AREA ROUNDUP: Colfax punches ticket to state volleyball tournament

AREA ROUNDUP
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs won a pair of matches in the consolation bracket of the District 6 volleyball tournament on Thursday to lock up a spot in the Washington 2B state tournament.
Colfax survived a wild 17-25, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 17-15 loser-out match with Lind-Ritzville/Sprague to earn a state berth.
Senior Ava Swan had a massive double-double with 24 kills and 24 digs. Senior Brenna Gilchrist totaled 38 assists and sophomore Avery Andrus had 17 digs and eight kills.
In a rematch of a five-set match on Tuesday, the Bulldogs defeated host Davenport 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 to win the consolation bracket.
Swan led the team with 18 kills and six blocks. Junior Isabella Huntley had 16 digs, Gilchrist added 25 assists and Andrus served three aces.
“The girls went out and played our game,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “The girls played awesome and played as a team.”
The Bulldogs will participate in the state tournament at the Yakima Valley Sundome next Wednesday and Thursday. The bracket is scheduled to be released later today.
Pullman loses district title game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greyhounds lost a four-set match to West Valley of Spokane in a Greater Spokane League district championship match.
Pullman (12-6) will go on the road to face Selah at 2 p.m. on Saturday with a 2A state berth at stake.
Senior Ella Forster had 16 kills and four blocks for the Greyhounds. Sophomore Camber Wolfe accounted for 35 assists and three aces.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
West Valley 5, Pullman 0
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greyhounds were shut out in the Greater Spokane League district championship game against West Valley of Spokane.
Pullman (12-6) will travel to Prosser, Wash., to play the Mustangs at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a state berth on the line.
A full box was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Kamiah’s Kludt tops 2A all-league honorees
Senior Dave Kludt of Kamiah took player of the year honors in the Class 2A Whitepine League awards released recently.
League champion Logos of Moscow produced both the offensive and defensive player of the year with Seamus Wilson and Ben Carlson, respectively.
Ryan Hasselstrom of Prairie, returning from retirement to coach this season, was named coach of the year.
The complete all-league awards are listed below.
Player of the year — David Kludt, Kamiah.
Offensive player of the year — Seamus Wilson, Logos.
Defensive player of the year — Ben Carlson, Logos.
Coach of the year — Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie.
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback — Kludt, Kamiah. Honorable mention: Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick; Makhi Durrett, Troy.
Running back — Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick; Dylan Uhlenkott, Prairie.
Wide receiver — Everett Oatman, Kamiah; Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick; Cade Silflow, Kendrick.
Tight end — Lucius Comis, Logos.
Offensive guard — Brock Boyer, Kendrick; Ben Carlson, Logos.
Offensive center — Gunnar Holloway, Logos.
Defensive back — Roetcisoender, Kendrick; Kludt, Kamiah; Wilson, Logos.
Linebacker — Xavier Carpenter, Kendrick; Carlson, Logos; Golloway, Logos.
Defensive end — Wyatt Cook, Kendrick; Comis, Logos.
Defensive tackle — Peter Story, Logos.
Returner — Hewett, Kendrick.
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback — Wilson, Logos.
Running back — Ryan Daniels, Logos; Dominic Porras, Logos; Gavin Schoening, Kamiah.
Wide receiver — Daniels, Logos; Porras, Logos; Schoening, Kamiah.
Tight end — Lincoln Barger, Clearwater Valley.
Offensive guard — Wyatt Cook, Kendrick; Jacob Keck, Potlatch.
Offensive center — Jake Quintal, Prairie.
Defensive back — Tiago Pickering, Clearwater Valley; Cade Silflow, Kendrick; Daniels, Logos.
Linebacker — Jake Fabbi, Clearwater Valley; Jay Marshall, Potlatch; Uhlenkott, Prairie.
Defensive end — Brock Boyer, Kendrick; Keck, Potlatch.
Defensive tackle — Caleb O’Bryant, Kendrick.
Returner — Pickering, Clearwater Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback — Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick; Makhi Durrett, Troy.
Running back — Fabbi, Clearwater Valley; Julian Barros, Lapwai.
Wide receiver — Hyson Scott, Clearwater Valley; Todd Roberts, Kamiah; Marcisio Noriega, Lapwai.
Offensive guard — George Evans, Logos; Tanner Garrels, Potlatch.
Offensive center — Avery Smith, Potlatch.
Defensive back — E. Oatman, Kamiah; Matthew Oatman, Kamiah; Joseph Whitefoot, Lapwai; Ben Johnson, Potlatch.
Linebacker — Schoening, Kamiah; Jereese McCormack, Lapwai; Chris Schumacher, Prairie.
Defensive end — Matt Wemhoff, Prairie; George, Evans, Logos.
Defensive tackle — Carter Shears, Prairie.
Returner — E. Oatman, Kamiah.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 85, Park-Gilbert 73
GILBERT, Ariz. — The No. 24 Warriors concluded their trip to Arizona with a double-digit victory over Park-Gilbert.
Lewis-Clark State survived a 17-4 third quarter run by the Buccaneers and outscored its opponents 30-18 the rest of the game.
Tatum Brager led six Warriors in double-digit points with 19. Ellie Sander (12), Sitara Byrd (12), Lindsey Wilson (11) and Mataya Green (10) also reached double figures.
LC State shot 36-of-68 (52.9%) from the field and hit eight 3-pointers.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-0)
Wilson 4-4 3-4 11, Barger 2-5 0-0 4, Sander 6-8 0-0 12, Byrd 5-13 0-0 12, Brager 7-15 0-0 19, Beardin 0-0 0-0 0, Karlerg 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-6 2-2 10, Hymas 3-6 0-0 7, Herring 5-7 0-0 10.
PARK-GILBERT (3-2)
Reyes 0-3 0-0 0, Dimas 0-1 0-0 0, Hoar 1-4 0-0 2, Palacios 4-12 2-2 10, Arias 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Huerta 7-19 2-2 23, Schroeder 7-13 0-0 21, Hatcher 2-2 0-0 5, Fuson 0-0 2-2 2, Bush 4-6 2-2 10, Bunck 0-4 0-0 0.
Lewis-Clark State 21 22 17 25—85
Park-Gilbert 11 24 20 18—73
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-26 (Brager 5-12, Byrd 2-5, Hymas 1-2, Karlberg 0-3, Barger 0-2, Sander 0-2); Park-Gilbert 15-32 (Huerta 7-18, Schroeder 7-10, Hatcher 1-1, Bunck 0-2, Hoar 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 29 (Green 8); Park-Gilbert 44 (Palacios 13). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 24 (Herring 6); Park-Gilbert 19 (Bunck 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 17; Park-Gilbert 8. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 40.
Stanford 94, WSU 65
STANFORD, Calif. — The Cougars were outscored in all four quarters by Stanford in a nonconference game.
Washington State (1-1) could not hang with the former Pac-12 opponent defensively and allowed the Cardinal to shoot 14-of-20 (70%) from the 3-point line.
Eleonara Villa led WSU with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Tara Wallack added 13 points.
WASHINGTON ST. (1-1)
Covill 3-7 0-0 6, Tuhina 1-6 0-0 2, Eleonora Villa 8-12 0-0 19, Jenna Villa 0-1 4-4 4, Wallack 5-14 2-3 13, Kpetikou 1-3 0-0 2, Abraham 2-3 0-0 5, Alsina 2-5 2-2 6, Chiu 1-1 0-0 2, Dart 2-3 0-0 6, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-9 65.
STANFORD (2-0)
Agara 7-12 2-3 18, Bosgana 4-5 9-10 19, Demetre 3-5 0-0 8, Harriel 2-8 0-0 5, Lepolo 2-5 0-0 5, Ogden 3-4 0-0 7, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Stevenson 2-5 0-1 4, Umeh 0-1 1-2 1, Clardy 6-10 0-0 13, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Heal 5-8 0-0 14, Ijiwoye 0-1 0-0 0, Papadaki 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 12-16 94
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-14 (Tuhina 0-1, E.Villa 3-4, Wallack 1-4, Abraham 1-1, Alsina 0-1, Dart 2-2, Gardner 0-1), Stanford 14-20 (Agara 2-2, Bosgana 2-3, Demetre 2-2, Harriel 1-3, Lepolo 1-2, Ogden 1-1, Clardy 1-2, Green 0-1, Heal 4-4). Assists — Washington St. 10 (E.Villa 4), Stanford 16 (Agara 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 28 (Alsina 4, Tuhina 4, E.Villa 4, Wallack 4), Stanford 35 (Agara 8). Total Fouls — Washington St. 20, Stanford 9. Technical Fouls — None. A — 2,428.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU back on winning side
PULLMAN — The Cougars snapped a two-match losing streak with a straight set win over Pacific in a West Coast Conference match.
Washington State (13-8, 8-4) were pushed to the limit in the first two sets, but won by set scores of 26-24, 27-25 and 25-19.
Sage Brustad and Katy Ryan had 14 kills each. Jaden Walz had 34 assists and the Cougars had a team hit percentage of .250.
Idaho wins set, loses match
MOSCOW — The Vandals ended a 31-set losing streak, but lost 20-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 to Montana State in a Big Sky Conference match.
It was the first set that Idaho (1-22, 0-12) won since it took the third set against Portland State on Sept. 26.
Taylor Brickley led the Vandals with 10 digs and nine kills. Julia Dickeson had four blocks and two aces.