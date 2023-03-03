BROOKINGS, S.D. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore Jennah Carpenter finished in the eighth place in the pentathlon Thursday at the NAIA national indoor track and field championships at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, finished in eighth place out of 16 competitors with 3,375 points, well behind Indiana Tech’s Jaunita Webster-Freeman, who won all five events and scored 4,258 points. Carpenter earned All-American honors with her record-setting point total.
Carpenter, who was competing at the national indoor event for the first time, had her best showing in the high jump, where she tied for third place with a jump of 5 feet, 5¾ inches.
In the heptathlon, senior Christian Bothwell sits in 11th place after four events with 2,500 points. He is well behind Keiser’s Cole Wilson, who has 3,049 points.
Bothwell’s best finish was in the shot put, taking fourth with a heave of 37-1.
The men’s 3,200 relay of freshman Kobe Wessels, sophomores Cooper Carlson, Conner May and Carter Gordon finished fifth in their heat, 11th overall in a time of 7:44.98, setting a program record by almost nine seconds.
The women’s distance medley relay of freshmen Grace Tiegs and Emily Collins, sophomore Geraldin Correa and junior Brooklyn Shell finished 14th overall, eighth in their heat, in a time of 12:18.27.
Action continues at 8 a.m. today.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC to play Simpson in first round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team will open NAIA national tournament play Tuesday against Simpson (Calif.) in a first-round game at the P1FCU Activity Center, it was announced.
The national organization announced the remaining 48 schools in the 64-team field. The first 16 teams were announced a few days ago as host schools for the first two rounds. Winners of those pods will advance to Sioux City, Iowa, for the national championship that runs March 13-18.
The Warriors (28-3), who got the Cascade Conference’s automatic bid into the tournament thanks to winning a coin flip, will play the Redhawks (20-10), who was the runners-up in the California Pacific Conference tournament, at 7:30 p.m. The other game, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will pit Menlo (Calif.) (21-9) against Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (19-10), each of whom earned at-large bids.
The winners of the two games will face off for the right to move onto Sioux City at 5:30 p.m. March 8.