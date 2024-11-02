Colfax’s McGaughy transfers to Central Valley

Brynn McGaughy, the top girls basketball prospect in Washington who committed to the University of Washington earlier this year, has transferred from her hometown team in Colfax to Central Valley of Spokane for her senior season.

McGaughy and CV coach Jason Wilson confirmed via text message the 6-foot-2 forward has joined the Bears for the upcoming season. Central Valley will play its first season in 3A after last year’s reclassification.

McGaughy has played her club ball with Meta Hoops Idaho out of Boise. Her biography section on espnW’s Class of 2025 rankings page — where she is listed as a five-star prospect and the No. 19 recruit in the country — has been updated to show her affiliation with CV.

McGaughy led Colfax as a sophomore to an undefeated season, the 2B state championship and was named the state 2B player of the year.

Later that spring she sustained an open ankle fracture and dislocation injury playing at Hoopfest and was slowed by offseason surgery heading into her junior season. She still averaged 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and two blocks per game last season, but the Bulldogs lost in a state quarterfinal in March — where she scored a game-high 17 points with seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists — and bowed out of the tournament after losing in the fourth-place bracket.