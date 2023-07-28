It wasn’t that long ago when the Pac-12 nearly became the biggest conference in college sports.

In the summer of 2010, then-Pac-10 commissioner Larry Scott attempted one of the biggest coups in NCAA history. The goal was to poach the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Colorado Buffaloes from the Big 12, creating a superconference called the Pac-16. The idea for the new conference came less than a year after the Big Ten announced its intentions for expansion.