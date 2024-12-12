Community, school and holiday spirit coming together at Golden Throne

In the record books, it may look like just another prep basketball doubleheader, but the annual Lewiston-Clarkston Golden Throne rivalry event, presented by P1FCU and Inland Cellular, offers “a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our kids to play in,” in the words of Lewiston ASB advisor Golden Steele.

“You can have really great players that go on to play Division I basketball, and they still won’t experience that type of atmosphere that is provided Friday night,” he said.

Normally held in January, this year’s Golden Throne has been bumped back a month due to court availability at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, where it will be played on Friday starting with the girls game at 6 p.m.

A high school event unlike any other

As much as for the sporting event it centers around, the Golden Throne is perhaps equally well-known as an extravaganza of community-and-school spirit and a charitable fundraiser wrapped into one.

A winter holiday dress-up theme will be in effect at what is expected to be a packed Activity Center on Friday, with a panel of LCSC athletes on hand to judge which school’s fans demonstrate more spirit and sportsmanship and thereby earn the coveted Golden Throne trophy. Each school has selected a charitable organization — the Gina Quesenberry Foundation breast cancer charity for Clarkston and SPIN (Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest) for Lewiston — which will receive half of the proceeds raised through various means in the run-up to and night of the Golden Throne.

“I think it’s exciting that it’s the spirit of Christmas, and we are giving to the charities this holiday season and offering the greatest high school event maybe in both states,” Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said.

Lewiston athletic director Doug Henderson reports that the school’s ASB has been “working on things from a preparation standpoint for well over a month.” Currently in his second year on the job, Henderson was struck by his initial experience of the Golden Throne and its often-deafening environment this past January.

“It was a really cool event to be a part of,” he said. “Tons of energy in the gym, and the spirit from the students was ... I don’t know — it’s just unlike any high school event I’ve ever been a part of, including state championship games and state playoff games.”

Bengal boys, Bantam girls defending thrones

The Lewiston boys enter this Friday with a perfect 5-0 record and an established aptitude for long-range shooting. They kicked off their schedule with a 71-64 win over a larger school in Hanford of Richland, Wash., and most recently handled Pendleton (Ore.) 73-48 in a game that saw the Bengals total 16 3-pointers as a team — eight of those converted by junior guard and top offensive producer Royce Fisher.