeman; Zach Klein, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; Talon Comfort, Northwest Christian.
Flex — Hank Riddle, Northwest Christian.
Special teams second team
Ret — Peter Eggleston, Asotin.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Gordon goes out All-American, Warrior men 13th at Nationals
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State’s Carter Gordon capped off his five-year career by earning All-American status with a 28th-place individual finish that led the Warrior men to 13th place as a team in the NAIA cross country championships held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Gordon was in 56th place through 4,000 meters — the halfway point of the race — climbed several spots with each kilometer thereafter to cut the number in front of him in half by the time he finished the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 33.1 seconds.
The LC State women took 19th, headed up by freshman Damaris Kibiwot in 71st among individuals with a personal best 6-kilometer time of 22:26.0.
“A great day to be a Warrior running at the national championships,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said. “We always set our goals high and work hard to achieve, and today I felt like we ran really well.”
MEN
Team scores — 1. College of Idaho 87; 2. Milligan 96; 3. Cumberlands 155; 4. The Master’s 189; 5. Indiana Wesleyan 253; 6. St. Mary (Kan.) 254; 7. Oklahoma City 267; 8. Taylor 289; 9. Embry-Riddle Arizona 300; 10. Marian (Ind.) 322; 11. Eastern Oregon 347; 12. Carroll (Mont.) 416; 13. Lewis-Clark State 425; 14. Shawnee State 441; 15. Spring Arbor 488 ... 36. Tougaloo 1,230.
LCSC individuals — 28. Carter Gordon, 24:33.1; 101. Griffen Parsells, 25:09.8; 102. Alexander Fry, 25:10.5; 120. Kobe Wessels, 25:16.8; 183. Conner May, 25:40.2; 241. Cooper Carlson, 26:15.5; 254. Connor Alexander, 26:27.6.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. The Master’s 92; 2. Taylor 93; 3. St. Mary (Kan.) 125; 4. Milligan 129; 5. Montreat 176; 6. Cumberlands 187; 7. College of Idaho 192; 8. Grace 282; 9. SCAD Savannah 304; 10. Indiana Wesleyan 324; 11. Dordt 337; 12. Marian (Ind.) 348; 14. Kansas Wesleyan 449; 15. Embry-Riddle Arizona 455; 16. Southern Oregon 474; 17. SCAD Atlanta 498; 18. Aquinas 513; 19. Lewis-Clark State 530; 20. St. Francis (Ill.) 530; ... 35. Haskell Indian 1,098.
LCSC individuals — 71. Damaris Kibiwot, 22:26.0; 108. Grace Tiegs, 22:51.6; 128. Camille Ussher, 23:00.0; 140. Lily Bennett, 23:06.7; 193. Abigail Gorton, 23:35.8; 247. Mercy Cherono, 24:11.4; 287. Grace McCormick, 25:13.1.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Cougs make history at Adamson Invite
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Darcy Revitt, Emma Wright, Angela Di Palo and Dori Hathazi broke a school record with a time of 3 minutes, 16.76 seconds as they finished second on the final day of the Art Adamson Invite, helping the Cougars take third place overall in team scoring Friday in the swim meet hosted by No. 22 Texas A&M.
Wright had already recorded the second-fastest individual 100 freestyle time in program history earlier in the day at 48.83, with Revitt right behind in 49.02.
All-American junior Emily Lundgren won the 200 breaststroke with a 2:08.16, defending her title from last year’s Art Adamson Invite. WSU’s Lauren Willie posted an NCAA B time of 16:39.63 in the 1,650 freestyle.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs lose in four
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Traveling Washington State held its own through a tightly contested opening two sets only for Oregon State to take over and deal the Cougars a four-set West Coast Conference defeat.
The final scoreline read 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13 as WSU slipped to 16-9 on the season and 11-5 in conference play.
Sage Brustad led the Cougs with 12 kills, while Emma Barbero provided 14 digs and Italia Bernal supplied 20 assists.