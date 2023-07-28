It wasn’t that long ago when the Pac-12 nearly became the biggest conference in college sports.
In the summer of 2010, then-Pac-10 commissioner Larry Scott attempted one of the biggest coups in NCAA history. The goal was to poach the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Colorado Buffaloes from the Big 12, creating a superconference called the Pac-16. The idea for the new conference came less than a year after the Big Ten announced its intentions for expansion.
The idea was an intriguing one. The prestige of so many nationally recognized programs under one banner would have knocked the Southeastern Conference off the top of the college sports podium in the eyes of many. And the potential matchups between the top programs was also tempting.
Colorado was the only team out of the originally targeted six to make the jump to the Pac 10. Utah followed suit and jumped from the Mountain West and the current iteration of the Pac-12 was born.
That iteration is the soon-to-be former, and the (for now) Pac-12 has only itself to blame.
Colorado’s board of regents on Thursday voted to move back to the Big 12 after the 2023-24 athletic term, and this decision couldn’t come at a worse time.
Longtime conference incumbents — the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins — announced their move to the Big Ten conference last summer and will also play their last year in the conference in the 2023-24 season.
Viewing these moves in a vacuum, Colorado leaving the Pac-12 is not nearly as monumental as the departures of USC and UCLA. The Trojans have more national baseball championships than any other program. The Bruins have the most men’s basketball championships and both universities have been longtime national brands in football.
Colorado does not have the accolades, or the TV market, to match up with the soon-departed Los Angeles-based universities. But the Buffaloes did offer value to the conference that is now lost.
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will coach his first year with Colorado this coming season. He’s made national headlines several times since taking the job and his influence has already been apparent. The Buffaloes’ spring football game earlier this year sold out and took place in front of a packed Folsom Field. In 2022, the stadium wasn’t even a quarter filled.
Deion’s Power Five coaching debut was bringing eyes to the Pac-12 that they desperately needed with USC and UCLA leaving.
Oh, and to make matters worse — the conference still doesn’t have a media deal past 2024.
So, how’d we get here? How did a conference on the verge of creating the most powerful entity in the history of college sports become one that’s now seemingly on the verge of collapse? There’s a few factors.
The first is the current media deal. To be frank — it’s awful. The Big Ten, ACC and SEC all receive more revenue from their media rights agreements than the Pac-12. This past year — each school reportedly received $37 million apiece from the conference, the majority of it from the media deal. The Pac-12 reportedly had record revenues of $581 million total.
Notre Dame, whose football team is independent of a contract, is estimated to receive $60 million from its streaming deal with NBC just in 2023.
The Pac-12’s current streaming deal with ESPN and Fox Sports includes much-maligned components like the Pac-12 Network, which is independently owned and operated entirely by its name-brand conference, resulting in additional cost. For comparison, the SEC Network and Big Ten Network are completely owned by ESPN and 49% of the Big 12 Network is owned by Fox, resulting in less financial burden on other power five conferences.
To make matters worse, a disagreement on distribution with DirecTV resulted in the Pac-12 Network, already at a financial disadvantage compared to competing conference networks funded partially by Fox or ESPN, being available in fewer households.
The Big Ten and SEC have been proactive in getting new media deals done. The Big Ten signed a 7-year, $8 billion (yes, with a “b”) deal in August 2022 and the SEC is estimated to make $300 million annually starting in 2024 with ESPN after making $55 million annually with CBS in the prior media rights deal, with the caveat that Disney pays a per-game rights fee for every game broadcasted on a channel they own other than ESPN. This discrepancy in dollars conjoined with recent conference jumps such as Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC were a large part in the Trojans’ and Bruins’ decisions to jump ship.
Former USC athletic director Mike Bohn was quoted in the Los Angeles Times as saying, “I don’t believe there’s a college administrator in the country that didn’t recognize that clearly there were two conferences that were separating themselves from everyone else.”
The second factor in the Pac-12’s downfall is the lack of proactivity in getting a new media rights deal done. On July 21 in Las Vegas, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff stated at the conference media days that a deal was coming soon and “the longer we wait for a deal, the better our options get.” Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano told the Denver Post earlier this month that the university was committed to the Pac-12. The latter statement proved to be untrue, and it’s a good bet the prior is, too.
The other main contributing factor in the Pac-12’s slide is the lack of success in the two most popular college sports, football and men’s basketball. This next statement isn’t discounting any of the success that other sports and programs have done. Oregon State women’s basketball and baseball teams have consistently been among the best in their respective sports. Washington State women’s basketball and volleyball teams both ended the 2022-23 seasons ranked. Those teams, and all the other ones in the Pac-12 that have achieved success, deserve their flowers. But the vast majority of universities lose money on sports, and football and men’s basketball are the main sources of athletic revenue for universities.
And the Pac-12 has not achieved the level of success in either of those sports compared to other power-five conferences.
Since the current four-team College Football Playoff was enacted, the ACC and SEC have had multiple national champions and the Big Ten has had one. The Pac-12 has only two appearances in the College Football Playoff — the least out of all power five conferences.
The Pac-12 has had better success in men’s basketball — three teams made the Elite Eight in 2021, but only two teams have made the Final Four since 2010.
The lack of success in the two most-watched college sports and UCLA and USC taking their men’s basketball and baseball banners with them to the Big Ten has rendered the Pac-12’s moniker of “Conference of Champions” untrue.
So what’s next for the conference? Well, Kliavkoff continues to insist a media deal is coming (at this rate, probably around the same time pigs fly), and there’s been rumors about the conference being interested in a few universities in hopes of replenishing their ranks.
There’s been rumored talks with SMU to join; San Diego State was another rumored member after an awkward situation earlier this summer where the school announced it was leaving and then promptly rejoined the Mountain West; Boise State has been tied to the Pac-12 for years (often by themselves) and Fresno State is another team the Pac-12 has had rumored interest in.
There’s also the question of where this leaves the remaining teams in the conference. Washington and Oregon, the conference’s only two teams to make the College Football Playoff, have been rumored in realignment talks. Washington State earlier this summer reported an $11.5 million deficit in its athletic department budget after reportedly receiving less in revenue distribution by the Pac-12 than originally anticipated, and the Big-12 has been rumored to be looking at Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as potential new members.
The future of the Pac-12 looks murky at best, and catastrophic at worst — and it’s its own fault. Being cocky and passive instead of realistic and proactive have left the conference blindsided and scrambling to pick up the pieces. A conference that was synonymous with greatness — classic Rose Bowls, national championships, passionate fans — is now the laughingstock of college athletics.
At this point, it’s unclear what the future of the Pac-12 is in college athletics, or if there’s even a future at all. The clock is getting closer to midnight and it’s unclear if there’s a miracle on the horizon.
Here’s hoping there is.
