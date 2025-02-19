This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot in virtual tie

Having led as of last week, the Orofino-Pierce team is now in second place, trailing Yakima Valley by one tenth of a point, through Week 6 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot competition.

Not only does Yakima Valley’s 446.85-point total provide nearly the barest possible lead against Orofino-Pierce’s 446.75, but Wallace/Kellogg is also in extremely close contention at 446.0.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintains the advantage with 424 points compared with second-place Hermiston’s 420.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a seventh round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team scores — 1. Yakima Valley 446.85; 2. Orofino-Pierce 446.75; 3. Wallace/Kellogg 446.00; 4. Colton 443.61; 5. Hauser Lake 442.89; 6. Pomeroy 442.20; 7. Nezperce 439.00; 8. Culdesac 438.00; 9. Weiser 438.00; 10. Garfield 436.90; 11. Hermiston 435.75; 12. Boise 435.45; 13. Grangeville 433.51; 14. Winchester 432.25; 15. Cottonwood 431.80; 16. St. Maries 430.25; 17. Troy-Deary 426.06; 18. White Bird 424.00; 19. Malden-Pine 408.00; 20. Endicott 404.00; 21. Davenport 402.25; 22. Bonners Ferry 399.00; 23. Indian Valley 393.00; 24. Wenatchee 363.00; 25. Baker 353.00; 26. Walla Walla 344.00.

Weekly scores

Baker 59.00 — 24: Cris Schuh; 23: Logan Ross; 12: Zack Schuh.

Boise 74.25 — 25: Randy Berry, Kent Graham, Preston Shaw; 24: Kyle Arnzen, Sam Leammon, Lahoma Turner, Ed VanEtten, Leonard Wehking.

Bonners Ferry 69.00 — 23: Bill Bustillos, Ron Campbell, Trenton Myers.

Colton 73.50 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Bruce Petty; 24. Jon Dahmen, Jace Herrman, Bill Mackleit. Preston Schneider, Jason Reisenauer, Brandon Vandevender, Dax Wareham, Jim White, Cole Zacha.

Cottonwood 72.60 — 25: Lowell Mader; 24: Philip Spencer, Dereck Arnzen, Shane Poxleitner, Aaron Hinkelman, Clint Riener.

Culdesac 73.20 — 25: Mike Long, John Isley; 24: Russ Braun, Marv Heimgartner, Dale Kinzel, Corey Long, Spud Storey.

Davenport 63.00 — 22: Jeff Holderby; 21: Ben Edwards; 20: Craig Sweet.

Endicott 70.00 — 24: Don McKenzie; 23: Jim Pelissier, Trevor Johnson, Rich Villa.

Garfield 72.60 — 25: Alan Keasal, Jim Larson; 24: Pat Tully, Deb McKenzie; 23: Eric Slocum, Rod Hubner, Tom O’Brien, Frances Tully, Kinley Pfaff, Riley Pfaff.

Grangeville 73.80 — 25: Bob Aiken, Dan Thompson, Brad Baker; 24: Josh Bransford, Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher, Kyle Coonts, Kim Schmidt.

Hauser Lake 72.50 — 25: Damen Sage; 24: Cody Broyles, Ken Evans, Ned Florea, Joe Pestarino, Jeff Thomas, Shelby Thomas, Ryan Hill.

Hermiston 72.00 — 25: Joel Ewing, Laura Winkel, Jason Streibin, Alexis Ewing, Devon Brittner.

Indian Valley 65.00 — 22: Angie Bumgarner, Steve Baumgarner; 21: Todd Ambrose, Lewis Wilmarth.

Malden Pine 64.00 — 22: Dean Bothman; 21: Ken Paddock, Todd Deckard.

Nezperce — 25: Bill Hansen, Rich Berry, Doug Goin.

Orofino-Pierce 74.00 — 25: Dave Powers, Bruce Bradley; 24: Johnathan Wicks, Mike Clay, Sonny Lage.

Pomeroy 75.00 — 25: Buck Geiger, Clark Capwell, Matt Fitzgerald, Brian Bingman.

St. Maries 72.00 — 24: Richard Spier, BJ Derr, Joe Brown.

Troy-Deary 70.20 — 25: Mel Gray; 23: Joe Evans, Ed Johnson, Charlie Taylor, Avery Stevens.