SportsFebruary 19, 2025

Community Sports Report

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot in virtual tie

Having led as of last week, the Orofino-Pierce team is now in second place, trailing Yakima Valley by one tenth of a point, through Week 6 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot competition.

Not only does Yakima Valley’s 446.85-point total provide nearly the barest possible lead against Orofino-Pierce’s 446.75, but Wallace/Kellogg is also in extremely close contention at 446.0.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintains the advantage with 424 points compared with second-place Hermiston’s 420.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot will continue with a seventh round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team scores — 1. Yakima Valley 446.85; 2. Orofino-Pierce 446.75; 3. Wallace/Kellogg 446.00; 4. Colton 443.61; 5. Hauser Lake 442.89; 6. Pomeroy 442.20; 7. Nezperce 439.00; 8. Culdesac 438.00; 9. Weiser 438.00; 10. Garfield 436.90; 11. Hermiston 435.75; 12. Boise 435.45; 13. Grangeville 433.51; 14. Winchester 432.25; 15. Cottonwood 431.80; 16. St. Maries 430.25; 17. Troy-Deary 426.06; 18. White Bird 424.00; 19. Malden-Pine 408.00; 20. Endicott 404.00; 21. Davenport 402.25; 22. Bonners Ferry 399.00; 23. Indian Valley 393.00; 24. Wenatchee 363.00; 25. Baker 353.00; 26. Walla Walla 344.00.

Weekly scores

Baker 59.00 — 24: Cris Schuh; 23: Logan Ross; 12: Zack Schuh.

Boise 74.25 — 25: Randy Berry, Kent Graham, Preston Shaw; 24: Kyle Arnzen, Sam Leammon, Lahoma Turner, Ed VanEtten, Leonard Wehking.

Bonners Ferry 69.00 — 23: Bill Bustillos, Ron Campbell, Trenton Myers.

Colton 73.50 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Bruce Petty; 24. Jon Dahmen, Jace Herrman, Bill Mackleit. Preston Schneider, Jason Reisenauer, Brandon Vandevender, Dax Wareham, Jim White, Cole Zacha.

Cottonwood 72.60 — 25: Lowell Mader; 24: Philip Spencer, Dereck Arnzen, Shane Poxleitner, Aaron Hinkelman, Clint Riener.

Culdesac 73.20 — 25: Mike Long, John Isley; 24: Russ Braun, Marv Heimgartner, Dale Kinzel, Corey Long, Spud Storey.

Davenport 63.00 — 22: Jeff Holderby; 21: Ben Edwards; 20: Craig Sweet.

Endicott 70.00 — 24: Don McKenzie; 23: Jim Pelissier, Trevor Johnson, Rich Villa.

Garfield 72.60 — 25: Alan Keasal, Jim Larson; 24: Pat Tully, Deb McKenzie; 23: Eric Slocum, Rod Hubner, Tom O’Brien, Frances Tully, Kinley Pfaff, Riley Pfaff.

Grangeville 73.80 — 25: Bob Aiken, Dan Thompson, Brad Baker; 24: Josh Bransford, Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher, Kyle Coonts, Kim Schmidt.

Hauser Lake 72.50 — 25: Damen Sage; 24: Cody Broyles, Ken Evans, Ned Florea, Joe Pestarino, Jeff Thomas, Shelby Thomas, Ryan Hill.

Hermiston 72.00 — 25: Joel Ewing, Laura Winkel, Jason Streibin, Alexis Ewing, Devon Brittner.

Indian Valley 65.00 — 22: Angie Bumgarner, Steve Baumgarner; 21: Todd Ambrose, Lewis Wilmarth.

Malden Pine 64.00 — 22: Dean Bothman; 21: Ken Paddock, Todd Deckard.

Nezperce — 25: Bill Hansen, Rich Berry, Doug Goin.

Orofino-Pierce 74.00 — 25: Dave Powers, Bruce Bradley; 24: Johnathan Wicks, Mike Clay, Sonny Lage.

Pomeroy 75.00 — 25: Buck Geiger, Clark Capwell, Matt Fitzgerald, Brian Bingman.

St. Maries 72.00 — 24: Richard Spier, BJ Derr, Joe Brown.

Troy-Deary 70.20 — 25: Mel Gray; 23: Joe Evans, Ed Johnson, Charlie Taylor, Avery Stevens.

Wallace-Kellogg 74.00 — 25: Kody Donnenwirth, Griffey Doerschel; 24: Casey Stoddard, Randy Gust.

Weiser 75.00 — 25: Chris Felty, Levi Harrison, Jim Bauer.

White Bird 70.00 — 25: Shane Paul; 24: Jay Fraizer; 21: Matt Myers, Joel Pineda, Darrell Howard.

Winchester 72.75 — 25: Aaron Kinzer; 24: Jake Rowland, Kabe Baldwin, Michael Brannan.

Yakima Valley 74.25 — 25: Austin Bellotti, Dale Klingele, John Cushing; 24: Glen Lowrie, James Klingele, Jason Klingele, John Klingele, Deanna Turnbull, Brett Johanson, Joel Moberly.

JUNIORS

Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 424; 2. Hermiston 420; 3. Pomeroy 401; 4. Garfield 398; 5. St. Maries 396; 6. Weiser 394: 7. Culdesac 393; 8. Grangeville 388; 9. Hauser Lake 385; 10. Cottonwood 383; 11. Bonners Ferry 372; 12. Wallace-Kellogg 357; 13. Yakima Valley 355; 14. Boise 350; 15. Nezperce 337; 16. Davenport 323; 17. Troy-Deary 308; 18, Endicott 295; 19. Colton 289; 20. Malden-Pine 260; 21. Winchester 259; 22. Baker 186; 23. White Bird 142; 24. Wenatchee 95.

Weekly scores

Baker 24 — 24: Cris Schuh.

Boise 56 — 21: Gavin Mills; 20: Clayton Heinzerling; 15: Noland Romero.

Bonners Ferry 64 — 23: Trenton Myers; 22: Kelsey Noble; 19: Judah Roffler.

Colton 53 — 22: Jack Reisenauer; 20: Wade Moser; 11: Ben Reisenauer.

Cottonwood 64 — 22: Tristian Mader; 17: Carter Shears, Eli Goeckner.

Culdesac 58 — 20: Loghan Triplett; 19: Liam Burke, Jack Wilks.

Davenport 36 — 22: Brielle Ballance; 12: Tyler Balance; 8: Jackson Chrisman.

Endicott 50 — 20: Marty Meserve;17: Payron Pelissier; 13: Hagen Phillips.

Garfield 68 — 23: Kinley Pfaff, Riley Pfaff; 22: Lyman Olson; 21: Lincoln Pfaff.

Grangeville 64 — 22: Gryer Hollibaugh; 21: Ayden Hayes, Kaden Newton.

Hauser Lake 60 — 20: Nick Franssen, Mason Mossburgh, Claire Pestarino.

Hermiston 71 — 24: Joel Ewing, Alexis Ewing; 23: Chase Lantis.

Nezperce 58 — 21: Jefferson Soderling; 20: Emily Branson; 17: Tayton Johnson.

Orofino-Pierce 72 — 25: Bruce Bradley; 24: Johnathan Wicks; 23: Aiden Olive.

Pomeroy 72 — 25: Luke Collier; 24: Mason Garica; 23: Rowdy Cole.

St. Maries 67 — 24: Joe Brown; 22: Sadi Rose Davidson; 21: Brookly Charles.

Troy-Deary 50 — 22: Cauy Hill; 16: Alazne Espy; 12: Jadon Schultz.

Wallace-Kellogg 67 — 23: Darby Sager; 22: Arliss Sager, Lane Schroeder.

Weiser 62 — 22: Bobbie Freelove; 21: Trevyn Freelove; 19: Kennedy Miles.

White Bird 19 — 12: Harlee Brannan; 7: Maggie Myers.

Winchester 41 — 25: Aaron Kinzer; 16: Isaac Moddrell.

Yakima Valley 47 — 22: Alex Bellotti; 14: Janson Sparry; 11: Leah Phillips.

