COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Forsmann leads Neptunes at home meet
Winning the 17-year-old boys division with 88 total points, Kam Forsmann of the host Lewis-Clark Neptunes had the most dominant showing of any individual in the Hells Canyon Invitational meet held Jan. 10-12 at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.
Seven teams and 200 swimmers from Idaho and Washington participated in the meet. The results were broken up into age divisions ranging from 6-and-under through 17, with points accumulated for event-by-event placement. Winners are listed below.
GIRLS
6-and-under — Olivia Weber, Spokane Sea Serpents, 36.
7 — Jade Hartley, Coeur d’Alene, 68.
8 — Kate Brachet, Sandpoint Sharks, 61.
9 — Eva Xue, Cougar Aquatics, 63.
10 — Michaela Richards, Coeur d’Alene, 15.
11 — Adeline Downing, Coeur d’Alene, 59.
12 — Cloepatra Schmidt, Cougar Aquatics, 68.
13 — Lila Heinzerling, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 66.
14 — Lillian Sawyer, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 67.
15 — Hallie Mackleit, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 76.
16 — Sophi Carr, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 70.
17 — Elishka Janout, Coeur d’Alene, 59.
BOYS
6-ander-under — Leo Grace, Coeur d’Alene, 72.
7 — None.
8 — Wesley Wilson, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 62.
9 — Jasper Chase, Coeur d’Alene, 79.
10 — Hank Crow, Coeur d’Alene, 77.
11 — Kelly Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 56.
12 — Tevye Cooley, Spokane Sea Serpents, 70.
13 — Trace Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, 81.
14 — Theo Cooley, Spokane Sea Serpents, 81.
15 — Jack Pernsteiner, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 69.
16 — Owen Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, 81.
17 — Kam Forsmann, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 88.
TRAPSHOOTThree-way tie through Camas Prairie Week 1
Teams representing Hauser Lake, Orofino-Pierce and Yakima Valley sat in a three-way tie with 75 points apiece through Sunday’s first round of competition in the annual Camas Prairie Trapshoot event.
A total of 924 shooters turned out for the opening round of competition, which secretary Shannon Olsen reports as the largest number in 11 years serving in the position.
At the junior level, Orofino-Piece was tied with Hermiston for the top spot at 70 points each.
The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a second round this weekend.
ADULTS
Team Scores — T1. Hauser Lake 75.00; T1. Orofino-Pierce 75.00; T1. Yakima Valley 75.00; T4. Wallace/Kellogg 74.00; T4. Weiser 74.00; 6. Pomeroy 73.80; T7. Winchester 73.50; T7. Garfield 73.50; 9. Grangeville 73.00; 10. Colton 72.86; 11. Culdesac 72.50; T12. Wenatchee 72.00; T12. Malden-Pine 72.00; T12. Nezperce 72.00; T15. St. Maries 71.25; T15. Hermiston 71.25; T17. Davenport 71.00; T17. Bonners Ferry 71.00; T17. Cottonwood 71.00; 20. Troy-Deary 70.29; 21. Boise 70.20; 22. White Bird 69.00; 23. Walla Walla 68.00; 24. Baker 66.00; 25. Endicott 63.00; 26. Indian Valley 62.00.
Baker individuals — 23: Cris Schuh; 22: Jose Armenta; 21: Logan Ross, Chad Hurliman.
Boise individuals — 24: Kyle Arnzen, Kent Graham; 23: Lahoma Turner, Chester Carter, Leonard Wehking, randy Berry, Gary Miller, Curt Ohlsen, Andy Turner, Preston Shaw.
Bonners Ferry individuals — 25: Trenton Myers; 23: Ron Campbell, Mike Pruitt.
Colton individuals — 25: Jim Dahmen, Jason Reisenhauer; 24: Steve Bremer, Bill Mackleit, Bruce Petty, Reece Sanderson, Paul Snider, Daren Steele, Brandon Vandevender.
Cottonwood individuals — 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Darren Uhlorn, Jean Spencer, Aaron Hinkelman; 23: Andy Terhaar, Chase Nuxoll, Derek Schaeffer, Ben Schumacher, Lowell Enneking. Sam Rehder.
Culdesac individuals — 25: Johnny Weeks; 24: Steve Barden, Jerry Hewett, Margie Kinzel, Mike Long, Tom Pung, Wyatt Stevens, Loghan Triplett, Wayne McCulley.
Davenport individuals — 24: Roger Lybecker, Craig Sweet; 23: Ron Moeller, Kyle Edwards.
Endicott individuals — 22: Jim Pelissier; 21: Branden Phillips; 20: James Gilchrist, Don McKenzie, Trevor Johnson.
Garfield individuals — 25: Rod Hubner, Colton Pfaff, Jack Wolheter; 24: Blake Fisher, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Pat Tully, Brock Slocum, Eric Slocum.
Grangeville individuals — 25: Cody Vrieling, Brian Lorentz; 24: Scott Jungert, Josh Bransford, Ralph Kaschmitter, Roy Schumacher, Kyle Coonts.
Hauser Lake individuals — 25: Terry Buchanan, Ken Evans, Ryan Hill, Steve Hill, Travis Iksic, Daniel Kruger, Kyle Lovell.
Hermiston individuals — 24: Allan Osmin, Chase Lantis, Jeff Pearson; 23: Laura Winkel, Joel Ewing, Brody Wilson.
Indian Valley individuals — 21: Todd Ambrose, Angie Bumgarner; 20: Lewis Wilmarth.
Malden Pine individuals — 24: Brad Bowman, Ben Hale, Dale Birchell, Ben Naught.
Nezperce individuals — 25: Scott Kashmitter; 24-Nathan Rosenau; 23: Rich Berry, grant Ingram, Mike Ingram, Jonathan Rosenau, Mike Whisenant.
Orofino-Pierce individuals — 25: Johnathan Wicks, Dave Powers, Mike Regear, Fenton Freeman, Jack Kelly.
Pomeroy individuals — 25: Wayne Tetrick, Sean Beale, Clark Capwell; 24: Lee Koler, Mason Blachly, Mike Hastings, Ray Endicott, Buck Geiger, Jeff Hanas, Travis Ledgerwood.
St. Maries individuals — 25: Rick Bailey, Darcy Finley; 23: Tony Brede; 21: Clayton M, Richard Spier, Noah Cook, Gavin Tiller, Sadie Rose Davidson.
Troy-Deary individuals — 25: Sam Barns; 24: Parker Jackson; 23-: Joe Evans, Ed Johnson, Doug Malm, Kurt McCall, Charlie Taylor.
Walla Walla individuals — 24: Ed Weitz; 23: Mark Jungmann; 21: Larry Brown, Rob Percifield.
Wallace-Kellogg individuals — 25: Jeff Doeschel, John Schroeder; 24: Grant Williams, Darin Williams, Casey Stoddard.
Weiser individuals — 25: Jeff Duprius, Weston Anderson; 24: Chris Felty, Tammy Shuyler, Levi Harrison, Chris Fry, Jim Moran, Hadley Baptiste.
Wenatchee individuals — 24: Bob Ingram, Ed Knebel, Mark Edwins, Doug Bromiley.
White Bird individuals — 24: Darrell Howard; 23: Wade Sickels; 22: Shane Paul, Jay Fraizer, Clay Robinson, Trayven.
Winchester individuals — 25: Michael Brannon, Jake Rowland; 24: Jared Arnzen, Steve Burns, Derrek Finnell, Dallas Paul.
Yakima Valley individuals — 25: Jason Klingele, James Klingele, Jennifer Klingele, Done Seiple, Rick White, Stan Shield, John Klingele.
JUNIORS
Team scores — T1. Orofino-Pierce 70; T1. Hermiston 70; T3. Yakima Valley 69; T3. Weiser 69; 5. Pomeroy 68; T6. St. Maries 67; T6. Garfield 67; 8. Cottonwood 66; 9. Culdesac 65; 10. Davenport 63; 11. Nezperce 6; T12. Bonners Ferry 61; T12. Grangeville 61; T14. Malden-Pine 57; T14. Hauser Lake 57; T16. Boise 55; T16. Troy-Deary 55; 18. Wallace-Kellogg 54; 19. Winchester 52; 20. Endicott 49; 21. Colton 47; 22. Baker 45; 23. White Bird 37; 24. Wenatchee 23.
Baker individuals — 23: Cris Schuh; 22: Jose Armenta.
Boise individuals — 24: Blake McCutcheon; 20: Quentin Moffis; 17: Clayton Heinzerling.
Bonners Ferry individuals — 25: Trenton Myers; 20: Kelsey Noble; 16: Milo Slevin, Kordale Burt.
Colton individuals — 21: Wade Moser; 15: Ben Reisenhauer; 11: Jack Reisenauer.
Cottonwood individuals — 23: Sam Rehder; 22: Eli Goeckner; 21: Lane Mader.
Culdesac individuals — 24: Loghan Triplett; 21: Liam Burke; 20: Jack Wilks.
Davenport individuals — 22: Tyler Ballance; 21: Daxton Sewall; 20: Levi Collier, Eli Legault.
Endicott individuals — 18: Marty Meserve; 16: Peyton Pelissier; 15: James Garrett.
Garfield individuals — 23: Kinley Pfaff; 22: Nicholas Meeuwsen, Preston Olson.
Grangeville individuals — 23: Colton Thompson; 19: Max Peterson, Adam Dreyer.
Hauser Lake individuals — 20: Ian Alapai; 19: Claire Pestarino; 18: Jasper Brondt, Branson Kusler, Wyatt Powers.
Hermiston individuals — 24: Chase Lantis; 23: Joel Ewing, Brody Wilson.
Malden-Pine individuals — 20: Torin; 19: Brayden Greenwalt; 18: Barry.
Nezperce individuals — 23: Grant Ingram; 22: Emily Branson; 17: Jefferson Soderling.
Orofino-Pierce individuals — 25: Johnathan Wicks; 23: Corbin Daly; 22: Wyatt Walton, Bruce Bradley.
Pomeroy individuals — 23: Rowdy Cole, Josephine Watson; 22: Sawyer Brenner, Mason Garcia.
St. Maries individuals — 23: Brooklyn Charles; 22: Sadie Rose Davidson, Noah Cook.
Troy-Deary individuals — 22: Gage Mindon; 17: Cauy Hill; 16: Alazane Espy, Bridger Hawley.
Wallace-Kellogg individuals — 22: Aryliss Sager; 17: Darby Sager; 15: Rhett Sager.
Weiser individuals — 25: Weston Anderson; 24: Hadley Baptiste; 20: Trevyn freelove, Brexon Hann.
Wenatchee individuals — 23: Cody Salmon.
White Bird individuals — 22: Trayven Sickels; 14: Harlee Brannan; 1: Maggie Myers.
Winchester individuals — 22: Aaron Kinzer; 20: Isaac Moddrell; 10: Orland Dupuis.
Yakima Valley individuals — 24: Alex Bellotti; 23: Brennen Ford; 22: Austin Bellott.