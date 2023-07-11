Cougars baseball hoping for redemption against Huskies

Washington State’s Jonah Advincula celebrates after driving in a run with a double during the fifth inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Washington State outfielder Jonah Advincula was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth round of the MLB draft on Monday.

Advincula was the No. 248 overall pick and the first WSU product selected by Cleveland since pitcher Jeremy Johnson in 2009.