AREA ROUNDUP
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs lost in four sets to fourth-seeded Mossyrock in the first round of the Washington 2B state tournament, but bounced back with a straight-set victory over Tonasket on Wednesday.
Colfax (10-13) did not give up after it dropped the first two sets in a 27-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 loss to the Vikings.
Senior Ava Swan collected 18 kills, 27 digs and four blocks. Senior Brenna Gilchrist led the team with 31 assists and junior Isabella Huntley tallied 21 digs.
In the consolation bracket, the Bulldogs rolled past the Tigers 25-12, 25-18, 25-18.
Swan finished with 18 kills and 12 digs. Gilchrist had 23 assists and Huntley finished with 16 digs. Sophomore Avery Andrus was 16-of-16 from the service line with five aces.
“Thought we bounced back from our loss to Mossyrock,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “Just playing together, we served well. ... Overall very good day.”
Colfax will face ninth-seeded Tri-Cities Prep at 8 a.m. today at the same location in a loser-out match. With a victory, the Bulldogs would face the winner of Warden/Davenport at noon for seventh place.
Gar-Pal eliminated at State
YAKIMA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse won its first match, but dropped back-to-back matches at the Washington 1B state tournament to conclude its season.
The Vikings (16-6) rallied from a set down to defeat Naselle 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14.
In the next round, Gar-Pal pushed No. 2 seed Wilbur-Creston-Keller to a fifth set before losing by set scores of 19-25, 25-13, 25-17, 19-25 and 15-12.
Garfield-Palouse then lost in a loser-out match to Waterville-Mansfield 25-12, 25-21, 25-21.
Individual statistics were not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Bellingham 3, Pullman 0
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Greyhounds were shut out in their first-round Washington 2A state tournament game against fourth-seeded Bellingham at Civic Stadium.
Pullman finished the season 13-7. A full box score was not available at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 76, Walla Walla 51
MOSCOW — The Vandals were victorious in their home opener against Walla Walla in a nonconference game at the ICCU Arena.
Idaho (1-2) outscored the Wolves 38-18 in the middle quarters.
Rosie Schweizer led four Vandal double-digit scorers with 14 points. Hope Hassmann was 4-for-4 from the field and finished with 13 points. Jennifer Aadland scored 12 and Ana Beatriz Passos added 11.
Idaho held Walla Walla to 18-of-62 (29.0%) shooting from the field.
Warriors up two spots with 3-0 start
Lewis-Clark State improved two spots to No. 22 in the first in-season NAIA coaches’ poll of the season after a 3-0 start.
The Warriors earned a 38-point win over Haskell Indian Nations before a pair of wins in Arizona over Embry-Riddle and Park-Gilbert.
Sitara Byrd and Ellie Sander are both averaging double-digit points on the season. Sander also is second in the NAIA with six steals per game.
LC State will host No. 9 Carroll of Montana at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and NCAA Division III opponent Puget Sound at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LC State moves up three spots
Lewis-Clark State moved up three spots to No. 22 in the first in-season NAIA coaches’ poll of the season after a 3-0 start.
The Warriors opened the season with a home win against Haskell Indian Nations 91-68. LC State won a tight 81-79 contest with Dickinson State of North Dakota and dominated Providence of Montana at the Taco Bell Shootout in Caldwell, Idaho, last week.
Lewis-Clark State will travel to Butte, Mont., for a pair of nonconference contests at the Comfort Inn Fall Classic. The Warriors open the weekend against Carroll of Montana on Friday and will face host No. 7 Montana Tech on Saturday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU wins third straight
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cougars made it three wins in a row with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Gonzaga in a West Coast Conference match.
Washington State improved to 15-8 overall and 10-4 in WCC play and sits in fourth place in the conference.
WSU had 44 kills as a team and had a .347 hit percentage. Senior Katy Ryan led the Cougs with 13 kills and a .722 hitting percentage on 18 total attacks.
Senior Jaden Walz had 19 assists and sophomore Emma Barbero collected 13 digs.
Two Warriors given All-CCC honors
Junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar and freshman Taylor Boyce were named on the 2024 All-Cascade Conference teams, it was announced on Wednesday.
Forgach Aguilar set Warrior records in kills per set (4.60) and points per set (4.91) and finished with 488 total kills, eighth most in a single season for LC State. Her efforts earned the junior a spot on the first-team All CCC team. Forgach Aguilar led all CCC players in kills and fourth in the NAIA.
“As a program, we are excited for Juliauna Forgach Aguilar to be recognized by the Cascade Conference coaches as one of the best attackers in the toughest NAIA conference in the country,” coach Katie Palmer said in a news release.
Boyce earned All-CCC honorable mention honors after a freshman season with 222 kills and 20 blocks.