SPOKANE — One year after watching the opposing team celebrate a state title at their expense, the Colfax Bulldogs girls basketball team achieved perfection, redemption and a state crown all in one.
The yellow-and-blue clad fans packed in on their side of Spokane Arena jumped and yelled as their Bulldogs rushed each other at midcourt for embraces and tears in celebration of their Washington Class 2B state championship Saturday.
Colfax 59, Okanogan 52.
“It means everything. I’m honestly shaking right now. I’m so happy,” said Colfax senior Jaisha Gibb, a trophy and a string cut from the basketball net in her hands. “Coming out with a win and going undefeated means everything to everyone, to our crowd, and definitely my family and my parents and my teammates.”
There was no panic on the Colfax players’ faces when their best player fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, nor was there any fear in their eyes when Okanogan (25-2) almost erased their 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, cutting it to just two with 1:20 remaining.
Lauryn York hit a free throw, Hailey Demler made one from the line and senior point guard Jaisha Gibb went 3-of-4 from the stripe in the final 30 seconds to seal the game for Colfax (28-0).
Okanogan had stormed back with five 3s in the fourth quarter, but Colfax kept the opposing Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the final 1:44.
“We were nervous,” Gibb said, “but we weren’t scared.”
With the championship win, Colfax completed the regular season undefeated at 28-0 — the first team to run the table in the classification since Okanogan did it in in 2016.
Colfax post Brynn McGaughy finished with 19 points before fouling out with 2:41 to go and Demler racked up 19 of her own, many coming on timely 3-pointers. The pair combined for 29 points in the first half as Colfax roared out to a 37-18 lead at halftime. They each also recorded double-doubles with Demler grabbing 11 rebounds and McGaughy 10.
Gibb tallied 12 points, all in the second half.
“I don’t even know if there’s a word to describe that game in its entirety,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “For it to come down the way that it did and for our kids to step up, I don’t even have a word for it. I’m so proud.”
Key moments
Demler made a traditional three-point play then followed it up with a pair of regular 3s for nine quick points and a 26-12 Colfax lead early in the second quarter.
Demler, McGaughy and Harper Booth all connected from beyond the arc for the quarter’s final points and a 19-point lead at intermission.
It looked like the game might turn into a blowout, but persistent Okanogan didn’t go away in the second half.
Trailing 51-35 heading into the fourth, Okanogan’s Aleena Lafferty (17 points) and Ayeris Jones (16) combined for four from beyond the arc, including back-to-back treys that cut it to 54-52, before Colfax held firm at the free-throw line.
“We didn’t make all of our goals in practice with free throws, so being able to knock some crucial shots down tonight means everything,” Gibb said. “It shows that all those ‘Sweet 16’ (drills) were worth it.”
What it means
In 2022, Colfax watched Warden celebrate the state title after it defeated the Bulldogs 70-55.
This time, it was happy tears instead of sad ones.
“This is not just for ourselves, I think about our seniors last year that won’t ever get this moment,” Holmes said. “It started with them. They laid that foundation and the groundwork, and their pain in that last game was our fuel for this year.”
The title is Colfax’s fifth as a program and first since 2018. The Bulldogs also won championships in 2009, 2010 and 2014.
“What more do you want from your kids than to be unafraid,” Holmes said. “Unafraid to fail, but also unafraid to succeed, and they did that today.”