This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
ARCHERYBantams hit the Bullseye
Clarkston High School took a team state championship in 3D shooting and second in Bullseye competition at the Washington state archery tournament held Feb. 14-15 in Kennewick.
Gabby Bolen won a girls 3D title and Jillian Ledgerwood triumphed in girls Bullseye to lead the Bantams, who topped a 37-team field.
Meanwhile, Denley Alfred (middle school 3D), Owen Deyo (elementary 3D) and Colton Patterson (elementary Bullseye), all hailing from Heights Elementary, claimed individual event titles of their own. Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary took second in team scoring for their respective divisions.
Top-five area placers by division are listed below.
GIRLS
High school 3D — 1. Gabby Bolen; 2. Jill Ledgerwood; 3. Victoria Hendrickson.
High school Bullseye — 1. Ledgerwood; 2. Bolen.
Middle school Bullseye — 4. Alexie Schneider; 5. Joslyn Walkup.
BOYS
High school 3D — 2. Daniel Hendrickson.
Middle school 3D — 1. Denley Alfred.
Elementary 3D — 1. Owen Deyo; 2. Blayke Wright; 4. Colton Patterson.
Elementary Bullseye — 1. Patterson; 2. Wright; 3. Deyo.
TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot near tie
Orofino-Pierce continued to trail Yakima Valley by the barest of margins at the front of the pack after Week 7 of competition in the Camas Prairie Trapshoot.
With 521 points, the club is one-quarter-point shy of Yakima Valley’s total, sitting in a tie for second with Wallace/Kellogg.
At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintained the lead with 496 points to Hermiston’s 490.
The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot continues with an eighth round of competition this weekend.
Team scores — Yakima Valley 521.25; Orofino-Pierce 521.00; Wallace/Kellogg 521.00; Colton 517.11; Hauser Lake 516.89; Pomeroy 515.70; Culdesac 511.00; Weiser 511.00; Hermiston 510.75; Nezperce 509.00; Garfield 508.90; Boise 508.25; Wenatchee 506.00; Winchester 504.25; Cottonwood 503.80; St. Maries 501.25; Grangeville 500.71; Troy-Deary 496.06; White Bird 496.00; Malden-Pine 477.00; Endicott 473.00; Davenport 464.25; Bonners Ferry 463.00; Indian Valley 460.00; Walla Walla-415.00 Baker 401.00.
Men’s All Star — 5: Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce); 4: Brien DeAtley (Colton), Jeff Thomas (Hauser); 3: Zarn Clausen (Colton), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Clint Riener (Cottonwood), Mike Long (Culdesac), Daniel Kruger (Hauser), Joe Pestarino (Hauser), Damen Sager (Hauser), Wayne Tetrik (Pomeroy), Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary), Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel), John Schroeder (Wal-Kel), Dale Klingele (Yakima), James Klingele (Yakima), Rick White (Yakima)
Ladies All Star Team — 2: Jennifer Klingele (Yakima); 1: Kira Baker (Cottonwood), Jean Spencer (Cottonwood), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Kiera Bohannon (Oro-Pierce), Lindsey Wesche (Wal-Kel), Shara Green (Yakima)
Jrs/Sub-Jrs All Star Team — 2: Jose Armenta (Baker), Kinley Pfaff (Garfield), Bruce Bradley (Oro-Pierce), Aaron Kinzer (Winchester), Weston Anderson (Weiser)
Weekly team scores
Baker 48.00 — 25: Logan Ross; 24: Jose Armenta
Boise 72.75 — 25: Mike Strong; 24: Joe Turner, Leonard Wehking, Blake McCutcheon, Brian Shalz, Preston Shaw, Shawn Frank, Curt Ohlsen
Bonners Ferry- 64.00 — 23: Ron Campbell; 22: Dean Nelson; 19: Mike Pruitt
Colton 73.50 54 — 25: Brien DeAtley, Jason Reisenauer, George Seubert; 24: Erin Bauer, Steve Bremmer, Jon Dahmen, Jace Herrman, Bruce Petty, Alex Powers, Brandon Vandevender, Dan Warner, Jim white, Cole Zacha, Zarn Clausen
Cottonwood 72.00 — 25: Clint Riener, Jean Spencer; 24: Darrel Uhlorn; 23: Derek Schaffer, steven Baerlocher, Justin Christopherson, Owen McIntire
Culdesac 73.00 — 25: Will Anderson, Brian Bomar; 24: Austin Biging, Bryce Hund, Mike Long, Wayne McCulley, Kash Stamper, Art Wilks, Spud Storey
Davenport 62.00 — 21: Eric Davis, Jeremy Holderby; 20: Kyle Edwards
Endicott 69.00 — 24: James Gilchrist; 23- Don McKenzie; 22: Jim Pelissier
Garfield 72.00 — 24: Steve Brink, Jerry Hbbard, Rod Hubner, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Eric Slocum, Pat Tully
Grangeville 67.20 — 24: Jillian, Hausladen; 23: Bob Aiken; 22: Dan Thompson, Cody Vrieling; 21: Rod Behler, Josh Bransford, Steve Havel, Mark Baune, Jeff Kutsch
Hauser Lake 74.00 — 25: Ken Evans, Damen Sager, Jeff Thomas, Larry Ziegler; 24: Terry Buchanan, Daniel Kruger, Kyle Lovell, Chris Smalley
Hermiston 75.00 — 25: Alexis Ewing, Tyler Pearson, Jeff Bowels, Preslie Bowles
Indian Valley 67.00 — 24: Steve Baumgarner; 22: Angie Bumgarner, 21: Todd Ambrose
Malden Pine 69.00 — 24: Ryan Bothman; 23: Brad Bowman; 22: Riley Ramirez
Nezperce 70.00 — 24: Tom Berry; 23: Bill Hansen, Scott Kaschmitter
Orofino-Pierce 74.25 — 25: Sean Larsen, Levi Bradley, Bob Zinn; 24: Fenton Freeman, Corbin Daly, Chris Stephens, Bruce Bradley, Mike Powers
Pomeroy 73.50 — 25: Jeff Hannas, Larry Bunch; 24: Brodie Magill, Steve Brown, Brady Bott, Robert DesJardin, Tracy Hanger, Jim Adams
St. Maries 71.00 — 25: Rick Bailey; 24: Darcy Finley; 22: Tony Brede, Brooklyn Charles, Paul Vannatter, Richard Spier, Lacy Bohannan, Cali Mazza, Bj Derr
Troy-Deary 70.00 — 24: Tucker Stephens, Tanner Gray; 23: Sam Barnes, Scott Barnes, Kade Best, Joe Evans, Mel Gray, Ed Johnson, Doug Malm
Walla Walla 71.00 — 25: Ed Weitz; 23: Mark Jungmann, Terry Lee
Wallace-Kellogg 75.00 — 25: Griffey Doerschel, Casey Stoddard, John Schroeder, Trevor Harshman, Grant Williams
Weiser 73.00 — 25: Chuck Thomas; 24: Levi Harrison, Hadley Baptiste
Wenatchee 72.00 — 24: Brian James, Ed Knebel, Keegan Bray
White Bird 72.00 — 24: Shane Paul, Joel Pineda, Darrell Howard
Winchester 72.00 — 24: Jake Rowland, Cole Riggers, Derek Finnell
Yakima Valley 74.40 — 25: Dale Klingele, John Cushing, James Klingele, Brent Mallon; 24: Brett Johanson, Joel Moberly, Kevin warren, Jim Turnbull, Jenniger Klingele, Shara Green
JUNIORS
Team scores — Orofino-Pierce-495; Hermiston-490; Pomeroy-463; Culdesac –463; St. Maries-461; Weiser- 460: Garfield-458; Grangeville-451; Cottonwood-450; Hauser Lake-449; Bonners Ferry- 429; Yakima Valley-421; Wallace-Kellogg-419; Boise-408; Nezperce-392; Troy-Deary-363; Davenport-362; Colton-341; Endicott-332; Malden-Pine-314; Winchester-300; Baker-210; White Bird- 175; Wenatchee-95.
Weekly team scores
Baker 24 — 24: Jose Armenta
Boise 58 — 24: Blake McCutcheon; 18: Noland Romero; 16: Tucker Wilkison
Bonners Ferry 57 — 19: Trenton Myers, Kelsey Noble, Garrick Patty
Colton 52 — 22: Wade Moser; 18: Jack Reisenauer; 12: Ben Reisenauer
Cottonwood 67 — 23: Owen McIntire; 22: Lane Mader, Cooper Riener, Eli Goeckner
Culdesac 70 — 24: Kash Stamper, Austin Biging; 22: Liam Burke
Davenport 39 — 14: Turner Slack; 13: Brielle Ballance; 12: Tyler Balance
Endicott 37 — 14: Marty Meserve, Payron Pelissier; 9: James Garrett
Garfield 60 — 20: Lyman Olson; Bryce Pfaff, Kinley Pfaff
Grangeville 63 — 24: Kaden Newton; 21: Greyer Hollibaugh; 18: Ayden Hays
Hauser Lake 64 — 22: Jasper Brondt; 21: Claire Pestarino, Wyatt Powers
Hermiston 70 — 25: Alexis Ewing; 23: Radley Griggs; 22: Chase Lantis, Jeremiah Oster
Malden-Pine 54 — 24: Brayden Greenwalt; 19: Torin Kane; 11: Ryan Kane
Nezperce 55 — 22: Grant Ingram; 17: Emily Branson; 16: Jefferson Soderling
Orofino-Pierce 71 — 24: Corbin Daly, Bruce Bradley; 23: Aiden Olive, Johnathan Wicks
Pomeroy 62 — 22: Gunner Magill; 21: Blake warren; 19: Rowdy Cole, Judson Hall
St. Maries 65 — 22: Brookly Charles, Cali Mazza; 21: Claire Cook
Troy-Deary 55 — 20: Gage Minden; 18: Alazne Espy; 17: Cauy Hill
Wallace-Kellogg 62 — 22: Darby Sager; 21: Arliss Sager; 19: Rhett Sager
Weiser 66 — 24: Hadley Baptiste; 22: Bobbie Freelove; 20: Tyler Thiel-Miller
White Bird 33 — 21: Trayven Sickels; 12: Harlee Brannan
Winchester 41 — 23: Aaron Kinzer; 18: Isaac Moddrell
Yakima Valley 66 — 24: Alex Bellotti; 21: Austin Bellotti, Kami Mallon.