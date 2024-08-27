AREA ROUNDUP

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs lost in four sets to fourth-seeded Mossyrock in the first round of the Washington 2B state tournament, but bounced back with a straight-set victory over Tonasket on Wednesday.

Colfax (10-13) did not give up after it dropped the first two sets in a 27-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 loss to the Vikings.

Senior Ava Swan collected 18 kills, 27 digs and four blocks. Senior Brenna Gilchrist led the team with 31 assists and junior Isabella Huntley tallied 21 digs.

In the consolation bracket, the Bulldogs rolled past the Tigers 25-12, 25-18, 25-18.

Swan finished with 18 kills and 12 digs. Gilchrist had 23 assists and Huntley finished with 16 digs. Sophomore Avery Andrus was 16-of-16 from the service line with five aces.

“Thought we bounced back from our loss to Mossyrock,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “Just playing together, we served well. ... Overall very good day.”

Colfax will face ninth-seeded Tri-Cities Prep at 8 a.m. today at the same location in a loser-out match. With a victory, the Bulldogs would face the winner of Warden/Davenport at noon for seventh place.

Gar-Pal eliminated at State

YAKIMA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse won its first match, but dropped back-to-back matches at the Washington 1B state tournament to conclude its season.

The Vikings (16-6) rallied from a set down to defeat Naselle 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14.

In the next round, Gar-Pal pushed No. 2 seed Wilbur-Creston-Keller to a fifth set before losing by set scores of 19-25, 25-13, 25-17, 19-25 and 15-12.

Garfield-Palouse then lost in a loser-out match to Waterville-Mansfield 25-12, 25-21, 25-21.

Individual statistics were not available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Bellingham 3, Pullman 0

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Greyhounds were shut out in their first-round Washington 2A state tournament game against fourth-seeded Bellingham at Civic Stadium.

Pullman finished the season 13-7. A full box score was not available at press time.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho 76, Walla Walla 51

MOSCOW — The Vandals were victorious in their home opener against Walla Walla in a nonconference game at the ICCU Arena.

Idaho (1-2) outscored the Wolves 38-18 in the middle quarters.