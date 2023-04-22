Coaching can often be described as a “what have you done for me lately” business.
That phrase could accurately depict the basketball scene at the University of Idaho, with both the men’s and women’s programs undergoing program shifts.
The men receiving a coaching change was about as necessary as breakfast in the morning. But when it was announced that the university had agreed to mutually part ways with 15-year coaching veteran Jon Newlee, that was a bit of a curveball. Newlee earned more wins than any UI basketball coach, men’s or women’s, posting a 257-213 overall record in his 15 years with the program.
But no breakup is ever 100% mutual, is it?
So again, we go back to the phrase, “What have you done for me lately?”
While coaching is a “what have you done for me lately” business, you can’t blatantly ignore Newlee’s long-term success. After a couple years, instead of asking “what have you done for me” Idaho might be asking “can anyone do something for me?”
Over the last two seasons, Newlee led the Vandals to back-to-back losing campaigns for the first time since the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, his third and fourth years at Idaho. As a matter of fact, Idaho went below .500 four seasons in a row to start off Newlee’s tenure. Sound familiar?
While this does sound like a certain familiar Idaho men’s basketball coach (cough, Zac Claus), don’t go off drawing comparisons. During Newlee’s first four years, the Vandals always had double-digit wins and were either above .500 in conference play or just below it. The same can be said when discussing the last two years, as Idaho went 6-8 and 11-9 in Big Sky play, respectively.
When overseeing a Division I college basketball operation, you’d think the team’s conference record would be one of the most important measuring sticks — considering that’s how it gets to the NCAA tournament.
During the Rialto, Calif., native’s stint with the Vandals, he took them to the NCAA tournament three times (2013, 2014, and 2016) and was the Big Sky coach of the year in 2019 and the Western Athletic Conference’s coach of the year in 2009 and 2014.
He finished his tenure at UI 167-97 in Big Sky play and 57-39 in the WAC.
Newlee’s conference record speaks for itself, so what about his nonconference record? Or his track record on the road? Well, this year specifically, the Vandals traveled more than 15,000 miles in their first eight regular-season games before finally playing their home opener.
This isn’t anything new — traveling far and wide to begin the season has been Newlee’s M.O. since he got the job. Last season’s slate included stops at Utah and California of the Pac-12, and the Vandals have faced NCAA powerhouses like Arizona, Stanford, Ohio State and Baylor in recent years.
“I want them to get used to the travel,” Newlee said in a news conference leading up to Idaho’s home opener against Denver on Dec. 15. “So once they come back home after long road trips, they aren’t as shocked when they have to go back on the road again.”
Still, if there’s any flaw in Newlee’s coaching career, it can be traced to road and nonconference games. In his career, the Vandals went 97-116 on the road and 88-117 against nonconference opponents. But when traveling and playing up in competition is a method that’s paid off more often than not in 15 years, is that really something you could knock him for?
The depth of the team is now starting to feel the effects of Newlee’s exit, as some of Idaho’s most consistent players have begun entering the transfer portal.
The first player to announce a new team was junior guard Sydney Gandy, who will now attend Loyola Marymount University.
Gandy was a reliable guard for three years at UI. She started nearly every game during her three-year career, averaging 10.4 points per outing and 2.9 assists per game.
No doubt, the biggest name to enter the transfer portal has been senior guard Beyonce Bea.
Bea was a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky selection and was sixth in the country in scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game. She is also second all-time in scoring for the Vandals with 1,938 career points.
Well before the news of Newlee leaving the program broke, Bea had announced her intentions of coming back to the university for her fifth year. You’d expect that prior to the news, she had ambitions of coming back and breaking Mikayla Ferenz’s program record of 2,466.
The Idaho women will be in a rebuilding stage, probably for a while. The Vandals are losing some key depth pieces, their best player, a coach that brought them to their greatest heights — and I’m sure that there are still more to come.
