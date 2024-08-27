Community Sports Report: Gymnastics, hoop shoot and trap shoot

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
GYMNASTICS
Clarkston club fields winners
Marjorie Remacle of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club claimed First All-Around honors for the senior classification of the highest level of competition, Xcel Platinum/Diamond, at the Winter Spirit competition held Jan. 10-12 in Clarkston.
The club fielded two teams that won their divisions and a total of seven individuals who took First All-Around honors in their age groups.
Xcel Bronze
First place, team.
Individuals — 1st All-Around: Cleo Leer, Charlotte Cadez-Schmidt, Emma Kessinger; 3rd All-Around: Laikyn Scott.
Xcel Silver
First place, team.
Individuals — 1st All-Around: Charlee Elder, Ava Elliott, Quinnley Packwood; 2nd All-Around: Ally Russell, Emily Strobel, Halle Berquist.
Xcel Gold
Third place, team.
Individuals — 2nd All-Around: Atlee Poxleitner; 3rd All-Around: Annie Angala, Marisa Everett.
Xcel Platinum/Diamond
Individuals — 1st All-Around: Marjorie Remacle.
BASKETBALL
Shawley near-perfect at hoop shoot
Wyatt Shawley of Asotin had the highest overall score across all division with a 24-for-25 showing from the free-throw line to win the 12-to-13-year-old boys division in the Lewiston Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot held at Jenifer Middle School on Jan. 11.
The first-place winner from each division will advance to the district contest to be held in Lewiston on Jan. 18 at Whitman Elementary, where winners from the St. Maries, Grangeville and Moscow lodges will also compete.
BOYS
8-9 — 1. Jayce Holthous, Camelot Elementary, 16-25 (3-5 in shoot-off); 2. Owen Johnston 16-25 (0-5 in shoot-off); 3. Ryan Cox, 14-25.
10-11 — 1. Slade Sheldon, Heights Elementary, 23-25, 2. Koen Raykovich 18-25, 3. Marcellus Mason 16-25.
12-13 — 1. Wyatt Shawley, Asotin, 24-25; 2. Cloud Wheeler 11-25 (3-5 in shoot-off); 3. Reu Maynes 11-25 (2-5 in shoot-off).
GIRLS
8-9 — 1. Olivia Roehl , McSorley Elementary, 16-25; 2. Lucia Madrid 14-25, 3. Addilyn Elben 13-25.
10-11 — 1. Lincoln Estrada, Heights Elementary, 13-25; 2. Morgan Kessinger, 7-25; 3. Emmry Picchena 5-25.
12-13 — 1. Breez Okeze, All Saints, 19-25; 2. Chalye Powaukee 14-25, 3. Georgia Schaefer 12-25.
TRAPSHOOT
Orofino-Pierce noses ahead
The Orofino-Pierce club holds a narrow lead at both the open and junior levels through Week 2 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot competition.
Having notched two consecutive weeks scoring a maxed-out 75 team points for a total of 150, Orofino-Pierce is up by less than one point on Yakima Valley at 149.40 in the open competition. The junior team holds a slightly greater advantage at 142 points to 139 for second place Hermiston (Ore).
The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot continues with a third round of competition this weekend.
OPEN
Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 150.00; 2. Yakima Valley 149.40; T3. Wallace/Kellogg 148.00; T3. Weiser 148.00; T5. Hauser Lake 147.75; T5. Winchester 147.75; 7. Nezperce 147.00; 8. Garfield 146.50; 9. Colton 146.36; 10. Culdesac 146.00; 11. Pomeroy 145.80; 12. Hermiston 145.25; 13. Wenatchee 145.00; 15. Grangeville 144.00; 16. Cottonwood 143.60; 17. St. Maries 142.25; 18. Boise 142.20; 19. White Bird 142.00; 20. Troy-Deary 141.86; 21. Malden-Pine 140.00; 22. Davenport 139.00; 23. Baker 136.00; 24. Bonners Ferry 134.00; 25. Endicott 133.00; 26. Indian Valley 129.00; 27. Walla Walla 68.00.
Weekly scores
Baker — 25: Jose Armenta; 23: Logan Ross; 22: Cris Schuh, Ray Merritt.
Boise — 24: George Stevens, Kent Graham, Chester carter, Joe Turner, Lahoma Turner.
Bonners Ferry — 23: Garrick Patty; 20- Ron Campbell, Trenton Myers.
Colton — 25: Jim Dahmen, Johnny Arnold, Roger Clouse, Terry Koeper; 24: Faron Craig, Jon Dahmen, Keven Hattenburg, Jace Herrman, Chazz Johnson, Mike McKinnon, Bruce Petty, Jason Reisenauer, Paul Snider, Daren Steele, Rik Warden, Jim White, Brian Windsor, Zarn Clausen, George Seubert.
Cottonwood — 25: Clint Riener; 24: Chase Nuxoll, Derek Schaeffer, Lowell Mader, Paul Forsman.
Culdesac — 25: John Helpman, Spud Storey, Austin Biging; 24: Marv Heimgartner, Jerry Hewitt, Jeremy Irwin, Mike Long, John Isley, Wyatt Stevens, Rich Wightman.
Davenport — 24: Roger Lybecker; 22: Kyle Edwards, Ben Edwards, Ron Moeller.
Endicott — 24: Jessica Pelissier, Jim Pelissier; 22: Branden Phillips.
Garfield — 25: Eric Slocum, Kinley Pfaff; 24: Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Tricia Johnson, Pat Tully.
Grangeville — 24: Rod Behler, Cody Vrieling, Roy Schumacher, Ray Aiken; 23: Josh Bransford, Jim Blake, Clay Schumacher, Tom Felkel, Kevin Schmidt.
Hauser Lake — 25: Ryan Hill, Jeff Thomas; 24: Cody Broyles, Terry Bunchanan, Brian Eye, Kyle Lovell, Joe Pestarino, Jason Pritzl, Christopher Schumacher, Chris Smalley, Butch Watson.
Hermiston — 25: Jason Strebin, Lea Hogue; 24: Devon Brittner, Allen Osmin.
Indian Valley — 24: Angie Bumgarner; 22: Lewis Wilmarth: 21: Steve Bumgarner.
Malden Pine — 23: Brad Bowman, Mike Deife; 22: Ben Hale, Dale Birchell.
Nezperce — 25: Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen, Scott Kaschmitter.
Orofino-Pierce — 25: Dave Powers, Jack Kelly, Aiden Olive, Herb Hazen.
Pomeroy — 24: Larry Bunch, Jeff Hannas, Clark Capwell, Brian Bingman, Holly Ledgerwood, Justin Dixon.
St. Maries — 25: Richard Spier; 23: Tony Brede, Darcy Finley, Sadie Rose Davidson.
Troy-Deary — 25: Lane Kenworthy; 24: Aaron Ficca, Kurt McCall, Chet Simmons, Charlie Taylor; 23: Jason Blubaum, Earl Dorsey, Ryan Gray, Tom McWilliams, Casey Strong.
Wallace-Kellogg — 25: Randy Gust, Lindsey Wesche; 24: Mark Higbee, Casey Stoddard, John Schroder.
Weiser — 25: Tony Shuyler, Chris Linder; 24: Levi Harrison, Chuck Thomas.
Wenatchee — 25: Keegan Bray; 24: Ed Knebel, Kyle Snitily, Mel Weythman.
White Bird — 25: Shane Paul; 24: Jay Fraizer, Darrell Howard.
Winchester — 25: Aaron Kinzer, Dallas Paul, Bryce Stigum; 24: Brett Arnzen, Micheal Brannan, Derek Finnell, Jake Rowland, Cole Riggers.
Yakima Valley — 25: Rick White, Don Lint, Brent Mallon, Stan Shields; 24: James Klingele, John Klingele, Sue Trindle.
JUNIORS
Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 142; 2. Hermiston 139; 3. Garfield 136; 4. Yakima Valley 136; 5. Weiser 135: 6. Culdesac 134; 7. St. Maries 133; 8. Cottonwood 132; 9. Grangeville 131; 10. Pomeroy 130; 11. Hauser Lake 124; 12. Bonners Ferry 123; 13. Davenport 118; 14. Wallace-Kellogg 111; T15. Nezperce 110; T15. Boise 110; 17. Troy-Deary 106; 18. Endicott 102; 19. Winchester 98; 20. Malden-Pine 97; 21. Colton 96; 22. Baker 92; 23. Wenatchee 75; 24. White Bird 40.
Weekly scores
Baker — 25: Jose Armenta; 22-Cris Schuh.
Boise — 20: Gavin Mills; 19: Tucker Wilkison; 16: Clayton Heinzerling.
Bonners Ferry — 23: Garrick Patty; 20: Trenton Myers; 19: Judah.
Colton — 23: Wade Moser; 15: Justin Leavitt; 11: Ben Reisenauer.
Cottonwood — 23: Sam Rehder; 22: Tristian Mader; 21; Lane Mader, Owen McIntire.
Culdesac — 25: Austin Biging; 22: Liam Burke, Dylan Biging.
Davenport — 20: Eli Legault; 18: Turner Slack; 17: Isaiah Legault.
Endicott — 19: James Garrett; 17: Marty Meserve, Peyton Pelissier.
Garfield — 25: Kinley Pfaff; 22: Lincoln Pfaff, Riley Pfaff.
Grangeville — 24: Kaden Newton; 23: Max Peterson, Greyer Hollibaugh.
Hauser Lake — 23: Ian Alapai, Harry Hunter; 21: Claire Pestarino, Matthew.
Hermiston — 23: Brody Wilson, Radley Griggs, Brady Coller.
Malden-Pine — 22: Brayden Greenwalt; 18: Torin.
Nezperce — 19: Jefferson Soderling; 16: Grant Ingram; 13: Tayton Johnson.
Orofino-Pierce — 25: Aiden Olive; 24: Johnathan Wicks; 23: Bruce Bradley.
Pomeroy — 22: Raymond Yutzy; 21: Mason Garica; 19: Isaac Coon.
St. Maries — 23: Sadie Rose Davidson; 22: Claire Cook; 21: Brooklyn Charles, Calli Mauza.
Troy-Deary — 19: Gage Mindon;17: Alazane Espy; 15: Cauy Hill.
Wallace-Kellogg — 21: Arliss Sager; 18: Darby Sager; Garrett Clark.
Weiser — 23: Weston Anderson, Tyler Thiel-Miller; 20: Hadley Baptiste Hann.
Wenatchee — 24: Cody Salmon; 22: David Mehns; 6: Sara Ingram.
White Bird — 3: Maggie Myers.
Winchester — 25: Aaron Kinzer; 21: Isaac Moddrell.
Yakima Valley — 24: Austin Bellotti; 22: Jacob Clark; 21: Alex Bellotti.