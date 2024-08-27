Lewis-Clark State sophomore Alton Hamilton is the Cascade Conference men’s basketball Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Hamilton, the reigning CCC Freshman of the Year, was the only player in the conference to average a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Hamilton is the leading rebounder and the second-leading scorer in the conference.

The CCC Player of the Year led the Warriors with 79 assists and became a focal point of the LCSC offense.

“Alton earned the Player of the Year award with his consistent production,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “Night in and night out he was schemed for more than any player in our league. To go from a solid complementary player last year to the focal point of everything we do offensively this year is no easy adjustment, but Alton handled it great.”

In total, three Warriors earned first-team All-Cascade Conference honors.

Joining Hamilton as a first-team honoree was sophomore MaCarhy Morris. John Lustig of Colfax was an honorable mention honoree.