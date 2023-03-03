BROOKINGS, S.D. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore Jennah Carpenter finished in the eighth place in the pentathlon Thursday at the NAIA national indoor track and field championships at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, finished in eighth place out of 16 competitors with 3,375 points, well behind Indiana Tech’s Jaunita Webster-Freeman, who won all five events and scored 4,258 points. Carpenter earned All-American honors with her record-setting point total.

