The Idaho football team concluded its 12-practice spring season with its spring game at the Kibbie Dome Friday, and those who came to see the scrimmage were treated to a game-winning drive orchestrated by Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy.
Throughout the final drive, McCoy connected with redshirt freshman receiver Jordan Dwyer four times, including the 2-yard go-ahead touchdown for the 20-17 victory.
The starting offense executed the final drive to near perfection, but as coach Jason Eck alluded to during his postgame news conference, it was against the second-string defense. To put it lightly, the offense fell flat for most of the evening.
The good news is the constants on Idaho’s offense played well. McCoy finished 21-of-30 for 251 yards passing and a score. Star receiving-duo Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten combined for 12 receptions for 144 yards. Dwyer reeled in three receptions for 53 yards and the score.
The problem with the offense throughout the spring was that the questionable areas didn’t see a lot of answers.
For example, one of the biggest questions heading into spring was: “Who will be the starting tight end?” It’s still spring, so not knowing who will start is fair. But I’m not sure anyone even has an edge.
Jack Schuster, Chance Bogan and Jake Cox all had at least one reception in the spring game. Bogan led with two receptions for 12 yards.
Another big question mark was on the offensive line. As far as the starting five, that question has been answered, with Ayden Knapik, Terrian Rainey, Elijah Sanchez, Nate Azzopardi and Logan Harris being the hogs. The question that hasn’t been answered is how will that group fare long term?
During the spring game, the Vandals were held to 68 yards rushing on 33 attempts (2.1 per carry).
This is a major feather in the cap for Idaho’s defense — a unit that has outshined the offense all spring. This is a surprise, considering the defense has been affected considerably more by graduations and transfers. But guys like redshirt freshman defensive lineman Xavier Slayton are taking advantage of their opportunities. Slayton had a really impressive spring game, notching two pass deflections. Slayton is a guy deeper on the depth chart, and that’s not even to mention two new starters in edge Malakai Williams and defensive tackle Jahkari Larmond.
Williams finished with a tackle for a loss and was constantly a presence in the backfield. Larmond also had a tackle for a loss and used his 330-pounnd frame to limit the Vandal runners’ wiggle room up the middle.
As for the linebacker spot, Paul Moala, who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, is going to be hard to replace from a play and leadership standpoint. But senior Sully Shannon got the start and filled the void nicely. He showed a tremendous understanding of defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s system and finished with a sack and a tackle for a loss. He was one of the biggest winners coming out of the spring game.
The Idaho offense may have won the spring game, but the Vandals’ defense won the spring season.
The Vandals also recruited heavily on defense, so those battles in “positions of need” will only intensify in the summer.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.