Lewis-Clark State sophomore Alton Hamilton is the Cascade Conference men’s basketball Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Hamilton, the reigning CCC Freshman of the Year, was the only player in the conference to average a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
Hamilton is the leading rebounder and the second-leading scorer in the conference.
The CCC Player of the Year led the Warriors with 79 assists and became a focal point of the LCSC offense.
“Alton earned the Player of the Year award with his consistent production,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “Night in and night out he was schemed for more than any player in our league. To go from a solid complementary player last year to the focal point of everything we do offensively this year is no easy adjustment, but Alton handled it great.”
In total, three Warriors earned first-team All-Cascade Conference honors.
Joining Hamilton as a first-team honoree was sophomore MaCarhy Morris. John Lustig of Colfax was an honorable mention honoree.
After an injury sidelined him early in his freshman season, Morris posted 14.8 points per game this year and led the Warriors in 3-point field goal percentage at 41%.
Lustig averaged 12.7 points per game this season and scored in double figures in each of the last seven contests.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs finish 7th, Gamble among top 15 at Juli Inkster
FAIRFAX, Calif. — Washington State finished in the middle of the pack at seventh place in a 14-team field that featured six ranked teams Tuesday at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational, hosted by San Jose State.
The Cougs ended at 20-over par in the event, which was won by top-ranked Stanford at 29 under.
WSU’s Madelyn Gamble recorded three birdies for a final-round 72 to finish the tournament tied for 15th.