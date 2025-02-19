This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot in virtual tie
Having led as of last week, the Orofino-Pierce team is now in second place, trailing Yakima Valley by one tenth of a point, through Week 6 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot competition.
Not only does Yakima Valley’s 446.85-point total provide nearly the barest possible lead against Orofino-Pierce’s 446.75, but Wallace/Kellogg is also in extremely close contention at 446.0.
At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintains the advantage with 424 points compared with second-place Hermiston’s 420.
The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a seventh round of competition this weekend.
ADULTS
Team scores — 1. Yakima Valley 446.85; 2. Orofino-Pierce 446.75; 3. Wallace/Kellogg 446.00; 4. Colton 443.61; 5. Hauser Lake 442.89; 6. Pomeroy 442.20; 7. Nezperce 439.00; 8. Culdesac 438.00; 9. Weiser 438.00; 10. Garfield 436.90; 11. Hermiston 435.75; 12. Boise 435.45; 13. Grangeville 433.51; 14. Winchester 432.25; 15. Cottonwood 431.80; 16. St. Maries 430.25; 17. Troy-Deary 426.06; 18. White Bird 424.00; 19. Malden-Pine 408.00; 20. Endicott 404.00; 21. Davenport 402.25; 22. Bonners Ferry 399.00; 23. Indian Valley 393.00; 24. Wenatchee 363.00; 25. Baker 353.00; 26. Walla Walla 344.00.
Weekly scores
Baker 59.00 — 24: Cris Schuh; 23: Logan Ross; 12: Zack Schuh.
Boise 74.25 — 25: Randy Berry, Kent Graham, Preston Shaw; 24: Kyle Arnzen, Sam Leammon, Lahoma Turner, Ed VanEtten, Leonard Wehking.
Bonners Ferry 69.00 — 23: Bill Bustillos, Ron Campbell, Trenton Myers.
Colton 73.50 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Bruce Petty; 24. Jon Dahmen, Jace Herrman, Bill Mackleit. Preston Schneider, Jason Reisenauer, Brandon Vandevender, Dax Wareham, Jim White, Cole Zacha.
Cottonwood 72.60 — 25: Lowell Mader; 24: Philip Spencer, Dereck Arnzen, Shane Poxleitner, Aaron Hinkelman, Clint Riener.
Culdesac 73.20 — 25: Mike Long, John Isley; 24: Russ Braun, Marv Heimgartner, Dale Kinzel, Corey Long, Spud Storey.
Davenport 63.00 — 22: Jeff Holderby; 21: Ben Edwards; 20: Craig Sweet.
Endicott 70.00 — 24: Don McKenzie; 23: Jim Pelissier, Trevor Johnson, Rich Villa.
Garfield 72.60 — 25: Alan Keasal, Jim Larson; 24: Pat Tully, Deb McKenzie; 23: Eric Slocum, Rod Hubner, Tom O’Brien, Frances Tully, Kinley Pfaff, Riley Pfaff.
Grangeville 73.80 — 25: Bob Aiken, Dan Thompson, Brad Baker; 24: Josh Bransford, Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher, Kyle Coonts, Kim Schmidt.
Hauser Lake 72.50 — 25: Damen Sage; 24: Cody Broyles, Ken Evans, Ned Florea, Joe Pestarino, Jeff Thomas, Shelby Thomas, Ryan Hill.
Hermiston 72.00 — 25: Joel Ewing, Laura Winkel, Jason Streibin, Alexis Ewing, Devon Brittner.
Indian Valley 65.00 — 22: Angie Bumgarner, Steve Baumgarner; 21: Todd Ambrose, Lewis Wilmarth.
Malden Pine 64.00 — 22: Dean Bothman; 21: Ken Paddock, Todd Deckard.
Nezperce — 25: Bill Hansen, Rich Berry, Doug Goin.
Orofino-Pierce 74.00 — 25: Dave Powers, Bruce Bradley; 24: Johnathan Wicks, Mike Clay, Sonny Lage.
Pomeroy 75.00 — 25: Buck Geiger, Clark Capwell, Matt Fitzgerald, Brian Bingman.
St. Maries 72.00 — 24: Richard Spier, BJ Derr, Joe Brown.
Troy-Deary 70.20 — 25: Mel Gray; 23: Joe Evans, Ed Johnson, Charlie Taylor, Avery Stevens.
Wallace-Kellogg 74.00 — 25: Kody Donnenwirth, Griffey Doerschel; 24: Casey Stoddard, Randy Gust.
Weiser 75.00 — 25: Chris Felty, Levi Harrison, Jim Bauer.
White Bird 70.00 — 25: Shane Paul; 24: Jay Fraizer; 21: Matt Myers, Joel Pineda, Darrell Howard.
Winchester 72.75 — 25: Aaron Kinzer; 24: Jake Rowland, Kabe Baldwin, Michael Brannan.
Yakima Valley 74.25 — 25: Austin Bellotti, Dale Klingele, John Cushing; 24: Glen Lowrie, James Klingele, Jason Klingele, John Klingele, Deanna Turnbull, Brett Johanson, Joel Moberly.
JUNIORS
Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 424; 2. Hermiston 420; 3. Pomeroy 401; 4. Garfield 398; 5. St. Maries 396; 6. Weiser 394: 7. Culdesac 393; 8. Grangeville 388; 9. Hauser Lake 385; 10. Cottonwood 383; 11. Bonners Ferry 372; 12. Wallace-Kellogg 357; 13. Yakima Valley 355; 14. Boise 350; 15. Nezperce 337; 16. Davenport 323; 17. Troy-Deary 308; 18, Endicott 295; 19. Colton 289; 20. Malden-Pine 260; 21. Winchester 259; 22. Baker 186; 23. White Bird 142; 24. Wenatchee 95.
Weekly scores
Baker 24 — 24: Cris Schuh.
Boise 56 — 21: Gavin Mills; 20: Clayton Heinzerling; 15: Noland Romero.
Bonners Ferry 64 — 23: Trenton Myers; 22: Kelsey Noble; 19: Judah Roffler.
Colton 53 — 22: Jack Reisenauer; 20: Wade Moser; 11: Ben Reisenauer.
Cottonwood 64 — 22: Tristian Mader; 17: Carter Shears, Eli Goeckner.
Culdesac 58 — 20: Loghan Triplett; 19: Liam Burke, Jack Wilks.
Davenport 36 — 22: Brielle Ballance; 12: Tyler Balance; 8: Jackson Chrisman.
Endicott 50 — 20: Marty Meserve;17: Payron Pelissier; 13: Hagen Phillips.
Garfield 68 — 23: Kinley Pfaff, Riley Pfaff; 22: Lyman Olson; 21: Lincoln Pfaff.
Grangeville 64 — 22: Gryer Hollibaugh; 21: Ayden Hayes, Kaden Newton.
Hauser Lake 60 — 20: Nick Franssen, Mason Mossburgh, Claire Pestarino.
Hermiston 71 — 24: Joel Ewing, Alexis Ewing; 23: Chase Lantis.
Nezperce 58 — 21: Jefferson Soderling; 20: Emily Branson; 17: Tayton Johnson.
Orofino-Pierce 72 — 25: Bruce Bradley; 24: Johnathan Wicks; 23: Aiden Olive.
Pomeroy 72 — 25: Luke Collier; 24: Mason Garica; 23: Rowdy Cole.
St. Maries 67 — 24: Joe Brown; 22: Sadi Rose Davidson; 21: Brookly Charles.
Troy-Deary 50 — 22: Cauy Hill; 16: Alazne Espy; 12: Jadon Schultz.
Wallace-Kellogg 67 — 23: Darby Sager; 22: Arliss Sager, Lane Schroeder.
Weiser 62 — 22: Bobbie Freelove; 21: Trevyn Freelove; 19: Kennedy Miles.
White Bird 19 — 12: Harlee Brannan; 7: Maggie Myers.
Winchester 41 — 25: Aaron Kinzer; 16: Isaac Moddrell.
Yakima Valley 47 — 22: Alex Bellotti; 14: Janson Sparry; 11: Leah Phillips.