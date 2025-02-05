Sections
February 5, 2025

COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot neck-and-neck

With a cumulative score of 297.75, the Orofino-Pierce team trails Yakima Valley by less than half-a-point for the overall lead through Week 4 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce retained the lead with 283 points to second-place Hermiston’s 277.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a fifth round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team Scores — Yakima Valley 298.20; Orofino-Pierce 297.75; Wallace/Kellogg 297.00; Hauser Lake 296.89; Colton 295.61; Weiser 295.00; Winchester 289.50; Culdesac 293.30; Garfield 292.30; Pomeroy 292.20; Nezperce 292.00; Hermiston 289.50; Boise 289.20; Wenatchee 289.00; Grangeville 287.71; St. Maries 287.25; Cottonwood 286.60; Troy-Deary 283.36; White Bird 283.00; Malden-Pine 279.00; Davenport 275.25; Walla Walla 275.00 Endicott 268.00; Bonners Ferry 264.00; Indian Valley 262.00; Baker 221.00.

Weekly scores

Baker 20.00 — 20: Logan Ross.

Boise 73.50 — 25: Kyle Arnzen, Curt Ohlsen; 24: Guy Johnson, Howard Gautschi, George Stevens, Leonard Wehking, Ed VanEtten.

Bonners Ferry 69.00 — 25: Ron Campbell; 22: Kristie Campbell, Kelsey Noble, Garrick Patty.

Colton 75.00 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Brandon Vandevender, Alex Powers, Roger Clouse, Bill Mackleit, Brian Windsor, Cole Zacha.

Cottonwood 73.00 — 25: Derek Schaeffer, Darrel Uhlorn; 24: Clint Riener, Aaron Hinkelman, Steven Baerlocher, Shane Poxleitner.

Culdesac 73.80 — 25: Mike Long, Corey Long, Aaron Ruckman; 24: Jeff Hamrich, John Helpman, Margie Kinzel, Jimmy Lamanto.

Davenport 68.25 — 24: Josh Chrisman; 23: Craig Sweet; 22: John Merkel, Wayne Estes, Chad Crandal.

Endicott 67.00 — 23: Jim Pelissier, Don McKenzie; 21: Rich Villa, Jessica Pelissier.

Garfield 73.80 — 25: Jim Larson, Rod Hubner, Colton Pfaff; 24: Larry Blair, Tom Hodges.

Grangeville 73.00 — 25: Cody Vrieling, Jeff Kutsch; 24: Josh Bransford, Steve Havel, Scott Jungert, Dan Thompson, Mark Baune, Dave Crousser, Paul Davenport, Jillian Hausladen.

Hauser Lake 75.00 — 25: Ian Alapai, Terry Buchanan, Brad Gordon, Daniel Kruger, Joe Pestarino, Jeff Thomas, Butch Watson, Larry Zeigler.

Hermiston 73.00 — 25: Allen Osmin; 24: Joel Ewing, Chase Lantis.

Indian Valley 67.00 — 23: Angie Bumgarner, Levi Harrison; 21: Dylan Buthman.

Malden Pine 69.00 — 23: Brad Bowman, Ben Naught, Dale Birchell, Mike Deife, Riley Ramirez.

Nezperce 73.00 — 25: Mike Wisenant; 24: Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen.

Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Rip Remen, Herb Hazen, Dan Smith, Kiera Bohannon.

Pomeroy 73.20 — 25: Jim Adams, Buck Geiger; 24: Larry Bunch, Wayne Tetrick, Sean Beale, Clark Capwell, Ollie Severs, Brian Bingman, Travis Ledgerwood, Justin Dixon, Mitch Ruchert.

St. Maries 73.00 — 25: Brooklyn Charles; 24: Lacey Bohannan, Scott Stoke.

Troy-Deary 71.00 — 24: Robert Barkley, Lane Kenworthy, Zach McLam, Avery Stevens; 23: Sam Barnes, Keith Blanter, Joe Evans, Mel Gray, Ed Johnson, Tom Kenworthy, Aj Renfrow, Dan Shears, Tucker Stephens.

Walla Walla 72.00 — 24: Mark Jungman, Ron Percifield, Zach Beckman.

Wallace-Kellogg 74.00 — 25: John Schroeder, Arliss Sager; 24: Randy Gust, Casey Stoddard, Darin Williams, Grant Williams, Tayler Furlin, Lindsay Wesche.

Weiser 72.00 — 25: Jeff Dupuis; 24: Chris Linder; 23: Dalton Shrum.

Wenatchee 73.00 — 25: James Frost; 24: James Peery, Stacy Peery, Brian James, Ed Knebel, Craig Manchester, Mark Edwin, Kyle Snitily, Mark Burnett.

White Bird 72.00 — 25: Matt Myers; 24: Shane Paul; 23: Clay Robinson.

Winchester 69.00 — 23: Aaron Kinzer, Cole Riggers, Jake Rowland, Derel Finell.

Yakima Valley 75.00 — 25: John Klingele, Jennefer Klingele, Rick White, Jason Klingele, Cirro Demarco.

JUNIORS

Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 283; Hermiston 277; Weiser 269; Culdesac: 269; St. Maries 267; Pomeroy 265; Garfield 264; Grangeville 262; Cottonwood 259; Hauser Lake 257; Yakima Valley 255; Bonners Ferry 242; Davenport 233; Boise 232; Nezperce 231; Wallace-Kellogg 228; Troy-Deary 212; Endicott 204; Colton 202; Winchester 183; Malden-Pine 200; Baker112; Wenatchee 95; White Bird 90.

Weekly scores

Boise 66 — 23: Quentin Moffis; 22: Blake McCutcheon; 21: Clayton Heinzerling, Tucker Wilkison.

Bonners Ferry 62 — 22: Garrick Patty, Kelsey Noble; 18: Robert Olson, Aaron Michelsen.

Colton 56 — 22: Wade Moser; 20: Justin Leavitt; 14: Ben Reisenauer, Jack Reisenauer.

Cottonwood 66 — 22: Owen McIntire, Ray Terhaar; Carter Shears.

Culdesac 66 — 23: Spencer Fiorenza; 22: Morgan Brunn; 21: Rylan Irwin, Jack Wilks.

Davenport 61 — 22: Levi Collier; 20: Tyler Balance; 19: Isiah Legault.

Endicott 50 — 19: Marty Meserve;17: James Garrett; 14: Peyton Pelissier.

Garfield 65 — 23: Riley Pfaff; 22: Kinley Pfaff; 20: Houston Jeffries, Gracie Pfaff, Lincoln Pfaff.

Grangeville 70 — 25: Kaden Newton; 23: Colton Thompson; 22: Greyer Hollibaugh.

Hauser Lake 69 — 25: Ian Alapai; 24: Claire Pestarino; 20: Jasper Brondt.

Hermiston 70 — 24: Joel Ewing, Chase Lantis; 22: Greyson Heyne, Radley Griggs.

Malden-Pine 62 — 22: Riley Pappel; 21: Brayden Geenwalt; 19: Damien Pappel, Torin Kane.

Nezperce 59 — 22: Grant Ingram; 19: Tayton Johnson; 18: Jefferson Soderling.

Orofino-Pierce 73 — 25: Bruce Bradley; 24: Aiden Olive, Johnathan Wicks, Reese Bruce.

Pomeroy 66 — 22: Gunner Magill, Mason Garcia, Rowdy Cole.

St. Maries 67 — 25: Brooklyn Charles; 23: Joe Brown; 19: Noah Cook, Sadie Rose Davidson.

Troy-Deary 53 — 20: Alazane Espy, Gage Minden; 13: Alex Geer.

Wallace-Kellogg 60 — 25: Arliss Sager; 19: Darby Sager; 16: Layne Trecker, Leo Holmquist.

Weiser 59 — 21: Bobbie Freelove; 19: Trevyn Freelove, Hadley Baptiste.

Wenatchee 20 — 20: Cody Salmon.

White Bird 14 — 14: Harlee Brannan.

Winchester 35 — 23: Aaron Kinzer; 12: Orland Dupuis.

Yakima Valley 57 — 23: Alex Bellotti; 19: Austin Bellotti; 15: Lauren Rice.

