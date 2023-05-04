Colfax’s McGaughy gets offers from Stanford, Michigan

The Colfax Bulldogs’ Brynn McGaughy, center, celebrates after beating the Okanogan Bulldogs 55-50 during the Washington Class 2B girls state championship game March 4 at Spokane Arena in Spokane.

 James Snook for the Tribune

Coming off a Washington 2B girls state championship, Colfax sophomore Brynn McGaughy is still putting in work on the basketball court — and some major college teams are taking notice.

McGaughy last week competed with the Meta Hoops Idaho AAU club team at the Elite is Earned Spring Invitational.