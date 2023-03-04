BROOKINGS, S.D. — Sophomore Carter Gordon, who is competing for the first time as an individual, shaved almost two seconds off his best time of the season and soared to the top of the board Friday at the NAIA national indoor championships at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Gordon, who competed in the 2022 indoor meet as a member of the men’s distance relay, clocked in at 1 minute, 19.26 seconds to take first in his heat of the 600-meter run.
He came into the meet seeded No. 15 with a time of 1:21.48, but exceeded expectations and most of the rest of the competition. Gordon is behind Life’s Jacob Ulrich for the top time heading into the final at 11:35 a.m. Pacific today.
Gordon ran the anchor leg in the preliminaries of the 3,200 relay with freshman Kobe Wessels and sophomores Cooper Carlson and Conner May that finished fifth in their heat and 11th overall with a time of 7:44.98.
For the women, sophomore Geraldin Correa was third in her heat and seventh overall in the 800 preliminaries in a time of 2:13.72. She will compete in the final at 12:10 p.m. Pacific today.
“Great races by both with Carter, winning his heat with great strategy, and (Correa) getting through by forcing the race to go fast,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “Both have great opportunities to score well tomorrow and we are excited to see them run.
Senior Christian Bothwell placed 13th in the heptathlon with 4,689 points, well behind winner Cole Wilson of Keiser’s 5,347. His best finish on the second day was a tie for fourth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 11½ inches.
Sophomore London Kirk was fourth in his heat and 12th overall in the men’s 400 preliminaries with a time of 48.40. He also was third in his heat and 32nd overall in the 200 in 22.06.
Junior Brycen Brown placed seventh in his heat and was 21st overall in the men’s 3,000 preliminaries with a time of 8:51.66.
Junior Anika Grogan took second in the women’s 200 preliminaries and was 22nd overall in a time of 25.37.
Freshman Emily Collins was sixth in her heat and 18th overall in the women’s 400 preliminaries with a time of 58.82.
Also competing today will be sophomores Sydnie Zywina in the triple jump (8 a.m. Pacific) and Jennah Carpenter in the high jump (11:30 a.m. Pacific).
Sylvester named top Big Sky freshman
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho thrower Mia Sylvester was named the Big Sky Conference’s freshman of the year in indoor track, the conference office announced.
Sylvester finished first in the women’s shot put and was sixth in the weight throw during the Feb. 23-25 indoor conference meet that was at the Kibbie Dome. She had a personal-best throw of 51-8¼ in the shot, the 72nd-best effort among all Division I athletes this year.
“We are very excited for Mia,” Idaho director of track and field Tim Cawley said in a news release. “Seeing her achieve that honor is great.”
FARMINGTON, Utah — Three Idaho men’s basketball players earned honors as the Big Sky released its all-conference teams.
Junior forward Isaac Jones was the conference’s newcomer of the year and was a second-team selection. Nigel Burris was named freshman of the year. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt was an honorable mention selection.
Jones was first in field-goal percentage (63%) and ninth in the nation, and also led the conference in made field goals (218), blocks (34) and blocks per game (1.13). He had the most double-doubles in the conference with 11 and was one of just two Division I players in the past 13 years to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a single game.
Burris, a forward, played in all 31 regular-season games, averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. He made 51.7% of his shots, ncluding 44% from 3-point range and 87.5% at the line.
Moffitt was third in the Big Sky at 18.4 points per game, scoring at least 30 or more points four times. He also was second in total assists (154) and assists per game (5.0).
MEN’S GOLFIdaho signs Spokane native
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Tommy Kimmel to the team.
Kimmel, who played for two seasons at UNLV, twice was the Class 3A/4A Greater Spokane League player of the year at Gonzaga Prep and led the Bullpups to the Washington state title. He competed in the U.S. Junior Amateur and the IMG Junior World Championship in summer 2019.
Kimmel’s parents, Jimmy and Mary, attended Idaho.
“He comes from a Vandal family, he was high school teammates with current Vandal Matt McGann and he was raised in the Spokane so he knows our program, our goals and our culture,” Vandal coach David Nuhn said in a news release.