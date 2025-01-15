This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

Forsmann leads Neptunes at home meet

Winning the 17-year-old boys division with 88 total points, Kam Forsmann of the host Lewis-Clark Neptunes had the most dominant showing of any individual in the Hells Canyon Invitational meet held Jan. 10-12 at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.

Seven teams and 200 swimmers from Idaho and Washington participated in the meet. The results were broken up into age divisions ranging from 6-and-under through 17, with points accumulated for event-by-event placement. Winners are listed below.

GIRLS

6-and-under — Olivia Weber, Spokane Sea Serpents, 36.

7 — Jade Hartley, Coeur d’Alene, 68.

8 — Kate Brachet, Sandpoint Sharks, 61.

9 — Eva Xue, Cougar Aquatics, 63.

10 — Michaela Richards, Coeur d’Alene, 15.

11 — Adeline Downing, Coeur d’Alene, 59.

12 — Cloepatra Schmidt, Cougar Aquatics, 68.

13 — Lila Heinzerling, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 66.

14 — Lillian Sawyer, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 67.

15 — Hallie Mackleit, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 76.

16 — Sophi Carr, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 70.

17 — Elishka Janout, Coeur d’Alene, 59.

BOYS

6-ander-under — Leo Grace, Coeur d’Alene, 72.

7 — None.

8 — Wesley Wilson, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 62.

9 — Jasper Chase, Coeur d’Alene, 79.

10 — Hank Crow, Coeur d’Alene, 77.

11 — Kelly Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 56.

12 — Tevye Cooley, Spokane Sea Serpents, 70.

13 — Trace Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, 81.

14 — Theo Cooley, Spokane Sea Serpents, 81.

15 — Jack Pernsteiner, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 69.

16 — Owen Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, 81.

17 — Kam Forsmann, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 88.

TRAPSHOOTThree-way tie through Camas Prairie Week 1

Teams representing Hauser Lake, Orofino-Pierce and Yakima Valley sat in a three-way tie with 75 points apiece through Sunday’s first round of competition in the annual Camas Prairie Trapshoot event.

A total of 924 shooters turned out for the opening round of competition, which secretary Shannon Olsen reports as the largest number in 11 years serving in the position.

At the junior level, Orofino-Piece was tied with Hermiston for the top spot at 70 points each.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a second round this weekend.

ADULTS

Team Scores — T1. Hauser Lake 75.00; T1. Orofino-Pierce 75.00; T1. Yakima Valley 75.00; T4. Wallace/Kellogg 74.00; T4. Weiser 74.00; 6. Pomeroy 73.80; T7. Winchester 73.50; T7. Garfield 73.50; 9. Grangeville 73.00; 10. Colton 72.86; 11. Culdesac 72.50; T12. Wenatchee 72.00; T12. Malden-Pine 72.00; T12. Nezperce 72.00; T15. St. Maries 71.25; T15. Hermiston 71.25; T17. Davenport 71.00; T17. Bonners Ferry 71.00; T17. Cottonwood 71.00; 20. Troy-Deary 70.29; 21. Boise 70.20; 22. White Bird 69.00; 23. Walla Walla 68.00; 24. Baker 66.00; 25. Endicott 63.00; 26. Indian Valley 62.00.

Baker individuals — 23: Cris Schuh; 22: Jose Armenta; 21: Logan Ross, Chad Hurliman.

Boise individuals — 24: Kyle Arnzen, Kent Graham; 23: Lahoma Turner, Chester Carter, Leonard Wehking, randy Berry, Gary Miller, Curt Ohlsen, Andy Turner, Preston Shaw.

Bonners Ferry individuals — 25: Trenton Myers; 23: Ron Campbell, Mike Pruitt.

Colton individuals — 25: Jim Dahmen, Jason Reisenhauer; 24: Steve Bremer, Bill Mackleit, Bruce Petty, Reece Sanderson, Paul Snider, Daren Steele, Brandon Vandevender.

Cottonwood individuals — 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Darren Uhlorn, Jean Spencer, Aaron Hinkelman; 23: Andy Terhaar, Chase Nuxoll, Derek Schaeffer, Ben Schumacher, Lowell Enneking. Sam Rehder.

Culdesac individuals — 25: Johnny Weeks; 24: Steve Barden, Jerry Hewett, Margie Kinzel, Mike Long, Tom Pung, Wyatt Stevens, Loghan Triplett, Wayne McCulley.