COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot neck-and-neck
With a cumulative score of 297.75, the Orofino-Pierce team trails Yakima Valley by less than half-a-point for the overall lead through Week 4 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot.
At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce retained the lead with 283 points to second-place Hermiston’s 277.
The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a fifth round of competition this weekend.
ADULTS
Team Scores — Yakima Valley 298.20; Orofino-Pierce 297.75; Wallace/Kellogg 297.00; Hauser Lake 296.89; Colton 295.61; Weiser 295.00; Winchester 289.50; Culdesac 293.30; Garfield 292.30; Pomeroy 292.20; Nezperce 292.00; Hermiston 289.50; Boise 289.20; Wenatchee 289.00; Grangeville 287.71; St. Maries 287.25; Cottonwood 286.60; Troy-Deary 283.36; White Bird 283.00; Malden-Pine 279.00; Davenport 275.25; Walla Walla 275.00 Endicott 268.00; Bonners Ferry 264.00; Indian Valley 262.00; Baker 221.00.
Weekly scores
Baker 20.00 — 20: Logan Ross.
Boise 73.50 — 25: Kyle Arnzen, Curt Ohlsen; 24: Guy Johnson, Howard Gautschi, George Stevens, Leonard Wehking, Ed VanEtten.
Bonners Ferry 69.00 — 25: Ron Campbell; 22: Kristie Campbell, Kelsey Noble, Garrick Patty.
Colton 75.00 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Brandon Vandevender, Alex Powers, Roger Clouse, Bill Mackleit, Brian Windsor, Cole Zacha.
Cottonwood 73.00 — 25: Derek Schaeffer, Darrel Uhlorn; 24: Clint Riener, Aaron Hinkelman, Steven Baerlocher, Shane Poxleitner.
Culdesac 73.80 — 25: Mike Long, Corey Long, Aaron Ruckman; 24: Jeff Hamrich, John Helpman, Margie Kinzel, Jimmy Lamanto.
Davenport 68.25 — 24: Josh Chrisman; 23: Craig Sweet; 22: John Merkel, Wayne Estes, Chad Crandal.
Endicott 67.00 — 23: Jim Pelissier, Don McKenzie; 21: Rich Villa, Jessica Pelissier.
Garfield 73.80 — 25: Jim Larson, Rod Hubner, Colton Pfaff; 24: Larry Blair, Tom Hodges.
Grangeville 73.00 — 25: Cody Vrieling, Jeff Kutsch; 24: Josh Bransford, Steve Havel, Scott Jungert, Dan Thompson, Mark Baune, Dave Crousser, Paul Davenport, Jillian Hausladen.
Hauser Lake 75.00 — 25: Ian Alapai, Terry Buchanan, Brad Gordon, Daniel Kruger, Joe Pestarino, Jeff Thomas, Butch Watson, Larry Zeigler.
Hermiston 73.00 — 25: Allen Osmin; 24: Joel Ewing, Chase Lantis.
Indian Valley 67.00 — 23: Angie Bumgarner, Levi Harrison; 21: Dylan Buthman.
Malden Pine 69.00 — 23: Brad Bowman, Ben Naught, Dale Birchell, Mike Deife, Riley Ramirez.
Nezperce 73.00 — 25: Mike Wisenant; 24: Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen.
Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Rip Remen, Herb Hazen, Dan Smith, Kiera Bohannon.
Pomeroy 73.20 — 25: Jim Adams, Buck Geiger; 24: Larry Bunch, Wayne Tetrick, Sean Beale, Clark Capwell, Ollie Severs, Brian Bingman, Travis Ledgerwood, Justin Dixon, Mitch Ruchert.
St. Maries 73.00 — 25: Brooklyn Charles; 24: Lacey Bohannan, Scott Stoke.
Troy-Deary 71.00 — 24: Robert Barkley, Lane Kenworthy, Zach McLam, Avery Stevens; 23: Sam Barnes, Keith Blanter, Joe Evans, Mel Gray, Ed Johnson, Tom Kenworthy, Aj Renfrow, Dan Shears, Tucker Stephens.
Walla Walla 72.00 — 24: Mark Jungman, Ron Percifield, Zach Beckman.
Wallace-Kellogg 74.00 — 25: John Schroeder, Arliss Sager; 24: Randy Gust, Casey Stoddard, Darin Williams, Grant Williams, Tayler Furlin, Lindsay Wesche.
Weiser 72.00 — 25: Jeff Dupuis; 24: Chris Linder; 23: Dalton Shrum.
Wenatchee 73.00 — 25: James Frost; 24: James Peery, Stacy Peery, Brian James, Ed Knebel, Craig Manchester, Mark Edwin, Kyle Snitily, Mark Burnett.
White Bird 72.00 — 25: Matt Myers; 24: Shane Paul; 23: Clay Robinson.
Winchester 69.00 — 23: Aaron Kinzer, Cole Riggers, Jake Rowland, Derel Finell.
Yakima Valley 75.00 — 25: John Klingele, Jennefer Klingele, Rick White, Jason Klingele, Cirro Demarco.
JUNIORS
Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 283; Hermiston 277; Weiser 269; Culdesac: 269; St. Maries 267; Pomeroy 265; Garfield 264; Grangeville 262; Cottonwood 259; Hauser Lake 257; Yakima Valley 255; Bonners Ferry 242; Davenport 233; Boise 232; Nezperce 231; Wallace-Kellogg 228; Troy-Deary 212; Endicott 204; Colton 202; Winchester 183; Malden-Pine 200; Baker112; Wenatchee 95; White Bird 90.
Weekly scores
Boise 66 — 23: Quentin Moffis; 22: Blake McCutcheon; 21: Clayton Heinzerling, Tucker Wilkison.
Bonners Ferry 62 — 22: Garrick Patty, Kelsey Noble; 18: Robert Olson, Aaron Michelsen.
Colton 56 — 22: Wade Moser; 20: Justin Leavitt; 14: Ben Reisenauer, Jack Reisenauer.
Cottonwood 66 — 22: Owen McIntire, Ray Terhaar; Carter Shears.
Culdesac 66 — 23: Spencer Fiorenza; 22: Morgan Brunn; 21: Rylan Irwin, Jack Wilks.
Davenport 61 — 22: Levi Collier; 20: Tyler Balance; 19: Isiah Legault.
Endicott 50 — 19: Marty Meserve;17: James Garrett; 14: Peyton Pelissier.
Garfield 65 — 23: Riley Pfaff; 22: Kinley Pfaff; 20: Houston Jeffries, Gracie Pfaff, Lincoln Pfaff.
Grangeville 70 — 25: Kaden Newton; 23: Colton Thompson; 22: Greyer Hollibaugh.
Hauser Lake 69 — 25: Ian Alapai; 24: Claire Pestarino; 20: Jasper Brondt.
Hermiston 70 — 24: Joel Ewing, Chase Lantis; 22: Greyson Heyne, Radley Griggs.
Malden-Pine 62 — 22: Riley Pappel; 21: Brayden Geenwalt; 19: Damien Pappel, Torin Kane.
Nezperce 59 — 22: Grant Ingram; 19: Tayton Johnson; 18: Jefferson Soderling.
Orofino-Pierce 73 — 25: Bruce Bradley; 24: Aiden Olive, Johnathan Wicks, Reese Bruce.
Pomeroy 66 — 22: Gunner Magill, Mason Garcia, Rowdy Cole.
St. Maries 67 — 25: Brooklyn Charles; 23: Joe Brown; 19: Noah Cook, Sadie Rose Davidson.
Troy-Deary 53 — 20: Alazane Espy, Gage Minden; 13: Alex Geer.
Wallace-Kellogg 60 — 25: Arliss Sager; 19: Darby Sager; 16: Layne Trecker, Leo Holmquist.
Weiser 59 — 21: Bobbie Freelove; 19: Trevyn Freelove, Hadley Baptiste.
Wenatchee 20 — 20: Cody Salmon.
White Bird 14 — 14: Harlee Brannan.
Winchester 35 — 23: Aaron Kinzer; 12: Orland Dupuis.
Yakima Valley 57 — 23: Alex Bellotti; 19: Austin Bellotti; 15: Lauren Rice.