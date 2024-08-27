Colfax claims 14th straight boys basketball victory

PREP ROUNDUP

RITZVILLE, Wash. — All 10 Bulldogs to see playing time scored as Colfax routed Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 73-28 in boys basketball action on Saturday at Ritzville.

Colfax (18-1, 8-0) went 12-for-24 from 3-point range as a team. Adrik Jenkin led the way with four 3s and 24 total points, while Ledger Kelly connected three times from beyond the arc in the course of adding 16 points to the Bulldog ledger.

The reigning Washington Class 2B state champion Bulldogs have won 14 consecutive games since their lone defeat of the season, which came in a nonleague encounter with 2024 state runner-up Columbia (Burbank, Wash.).

COLFAX (18-1, 8-0)

Gunner Brown 1 1-2 4, Ledger Kelly 6 1-1 16, Jayce Kelly 3 0-0 9, Dillon Thompson 1 0-1 2, Adrik Jenkin 9 2-3 24, JP McAnally 3 0-0 6, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4, Brayden McNeilly 0 1-2 1, Connor McAnally 1 2-2 5, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-11 .

LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (6-12, 2-9)

J. Harder 3 0-0 7, C. Roulgen 1 1-2 4, Z. Klein 2 0-0 4, B. Esser 0 0-0 0, C. Boness 1 3-4 6, B. Curtis 0 0-0 0, J. Bouman 0 0-0 0, B. Fode 1 0-0 2, B. Boness 1 0-2 2, D. Schilly 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 5-10 28.

Colfax 23 18 24 8—73

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4 9 6 9—28

3-point goals — Jenkin 4, L. Kelly 3, J. Kelly 3, Brown, C. McAnally, Harder, Roulgen, C. Boness.

JV — Colfax def. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Pomeroy 51, Waitsburg 22

WAITSBURG, Wash. — Pomeroy capped off its regular season holding Waitsburg to four points through the entire second half in a Southeast 1B League win.

Kyzer Herres led the Pirates (12-8, 11-3) with 20 points, shooting 10-for-16 from the field while claiming five rebounds. Jett Slusser had a complete game with six points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Pomeroy begins its district tournament campaign playing as visitor at Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.

POMEROY (12-8, 11-3)

Jacob Reisinger 1 2-3 5, Reginald Ott 1 0-0 3, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 6, Kyzer Herres 10 0-2 20, Cesar Morfin 2 0-0 4, Rory McKeirnan 3 0-0 7, Boone Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 1 0-0 2, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-7 51.

WAITSBURG (4-15, 3-8)

Gleason 1 2-2 4, Benavides 1 5-6 8, Coulston 0 0-0 0, Seal 3 0-0 8, VanHoose 0 0-0 0, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kenney 1 0-0 2, Henry 0 0-0 0, Daves 0 0-0 0, Karl 0 0-0 0, Mahre 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-8 22.

Pomeroy 16 14 15 6—51

Waitsburg 10 8 2 2—22

3-point goals — Ott, McKeirnan, Seal 2, Benavides.

Prairie 45, Logos 36

COTTONWOOD — A quick start helped the Pirates of Cottonwood upset the Knights in a 2A Whitepine League encounter.

Prairie (9-6, 4-5) flew out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and held on down the stretch in a defense-heavy game against Logos of Moscow (11-7, 7-3), which ranked fifth in the most recent Idaho Class 2A state media poll.

Matt Wemhoff supplied 13 points for the Pirates and Nate Forsmann added 11.

Seamus Wilson of Logos led all scorers with 17 points.

“Probably Matt Wemhoff’s best game on both ends of the floor,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “He played great defense and also came up with some big buckets on offense.”

LOGOS (11-7, 7-3)

Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 6 4-5 17, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 3 0-0 6, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 3 1-3 9, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 36.

PRAIRIE (9-6, 4-5)

Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 1 0-2 2, Phil Schwartz 2 0-1 4, Briggs Rambo 2 3-8 7, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 3-4 11, Riley Shears 3 2-4 8, Matt Wemhoff 5 2-2 13. Totals 17 10-21 45.

Logos 4 10 12 10—36

Prairie 14 12 4 15—45

3-point goals — Monjure 2, Wilson, Wemhoff.

JV — Logos 40, Prairie 38.

Lapwai 57, Troy 53

TROY — The Wildcats withstood a second-half rally from the host Trojans to prevail in 2A Whitepine League play.

Vincent Kipp led triumphant Lapwai (9-7, 3-6) with 21 points, and LaRicci George-Smith added 11. Dominic Holden of Troy (3-10, 0-9) scored 20.

LAPWAI (9-7, 3-6)

Marcisio Noriega 2 2-4 6, DaRon Wheeler 2 2-4 7, Triston Konen 1 1-2 3, Jereese McCormack 2 1-2 6, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 7 4-6 21, Jared Marek 1 0-0 3, LaRicci George-Smith 5 1-2 11. Totals 20 11-18 57.

TROY (3-10, 0-9)

Wade Moser 2 1-2 5, Alex Paradise 1 1-2 4, Dominic Holden 5 7-15 20, Connor Wilson 4 1-2 9, Braddock Buchanan 1 0-0 3, Makhi Durrett 4 0-0 8, Jayden Mason 2 0-0 4, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-23 53.

Lapwai 13 20 10 14—57

Troy 10 12 20 15—53

3-point goals — Kipp, Wheeler, McCormack, Marek, Holden 3, Paradise, Buchanan.

Priest River 56, Grangeville 40

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville gave up too many turnovers and fell to Priest River in 3A Central Idaho League play.

Gage Smith went 4-for-4 in free throw attempts and totaled 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-12, 0-6), who also enjoyed 10 points from Troy Long.

GRANGEVILLE (4-12, 0-6)

Carson Astle 0 0-0 0, Tate Schumacher 2 0-0 4, Tate Thacker 2 0-0 6, McCoy Stamper 0 2-4 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 1 2-4 4, Troy Long 4 0-0 10, Gage Smith 5 4-4 14. Totals .

PRIEST RIVER (12-3, 5-1)

Lucas Mathews 0 0-0 0, Palmer Coleman 3 2-2 8, Sawyer Staudt 4 2-3 14, Ian Lamanna 2 0-0 5, Brock Kreager 1 0-0 2, Nate Stifel 6 1-2 13, Carter Cook 5 1-1 11, Brady Hatten 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-10 56.

Grangeville 17 5 6 12—40

Priest River 24 8 10 14—56

3-point goals — Thacker 2, Long 2, Staudt 4, Lamanna.

JV — Priest River def. Orofino.

Kellogg 53, Orofino 50 (OT)

KELLOGG, Idaho — Orofino had the advantage early, but ultimately succumbed in overtime after a Kellogg rally in 3A Central Idaho League play.

Blake Barlow started strong and headed up the offense for the visiting Maniacs (2-5, 4-13) with four 3-point goals and 20 total points.

OROFINO (4-11, 2-5)

Jake Runia 2 0-0 5, Nick Bonner 2 3-4 7, Hudson Schneider 2 0-0 4, Landon Conley 0 0-2 0, Blake Barlow 8 0-0 20, Aiden Olive 1 3-4 5, Quinton Naranjo 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 6-10 50.

KELLOGG (9-6, 3-3)

B. Robinson 4 3-4 14, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, R. McDonald 0 0-0 0, D. Taylor 6 1-2 16, P. Lewis 3 2-3 8, C. Honnerlaw 3 1-1 7, T. Cheney 3 0-0 6, E. Vindasius 0 0-0 0, T. Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-10 53.

Orofino 10 18 12 5 5—50

Kellogg 4 14 18 9 8—53

3-point goals — Barlow 4, Runia, Naranjo, Robinson 3, Taylor 3.

JV — Kellogg 39, Orofino 32.

Wallace 56, Genesee 35

GENESEE — The host Bulldogs never recovered from a slow start in a nonleague defeat to the Miners.

Vince Crowley (13 points) and Joshua Ketcheson (11) led scoring for Genesee (4-11), while Braxton Chapman grabbed seven offensive rebounds to go with his two points.

WALLACE (10-6)

Cooper Miller 4 0-0 12, Julian Davis 4 5-6 15, Jordan Guardipee 9 0-0 21, Emmit Myles 0 0-0 0, Gabe Anderson 0 0-0 0, Evan Strange 1 0-0 2, Reese Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-6 56.

GENESEE (4-11)

Vince Crowley 6 1-1 13, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Preston Cass 1 0-0 2, Andrew Rector 2 0-0 5, Braxton Chapman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Ketcheson 3 4-6 11. Totals 14 5-9 35.

Wallace 22 17 8 9—56

Genesee 8 8 10 9—35

3-point goals — Miller 4, Guardipee 3, Davis 2, Rector, Ketcheson.

Freeman 69, Asotin 42

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Traveling Asotin dropped a Northeast 2B League game against Freeman of Rockford, Wash.

The Panthers slipped to 14-6 overall and 3-6 in league, while the Scotties moved to 15-3 and 7-1.

Complete information was not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALLGenesee 70, Wallace 24

GENESEE — Playing their last-regular season game on their home court, the Bulldogs routed the Miners in a nonleague contest.

Chloe Grieser (21 points) and Alia Wareham (12) powered Genesee (18-1) in the victory.

Six Bulldog players hit at least one 3-pointer in the win.

“They’ve played well all year, but tonight was a great way to go out on home court,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I told them they looked like a championship team.”

WALLACE (9-8)

Kylee Phillips 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Birdsell 3 0-0 7, Lauren Voorhees 2 2-2 6, Khepri Wood 0 0-0 0, Kayden Stutzke 2 0-0 5, Jeslyian Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kadynce Hanks 0 0-0 0, Grace Delano 1 1-1 3, Aliyah Birdsell 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillips 0 0-0 0, Annika Kessleor 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-5 24.