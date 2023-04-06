Dissecting the problem with LCSC baseball

Lewis-Clark State head coach Jake Taylor shakes Isaiah Thomas’ hand as he rounds third base on a home run against College of Idaho in an inning of the last of a four game nonconference series at Harris Field Monday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewis-Clark State College has the best baseball program at the NAIA level, and it’s really not much of a debate.

The Warriors have more national titles than anybody and their home field hosts the NAIA World Series. It’s become such a formality at this point for the program to win the regular-season Cascade Conference title and cruise to the World Series.