Colfax post Hailey Demler, right, drives to the basket as Rainier forward Bryn Beckman defends during a Washington Class 2B girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal-round game Thursday at Spokane Arena.
Colfax post Brynn McGaughy, left, shoots during Thursday’s Washington Class 2B girls basketball state tournament game against Rainier at Spokane Arena.
Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review
Colfax post Hailey Demler, right, drives to the basket as Rainier forward Bryn Beckman defends during a Washington Class 2B girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal-round game Thursday at Spokane Arena.
Whether it was dribbling coast-to-coast for fast-break buckets, catching passes in midair for alley-oop layups, hitting from beyond the arc or draining midrange jumpers, Colfax post Brynn McGaughy scored in just about every way possible Thursday.
The sophomore’s 34 points outscored the entire Rainier team in Colfax’s 67-29 victory in a Washington Class 2B girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal-round at Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs’ (25-0) win against the Mountaineers (20-6) sets up a rematch of last year’s state championship game against Warden (20-4) in the semifinal-round at 7:15 p.m. today at the same site.
“Anytime you get a win in the arena your first game in is a big deal because there’s so many nerves,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “Our kids were just confident and composed.”
Magnificent McGaughy
Nobody was more confident and composed than McGaughy.
“Handles like a guard, (power) like a forward,” “Do we even know if she’s human at this point?” and comparisons to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks were among the many compliments rained down on McGaughy from the game’s NFHS Network announcers.
For good reason.
McGaughy was a perfect 14-of-14 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. She also had 12 rebounds for a double-double and three assists.
Here were a few of her highlights:
A coast-to-coast, euro-step layup for Colfax’s first double-digit lead, 20-10 late in the first quarter.
An alley-oop layup on a pass from a teammate followed by a behind-the back dribble into a jump shot for a 35-16 lead late in the second quarter.
A quick layup off an inbounds pass for a 52-23 lead late in the third quarter.
A deep 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that made it 62-27.
“Tonight was incredible,” Holmes said. “I think she is just playing her best basketball at the right time of the season. She’s not afraid to pass the ball to her teammates and then some nights (she’s) asked to do a little bit more than that and tonight was one of those nights.”
By the numbers
Hailey Demler added 14 points and Jaisha Gibb had five assists for the Bulldogs, who have won every game by at least 21 points since the start of February.
Rainier’s only double-digit scorer was Angelica Askey with 10 points.
The Bulldogs held the Mountaineers to just six points in the second quarter and two in the fourth, using a mix of a 1-3-1 zone and man-to-man defense.
“Tonight, I feel like the girls gained confidence in how they play defense and it was a good look for us,” Holmes said.
Rematch on tap
Colfax’s game today is a rematch of last year’s 2B championship that the Cougars won 70-55.
“I remember looking at our kids and seeing a look on their face that I hadn’t previously seen,” Holmes said of last year’s heartbreaking loss. “They were just afraid, so I think this year for them to prove to themselves that they can play fearless and they can play great would just be really exciting for us to see as coaches.”
Warden is paced by guard Lauryn Madsen — daughter of coach Josh Madsen — who racked up 23 points and 13 rebounds in her team’s 58-43 quarterfinalround victory against La Conner earlier in the day.
“I think we’re as ready as we’re going to be for that challenge and I think they want to rewrite that story,” Holmes said. “We try not to make that game tomorrow bigger than it is … but I think there is some emotion behind it, just playing for the seniors who don’t get a chance to do that (last year).”