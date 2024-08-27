Community Sports Report: Gymnastics, hoop shoot and trap shoot

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

GYMNASTICS

Clarkston club fields winners

Marjorie Remacle of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club claimed First All-Around honors for the senior classification of the highest level of competition, Xcel Platinum/Diamond, at the Winter Spirit competition held Jan. 10-12 in Clarkston.

The club fielded two teams that won their divisions and a total of seven individuals who took First All-Around honors in their age groups.

Xcel Bronze

First place, team.

Individuals — 1st All-Around: Cleo Leer, Charlotte Cadez-Schmidt, Emma Kessinger; 3rd All-Around: Laikyn Scott.

Xcel Silver

First place, team.

Individuals — 1st All-Around: Charlee Elder, Ava Elliott, Quinnley Packwood; 2nd All-Around: Ally Russell, Emily Strobel, Halle Berquist.

Xcel Gold

Third place, team.

Individuals — 2nd All-Around: Atlee Poxleitner; 3rd All-Around: Annie Angala, Marisa Everett.

Xcel Platinum/Diamond

Individuals — 1st All-Around: Marjorie Remacle.

BASKETBALL

Shawley near-perfect at hoop shoot

Wyatt Shawley of Asotin had the highest overall score across all division with a 24-for-25 showing from the free-throw line to win the 12-to-13-year-old boys division in the Lewiston Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot held at Jenifer Middle School on Jan. 11.

The first-place winner from each division will advance to the district contest to be held in Lewiston on Jan. 18 at Whitman Elementary, where winners from the St. Maries, Grangeville and Moscow lodges will also compete.

BOYS

8-9 — 1. Jayce Holthous, Camelot Elementary, 16-25 (3-5 in shoot-off); 2. Owen Johnston 16-25 (0-5 in shoot-off); 3. Ryan Cox, 14-25.

10-11 — 1. Slade Sheldon, Heights Elementary, 23-25, 2. Koen Raykovich 18-25, 3. Marcellus Mason 16-25.

12-13 — 1. Wyatt Shawley, Asotin, 24-25; 2. Cloud Wheeler 11-25 (3-5 in shoot-off); 3. Reu Maynes 11-25 (2-5 in shoot-off).

GIRLS

8-9 — 1. Olivia Roehl , McSorley Elementary, 16-25; 2. Lucia Madrid 14-25, 3. Addilyn Elben 13-25.

10-11 — 1. Lincoln Estrada, Heights Elementary, 13-25; 2. Morgan Kessinger, 7-25; 3. Emmry Picchena 5-25.

12-13 — 1. Breez Okeze, All Saints, 19-25; 2. Chalye Powaukee 14-25, 3. Georgia Schaefer 12-25.

TRAPSHOOT

Orofino-Pierce noses ahead

The Orofino-Pierce club holds a narrow lead at both the open and junior levels through Week 2 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot competition.

Having notched two consecutive weeks scoring a maxed-out 75 team points for a total of 150, Orofino-Pierce is up by less than one point on Yakima Valley at 149.40 in the open competition. The junior team holds a slightly greater advantage at 142 points to 139 for second place Hermiston (Ore).

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot continues with a third round of competition this weekend.

OPEN

Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 150.00; 2. Yakima Valley 149.40; T3. Wallace/Kellogg 148.00; T3. Weiser 148.00; T5. Hauser Lake 147.75; T5. Winchester 147.75; 7. Nezperce 147.00; 8. Garfield 146.50; 9. Colton 146.36; 10. Culdesac 146.00; 11. Pomeroy 145.80; 12. Hermiston 145.25; 13. Wenatchee 145.00; 15. Grangeville 144.00; 16. Cottonwood 143.60; 17. St. Maries 142.25; 18. Boise 142.20; 19. White Bird 142.00; 20. Troy-Deary 141.86; 21. Malden-Pine 140.00; 22. Davenport 139.00; 23. Baker 136.00; 24. Bonners Ferry 134.00; 25. Endicott 133.00; 26. Indian Valley 129.00; 27. Walla Walla 68.00.

Weekly scores

Baker — 25: Jose Armenta; 23: Logan Ross; 22: Cris Schuh, Ray Merritt.

Boise — 24: George Stevens, Kent Graham, Chester carter, Joe Turner, Lahoma Turner.

Bonners Ferry — 23: Garrick Patty; 20- Ron Campbell, Trenton Myers.

Colton — 25: Jim Dahmen, Johnny Arnold, Roger Clouse, Terry Koeper; 24: Faron Craig, Jon Dahmen, Keven Hattenburg, Jace Herrman, Chazz Johnson, Mike McKinnon, Bruce Petty, Jason Reisenauer, Paul Snider, Daren Steele, Rik Warden, Jim White, Brian Windsor, Zarn Clausen, George Seubert.

Cottonwood — 25: Clint Riener; 24: Chase Nuxoll, Derek Schaeffer, Lowell Mader, Paul Forsman.

Culdesac — 25: John Helpman, Spud Storey, Austin Biging; 24: Marv Heimgartner, Jerry Hewitt, Jeremy Irwin, Mike Long, John Isley, Wyatt Stevens, Rich Wightman.

Davenport — 24: Roger Lybecker; 22: Kyle Edwards, Ben Edwards, Ron Moeller.

Endicott — 24: Jessica Pelissier, Jim Pelissier; 22: Branden Phillips.