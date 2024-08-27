This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

ARCHERYBantams hit the Bullseye

Clarkston High School took a team state championship in 3D shooting and second in Bullseye competition at the Washington state archery tournament held Feb. 14-15 in Kennewick.

Gabby Bolen won a girls 3D title and Jillian Ledgerwood triumphed in girls Bullseye to lead the Bantams, who topped a 37-team field.

Meanwhile, Denley Alfred (middle school 3D), Owen Deyo (elementary 3D) and Colton Patterson (elementary Bullseye), all hailing from Heights Elementary, claimed individual event titles of their own. Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary took second in team scoring for their respective divisions.

Top-five area placers by division are listed below.

GIRLS

High school 3D — 1. Gabby Bolen; 2. Jill Ledgerwood; 3. Victoria Hendrickson.

High school Bullseye — 1. Ledgerwood; 2. Bolen.

Middle school Bullseye — 4. Alexie Schneider; 5. Joslyn Walkup.

BOYS

High school 3D — 2. Daniel Hendrickson.

Middle school 3D — 1. Denley Alfred.

Elementary 3D — 1. Owen Deyo; 2. Blayke Wright; 4. Colton Patterson.

Elementary Bullseye — 1. Patterson; 2. Wright; 3. Deyo.

TRAPSHOOTCamas Prairie shoot near tie

Orofino-Pierce continued to trail Yakima Valley by the barest of margins at the front of the pack after Week 7 of competition in the Camas Prairie Trapshoot.

With 521 points, the club is one-quarter-point shy of Yakima Valley’s total, sitting in a tie for second with Wallace/Kellogg.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintained the lead with 496 points to Hermiston’s 490.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot continues with an eighth round of competition this weekend.

Team scores — Yakima Valley 521.25; Orofino-Pierce 521.00; Wallace/Kellogg 521.00; Colton 517.11; Hauser Lake 516.89; Pomeroy 515.70; Culdesac 511.00; Weiser 511.00; Hermiston 510.75; Nezperce 509.00; Garfield 508.90; Boise 508.25; Wenatchee 506.00; Winchester 504.25; Cottonwood 503.80; St. Maries 501.25; Grangeville 500.71; Troy-Deary 496.06; White Bird 496.00; Malden-Pine 477.00; Endicott 473.00; Davenport 464.25; Bonners Ferry 463.00; Indian Valley 460.00; Walla Walla-415.00 Baker 401.00.

Men’s All Star — 5: Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce); 4: Brien DeAtley (Colton), Jeff Thomas (Hauser); 3: Zarn Clausen (Colton), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Clint Riener (Cottonwood), Mike Long (Culdesac), Daniel Kruger (Hauser), Joe Pestarino (Hauser), Damen Sager (Hauser), Wayne Tetrik (Pomeroy), Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary), Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel), John Schroeder (Wal-Kel), Dale Klingele (Yakima), James Klingele (Yakima), Rick White (Yakima)

Ladies All Star Team — 2: Jennifer Klingele (Yakima); 1: Kira Baker (Cottonwood), Jean Spencer (Cottonwood), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Kiera Bohannon (Oro-Pierce), Lindsey Wesche (Wal-Kel), Shara Green (Yakima)

Jrs/Sub-Jrs All Star Team — 2: Jose Armenta (Baker), Kinley Pfaff (Garfield), Bruce Bradley (Oro-Pierce), Aaron Kinzer (Winchester), Weston Anderson (Weiser)

Weekly team scores

Baker 48.00 — ­25: Logan Ross; 24: Jose Armenta

Boise 72.75 — 25: Mike Strong; 24: Joe Turner, Leonard Wehking, Blake McCutcheon, Brian Shalz, Preston Shaw, Shawn Frank, Curt Ohlsen

Bonners Ferry- 64.00 — 23: Ron Campbell; 22: Dean Nelson; 19: Mike Pruitt

Colton 73.50 54 — 25: Brien DeAtley, Jason Reisenauer, George Seubert; 24: Erin Bauer, Steve Bremmer, Jon Dahmen, Jace Herrman, Bruce Petty, Alex Powers, Brandon Vandevender, Dan Warner, Jim white, Cole Zacha, Zarn Clausen

Cottonwood 72.00 — 25: Clint Riener, Jean Spencer; 24: Darrel Uhlorn; 23: Derek Schaffer, steven Baerlocher, Justin Christopherson, Owen McIntire

Culdesac 73.00 — 25: Will Anderson, Brian Bomar; 24: Austin Biging, Bryce Hund, Mike Long, Wayne McCulley, Kash Stamper, Art Wilks, Spud Storey

Davenport 62.00 — 21: Eric Davis, Jeremy Holderby; 20: Kyle Edwards

Endicott 69.00 — 24: James Gilchrist; 23- Don McKenzie; 22: Jim Pelissier

Garfield 72.00 — 24: Steve Brink, Jerry Hbbard, Rod Hubner, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Eric Slocum, Pat Tully

Grangeville 67.20 — 24: Jillian, Hausladen; 23: Bob Aiken; 22: Dan Thompson, Cody Vrieling; 21: Rod Behler, Josh Bransford, Steve Havel, Mark Baune, Jeff Kutsch

Hauser Lake 74.00 — 25: Ken Evans, Damen Sager, Jeff Thomas, Larry Ziegler; 24: Terry Buchanan, Daniel Kruger, Kyle Lovell, Chris Smalley

Hermiston 75.00 — 25: Alexis Ewing, Tyler Pearson, Jeff Bowels, Preslie Bowles