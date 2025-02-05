This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot neck-and-neck

With a cumulative score of 297.75, the Orofino-Pierce team trails Yakima Valley by less than half-a-point for the overall lead through Week 4 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce retained the lead with 283 points to second-place Hermiston’s 277.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a fifth round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team Scores — Yakima Valley 298.20; Orofino-Pierce 297.75; Wallace/Kellogg 297.00; Hauser Lake 296.89; Colton 295.61; Weiser 295.00; Winchester 289.50; Culdesac 293.30; Garfield 292.30; Pomeroy 292.20; Nezperce 292.00; Hermiston 289.50; Boise 289.20; Wenatchee 289.00; Grangeville 287.71; St. Maries 287.25; Cottonwood 286.60; Troy-Deary 283.36; White Bird 283.00; Malden-Pine 279.00; Davenport 275.25; Walla Walla 275.00 Endicott 268.00; Bonners Ferry 264.00; Indian Valley 262.00; Baker 221.00.

Weekly scores

Baker 20.00 — 20: Logan Ross.

Boise 73.50 — 25: Kyle Arnzen, Curt Ohlsen; 24: Guy Johnson, Howard Gautschi, George Stevens, Leonard Wehking, Ed VanEtten.

Bonners Ferry 69.00 — 25: Ron Campbell; 22: Kristie Campbell, Kelsey Noble, Garrick Patty.

Colton 75.00 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Brandon Vandevender, Alex Powers, Roger Clouse, Bill Mackleit, Brian Windsor, Cole Zacha.

Cottonwood 73.00 — 25: Derek Schaeffer, Darrel Uhlorn; 24: Clint Riener, Aaron Hinkelman, Steven Baerlocher, Shane Poxleitner.

Culdesac 73.80 — 25: Mike Long, Corey Long, Aaron Ruckman; 24: Jeff Hamrich, John Helpman, Margie Kinzel, Jimmy Lamanto.

Davenport 68.25 — 24: Josh Chrisman; 23: Craig Sweet; 22: John Merkel, Wayne Estes, Chad Crandal.

Endicott 67.00 — 23: Jim Pelissier, Don McKenzie; 21: Rich Villa, Jessica Pelissier.

Garfield 73.80 — 25: Jim Larson, Rod Hubner, Colton Pfaff; 24: Larry Blair, Tom Hodges.

Grangeville 73.00 — 25: Cody Vrieling, Jeff Kutsch; 24: Josh Bransford, Steve Havel, Scott Jungert, Dan Thompson, Mark Baune, Dave Crousser, Paul Davenport, Jillian Hausladen.

Hauser Lake 75.00 — 25: Ian Alapai, Terry Buchanan, Brad Gordon, Daniel Kruger, Joe Pestarino, Jeff Thomas, Butch Watson, Larry Zeigler.

Hermiston 73.00 — 25: Allen Osmin; 24: Joel Ewing, Chase Lantis.

Indian Valley 67.00 — 23: Angie Bumgarner, Levi Harrison; 21: Dylan Buthman.

Malden Pine 69.00 — 23: Brad Bowman, Ben Naught, Dale Birchell, Mike Deife, Riley Ramirez.

Nezperce 73.00 — 25: Mike Wisenant; 24: Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen.

Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Rip Remen, Herb Hazen, Dan Smith, Kiera Bohannon.

Pomeroy 73.20 — 25: Jim Adams, Buck Geiger; 24: Larry Bunch, Wayne Tetrick, Sean Beale, Clark Capwell, Ollie Severs, Brian Bingman, Travis Ledgerwood, Justin Dixon, Mitch Ruchert.

St. Maries 73.00 — 25: Brooklyn Charles; 24: Lacey Bohannan, Scott Stoke.

Troy-Deary 71.00 — 24: Robert Barkley, Lane Kenworthy, Zach McLam, Avery Stevens; 23: Sam Barnes, Keith Blanter, Joe Evans, Mel Gray, Ed Johnson, Tom Kenworthy, Aj Renfrow, Dan Shears, Tucker Stephens.

Walla Walla 72.00 — 24: Mark Jungman, Ron Percifield, Zach Beckman.

Wallace-Kellogg 74.00 — 25: John Schroeder, Arliss Sager; 24: Randy Gust, Casey Stoddard, Darin Williams, Grant Williams, Tayler Furlin, Lindsay Wesche.