This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

TRAPSHOOT

Orofino-Pierce back in front

The Orofino-Pierce team reclaimed the Camas Prairie Trapshoot lead after Week 8 of competition.

With a perfect weekly team score of 75.00, Orofino-Pierce overtook Yakima Valley 596.00-594.45 in a razor-close race for first place, with Wallace/Kellogg (594.00) and Colton (592.11) trailing close behind.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce also has the lead at 569 to second-place Hermiston’s 564.

The 10-week event continues with a ninth round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 596.00; Yakima Valley 594.45; Wallace/Kellogg 594.00; Colton 592.11; Hauser Lake 591.89; Pomeroy 590.10; Hermiston 584.75; Culdesac 583.60; Nezperce 582.00; Garfield 581.40; Weiser 580.00; Boise 579.45; Winchester 579.25; Wenatchee 579.00; Cottonwood 576.55; Grangeville 572.71; St. Maries 571.00; Troy-Deary 570.06; White Bird 567.00; Malden-Pine 547.00; Endicott 542.00; Davenport 536.25; Bonners Ferry 530.00; Indian Valley 524.00; Walla Walla 482.00; Baker 470.00.

Men’s All-Star — 5: Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce); 4: Brien DeAtley (Colton), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), Jeff Thomas (Hauser) Clint Riener (Cottonwood) Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Damen Sager (Hauser).

Ladies All-Star — 2: Jennifer Klingele (Yakima); 1: Kira Baker (Cottonwood), Jean Spencer (Cottonwood), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Kiera Bohannon (Oro-Pierce), Lindsey Wesche (Wal-Kel), Shara Green (Yakima), Angie Bumgarner (Indian Valley), Tracy Hanger (Pomeroy).

Weekly team scores

Baker 69.00 — 24- Cris Schuh; 23- Jose Armenta; 22- Logan Ross, Ray Merritt.

Boise 71.25 — 24: Ed Vanetten, Guy Johson, Chester Carter; 23: Robert Redman, Blake McCutcheon, Paul Jensen, Mike Dickens, Mike Strong.

Bonners Ferry 67.00 — 23: Ron Campbell; 22: Beaver Campbell, Garrick Patty.

Colton 75.00 — 25: Jason Reisenauer, George Seubert, Steve Bremmer, Jace Herrman, Bruce Petty, Alex Powers, Brandon Vandevender, Shane Warner, Jim Brommeling, Chazz Johnson, Greg Mayer.

Cottonwood 72.75 — 25: Clint Riener; 24: Chase Nuxoll, Darrel Uhlorn, Jacob Wimer.

Culdesac 72.60 — 25: Corey Long; 24: Austin Biging, Joel Coursey, Marv Heimgartner, John Helpman, John Isley, Aaron Ruckman, Phil Stevens, spud Storey, Johnny Weeks, Mike Long.

Davenport 72.00 — 24: Matt Balance, Ron Miller, Roger Lybecker.

Endicott 69.00 — 24: Branden Phillips; 23: Eric Johnson; 22: Don McKenzie.

Garfield 72.50 — 25: Jim Larson; 24: Rod Hubner, Tricia Johnson, Jeff Kelnhofer, Chris McCully, Deb McKenzie, Colton Pfaff, Ryan Pfaff, Eric Slocum, Pat Tully, Tom O’Brien.

Grangeville 72.00 — 24: Jeff Kutsch, Steve Havel, Brett Hausladen, Colton Thompson, Kyle Coonts; 23: Dan Thompson, Cody Vrieling, Mark Baune, John Vrieling.

Hauser Lake 75.00 — 25: Damen Sager, Shelby Thomas, Wes Baker, Travis Iksic, Joe Kempf, Matt Pestarino, Shelby Thomas.

Hermiston 74.00 — 25: Alexis Ewing, Chase Lantis; 24: Devon Brittner, Davin Gaines.

Indian Valley 64.00 — 25: Angie Bumgarner, 21: Steve Bumgarner; 18: Lewis Wilmarth, Damon Ambrose.

Malden Pine 70.00 — 25: Riley Ramirez; 23: Mike Deife; 22: Brad Bowman, Dale Birchell.

Nezperce 73.00 — 25: Bill Hansen; 24: Kurtis Braun, Scott Kaschmitter.

Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Chris Stephens, Johnathan Wicks, Jack Kelly.

Pomeroy 74.40 — 25: Jim Adams, Mike Hastings, Tracy Hanger, Mason Garcia; 24: Robert DesJarin, Clark Capwell, Josh Hames, Holly Ledgerwood.

St. Maries 69.75 — 24: Richard Spier; 23: Tony Brede, Brooklyn Charles, Cole Cargill, Sadie Rose Davidson.

Troy-Deary 74.00 — 25: Mel Gray, Jim Lyons, Tim Papineu, Chet Simons; 23: Sam Barnes, Scott Barnes, Tanner Gray, Casey Strong, Charlie Taylor, Avery Stevens.

Walla Walla 67.00 — 23: Ed Weitz, Mark Jungmann; 21: Gayland Blake, Don Mooney.

Wallace-Kellogg 73.00 — 25: Ray Newburn; 24: Randy Gust, Brad Porter, Darin Williams.

Weiser 69.00 — 24: Tony Shuyler; 23: Levi Harrison; 22: Gary Shrum.

Wenatchee 73.00 — 25: Keegan Bray; 24: Mark Edwins, Ed Knebel.

White Bird 71.00 — 24: Shane Paul, Wade Sickels; 23: Dale Rosenbaum, Craig Wood.

Winchester 75.00 — 25: Cole Riggers, Derek Finnell, Micheal Brannan, Bryce Stigum.

Yakima Valley 73.20 — 25: Jason Klingele, Jeff Mitchell; 24: John Cushing, James Klingele, Brett Johanson, Jim Turnbull, John Klingele, Ale Eims, Glen Lowrie, Rick Bueschel, Craig Lee, Nick Bellotti.

JUNIORS

Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 569; Hermiston 564; Pomeroy 532; St. Maries 529; Culdesac 528; Garfield 522; Grangeville 517; Hauser Lake 517; Cottonwood 515; Weiser 496: Bonners Ferry 492; Yakima Valley 489; Wallace-Kellogg 483; Boise 466; Nezperce 431; Davenport 425; Troy-Deary 418; Colton 391; Endicott 371; Malden-Pine 370; Winchester 321; Baker 257; White Bird 195; Wenatchee 95.

Jr./Sub-Jr. All-Star Team — 3: Bruce Bradley (Oro-Pierce), 2: Jose Armenta (Baker), Kinley Pfaff (Garfield), Aaron Kinzer (Winchester), Weston Anderson (Weiser), Johnatha Wicks (Oro-Pierce), Alexis Ewing (Hermiston).

Weekly team scores

Baker 24 — 24: Cris Schuh; 23: Jose Armenta.

Boise 58 — 23: Blake McCutcheon; 21: Clayton Heinzerling; 14: Noland Romero Wilkison.

Bonners Ferry 63 — 22: Garrick Patty; 21: Kelsey Noble; 20: Trenton Myers.

Colton 50 — 21: Wade Moser, Jack Reisenauer; 8: Ben Reisenauer.

Cottonwood 65 — 23: Tristian Mader; 22: Lane Mader; 20: Eli Goeckner.

Culdesac 65 — 24: Austin Biging; 21: Loghan Triplett; 20: Eli Main, Kash Stamper, Jack Wilks.

Davenport 63 — 23: Brielle Ballance; 20: Tyler Balance, Levi Collier, Isaiah Legault.

Endicott 39 — 14: James Garrett; 13: Peyton Pelissier; 12: Hagen Phillips.

Garfield 64 — 22: Riley Pfaff; 21: Nicholas Meeuwsen, Preston Olson.

Grangeville 66 — 24: Colton Thompson; 21: Greyer Hollibaugh, Clifford Marvin.

Hauser Lake 68 — 23: Ian Alapai, Jasper Brondt; 22: Claire Pestarino.

Hermiston 74 — 25: Alexis Ewing, Chase Lantis; 24: Davin Gaines.

Malden-Pine 56 — 23: Brayden Greenwalt; 19: Torin Kane; 14: Jay Laveque.

Nezperce 39 — 17: Grant Ingram; 16: Tayton Johnson; 6: Calab Johnson.

Orofino-Pierce 74 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Johnathan Wicks; 24: Wyatt Walton, Corbin Daly.

Pomeroy 69 — 25: Mason Garcia; 21: Sawyer Brenner; 20: Hagen Taylor, Blake Warren, Shaun Bingman.

St. Maries 68 — 23: Brookly Charles, Sadie Rose Davidson; 22: Hunter Charles, Cali Mazza.

Troy-Deary 55 — 20: Alex Greer; 19: Gage Minden; 16: Alazne Espy.

Wallace-Kellogg 64 — 24: Arliss Sager; 23: Darby Sager; 17: Rhett Sager.