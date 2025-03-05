This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
TRAPSHOOT
Orofino-Pierce back in front
The Orofino-Pierce team reclaimed the Camas Prairie Trapshoot lead after Week 8 of competition.
With a perfect weekly team score of 75.00, Orofino-Pierce overtook Yakima Valley 596.00-594.45 in a razor-close race for first place, with Wallace/Kellogg (594.00) and Colton (592.11) trailing close behind.
At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce also has the lead at 569 to second-place Hermiston’s 564.
The 10-week event continues with a ninth round of competition this weekend.
ADULTS
Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 596.00; Yakima Valley 594.45; Wallace/Kellogg 594.00; Colton 592.11; Hauser Lake 591.89; Pomeroy 590.10; Hermiston 584.75; Culdesac 583.60; Nezperce 582.00; Garfield 581.40; Weiser 580.00; Boise 579.45; Winchester 579.25; Wenatchee 579.00; Cottonwood 576.55; Grangeville 572.71; St. Maries 571.00; Troy-Deary 570.06; White Bird 567.00; Malden-Pine 547.00; Endicott 542.00; Davenport 536.25; Bonners Ferry 530.00; Indian Valley 524.00; Walla Walla 482.00; Baker 470.00.
Men’s All-Star — 5: Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce); 4: Brien DeAtley (Colton), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), Jeff Thomas (Hauser) Clint Riener (Cottonwood) Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Damen Sager (Hauser).
Ladies All-Star — 2: Jennifer Klingele (Yakima); 1: Kira Baker (Cottonwood), Jean Spencer (Cottonwood), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Kiera Bohannon (Oro-Pierce), Lindsey Wesche (Wal-Kel), Shara Green (Yakima), Angie Bumgarner (Indian Valley), Tracy Hanger (Pomeroy).
Weekly team scores
Baker 69.00 — 24- Cris Schuh; 23- Jose Armenta; 22- Logan Ross, Ray Merritt.
Boise 71.25 — 24: Ed Vanetten, Guy Johson, Chester Carter; 23: Robert Redman, Blake McCutcheon, Paul Jensen, Mike Dickens, Mike Strong.
Bonners Ferry 67.00 — 23: Ron Campbell; 22: Beaver Campbell, Garrick Patty.
Colton 75.00 — 25: Jason Reisenauer, George Seubert, Steve Bremmer, Jace Herrman, Bruce Petty, Alex Powers, Brandon Vandevender, Shane Warner, Jim Brommeling, Chazz Johnson, Greg Mayer.
Cottonwood 72.75 — 25: Clint Riener; 24: Chase Nuxoll, Darrel Uhlorn, Jacob Wimer.
Culdesac 72.60 — 25: Corey Long; 24: Austin Biging, Joel Coursey, Marv Heimgartner, John Helpman, John Isley, Aaron Ruckman, Phil Stevens, spud Storey, Johnny Weeks, Mike Long.
Davenport 72.00 — 24: Matt Balance, Ron Miller, Roger Lybecker.
Endicott 69.00 — 24: Branden Phillips; 23: Eric Johnson; 22: Don McKenzie.
Garfield 72.50 — 25: Jim Larson; 24: Rod Hubner, Tricia Johnson, Jeff Kelnhofer, Chris McCully, Deb McKenzie, Colton Pfaff, Ryan Pfaff, Eric Slocum, Pat Tully, Tom O’Brien.
Grangeville 72.00 — 24: Jeff Kutsch, Steve Havel, Brett Hausladen, Colton Thompson, Kyle Coonts; 23: Dan Thompson, Cody Vrieling, Mark Baune, John Vrieling.
Hauser Lake 75.00 — 25: Damen Sager, Shelby Thomas, Wes Baker, Travis Iksic, Joe Kempf, Matt Pestarino, Shelby Thomas.
Hermiston 74.00 — 25: Alexis Ewing, Chase Lantis; 24: Devon Brittner, Davin Gaines.
Indian Valley 64.00 — 25: Angie Bumgarner, 21: Steve Bumgarner; 18: Lewis Wilmarth, Damon Ambrose.
Malden Pine 70.00 — 25: Riley Ramirez; 23: Mike Deife; 22: Brad Bowman, Dale Birchell.
Nezperce 73.00 — 25: Bill Hansen; 24: Kurtis Braun, Scott Kaschmitter.
Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Chris Stephens, Johnathan Wicks, Jack Kelly.
Pomeroy 74.40 — 25: Jim Adams, Mike Hastings, Tracy Hanger, Mason Garcia; 24: Robert DesJarin, Clark Capwell, Josh Hames, Holly Ledgerwood.
St. Maries 69.75 — 24: Richard Spier; 23: Tony Brede, Brooklyn Charles, Cole Cargill, Sadie Rose Davidson.
Troy-Deary 74.00 — 25: Mel Gray, Jim Lyons, Tim Papineu, Chet Simons; 23: Sam Barnes, Scott Barnes, Tanner Gray, Casey Strong, Charlie Taylor, Avery Stevens.
Walla Walla 67.00 — 23: Ed Weitz, Mark Jungmann; 21: Gayland Blake, Don Mooney.
Wallace-Kellogg 73.00 — 25: Ray Newburn; 24: Randy Gust, Brad Porter, Darin Williams.
Weiser 69.00 — 24: Tony Shuyler; 23: Levi Harrison; 22: Gary Shrum.
Wenatchee 73.00 — 25: Keegan Bray; 24: Mark Edwins, Ed Knebel.
White Bird 71.00 — 24: Shane Paul, Wade Sickels; 23: Dale Rosenbaum, Craig Wood.
Winchester 75.00 — 25: Cole Riggers, Derek Finnell, Micheal Brannan, Bryce Stigum.
Yakima Valley 73.20 — 25: Jason Klingele, Jeff Mitchell; 24: John Cushing, James Klingele, Brett Johanson, Jim Turnbull, John Klingele, Ale Eims, Glen Lowrie, Rick Bueschel, Craig Lee, Nick Bellotti.
JUNIORS
Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 569; Hermiston 564; Pomeroy 532; St. Maries 529; Culdesac 528; Garfield 522; Grangeville 517; Hauser Lake 517; Cottonwood 515; Weiser 496: Bonners Ferry 492; Yakima Valley 489; Wallace-Kellogg 483; Boise 466; Nezperce 431; Davenport 425; Troy-Deary 418; Colton 391; Endicott 371; Malden-Pine 370; Winchester 321; Baker 257; White Bird 195; Wenatchee 95.
Jr./Sub-Jr. All-Star Team — 3: Bruce Bradley (Oro-Pierce), 2: Jose Armenta (Baker), Kinley Pfaff (Garfield), Aaron Kinzer (Winchester), Weston Anderson (Weiser), Johnatha Wicks (Oro-Pierce), Alexis Ewing (Hermiston).
Weekly team scores
Baker 24 — 24: Cris Schuh; 23: Jose Armenta.
Boise 58 — 23: Blake McCutcheon; 21: Clayton Heinzerling; 14: Noland Romero Wilkison.
Bonners Ferry 63 — 22: Garrick Patty; 21: Kelsey Noble; 20: Trenton Myers.
Colton 50 — 21: Wade Moser, Jack Reisenauer; 8: Ben Reisenauer.
Cottonwood 65 — 23: Tristian Mader; 22: Lane Mader; 20: Eli Goeckner.
Culdesac 65 — 24: Austin Biging; 21: Loghan Triplett; 20: Eli Main, Kash Stamper, Jack Wilks.
Davenport 63 — 23: Brielle Ballance; 20: Tyler Balance, Levi Collier, Isaiah Legault.
Endicott 39 — 14: James Garrett; 13: Peyton Pelissier; 12: Hagen Phillips.
Garfield 64 — 22: Riley Pfaff; 21: Nicholas Meeuwsen, Preston Olson.
Grangeville 66 — 24: Colton Thompson; 21: Greyer Hollibaugh, Clifford Marvin.
Hauser Lake 68 — 23: Ian Alapai, Jasper Brondt; 22: Claire Pestarino.
Hermiston 74 — 25: Alexis Ewing, Chase Lantis; 24: Davin Gaines.
Malden-Pine 56 — 23: Brayden Greenwalt; 19: Torin Kane; 14: Jay Laveque.
Nezperce 39 — 17: Grant Ingram; 16: Tayton Johnson; 6: Calab Johnson.
Orofino-Pierce 74 — 25: Bruce Bradley, Johnathan Wicks; 24: Wyatt Walton, Corbin Daly.
Pomeroy 69 — 25: Mason Garcia; 21: Sawyer Brenner; 20: Hagen Taylor, Blake Warren, Shaun Bingman.
St. Maries 68 — 23: Brookly Charles, Sadie Rose Davidson; 22: Hunter Charles, Cali Mazza.
Troy-Deary 55 — 20: Alex Greer; 19: Gage Minden; 16: Alazne Espy.
Wallace-Kellogg 64 — 24: Arliss Sager; 23: Darby Sager; 17: Rhett Sager.
Weiser 36 — 18: Hadley Baptiste, Kennedy Miles.
White Bird 20 — 20: Trayven Sickels.
Winchester 21 — 21: Aaron Kinzer.
Yakima Valley 68 — 23: Alex Bellotti, Austin Bellotti; 22: Nico Iasella.
Two titles for Pestarino
Joe Pestarino won titles in both singles and pairs doubles while Chris McCully claimed first-place in the handicap on a shootout over junior singles champion Cyson Scottin at the Richard Reimers Memorial shoot held Feb. 15 at the Colton Gun Club.
EVENT 1 SINGLES
A — Jim Larson, 96.
B — Joe Pestarino, 97.
C — Jace Herrman, 97.
D — Kyle Bauer, 92.
Lady — Holly Ledgerwood, 93.
Vet — Jim Broemmeling, 90.
Sr. Vet — Brian Windsor, 96.
Sub-Junior — Conrad Bauer, 94.
Junior — Cyson Scott, 84.
EVENT 2 HANDICAP
Champion — Chris McCully, 91 (won shootout).
Runner-up — Cyson Scott, 91.
EVENT 3 50 PAIRS DOUBLES
A — Joe Pestarino, 91.
B — Jim Larson, 91.
C — Jim Broemmeling, 87.
BASKETBALL
Locals win Snake River Shootout
Three area AAU basketball teams claimed titles in their divisions of the Snake River Shootout tournament held last weekend at Lewis-Clark State College.
The Lewiston Fusion (sixth grade boys), LC Valley Warriors (fifth grade boys) and Palouse Cougars (third-to-fourth grade boys) took top honors for their respective age groups.
MARTIAL ARTS
Henderson leads IE team
Jayden Henderson of the Inland Empire AAU karate team was named junior grand champion in kata for the district championships held Saturday at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston.
Top-three event finishers at the tournament from both the Inland Empire AAU team and the Lewiston-based World of Martial Arts dojo are listed below.
Inland Empire AAU
Anton Arthur — 16-to-17-year-old black belt kata, first; kobudo, first; kumite, first.
CC Subis — 11-to-17-year-old novice kobudo, first; 12-to-13-year-old novice kumite, first; kata, third.
Jayden Henderson — 14-to-15-year-old black belt kata, first; kumite, first; junior grand champion, kata.
Luke Heavrin — 14-to-15-year-old novice kata, first; kumite, first; kobudo, first.
Makaela Everheart — 16-to-17-year-old black belt kata, third.
Maverick Campbell — 10-to-11-year-old novice kata, first; kumite, first; 11-to-17-year-old novice kobudo, second.
Max Harris — 12-to-15-year-old novice kata, third; kumite, third; 11-to-17-year-old novice kobudo, third.
Milo Jones — 12-to-13-year-old beginner kumite, first; 11-to-17-year-old beginner kobudo, third.
Zeus Fenwick — 12-to-13-year-old beginner kata, second; kumite, second; 11-to-17-year-old beginner kobudo, second.
World of Martial Arts
Adam Ledgerwood — 12-to-13-year-old beginner kata,third; kumite, third.
Adrian McKinney — 10-to-11-year-old beginner kumite, first; 10-and-under beginner kobudo, third.
Beth-Ellen Wood — 35-and-older women’s beginner kumite, second; kata, third.
Brady Stricker — 14-to-15-year-old novice kata, second; kumite, third.
Courtney Shawley — 35-and-older men’s beginner kumite, second.
David Carringer — 35-and-older men’s beginner kata, second; kumite, third.
Donald Miller — 35-and-older men’s beginner kata, third.
Garrett Branam — 10-to-11-year-old beginner kata, third.
Jadyn McFarland — 12-to-13-year-old beginner kumite, first; 14-to-15-year-old beginner kata, second.
Justin Wells — 11-to-17-year-old beginner kobudo, third.
Lilli Chevelle — 12-to-13-year-old beginner kata, second; kumite, third.
Lisa Stauffer — 35-and-older women’s beginner kata, first; kumite, first.
Maggie Durrant — 6-to-7-year-old beginner kumite, second; 6-to-9-year-old beginner kata, third.
Oakley Putnam — 10-to-11-year-old novice kumite, first; kata, third.
Rowan Beeson — 16-to-17-year-old novice kata, first; kumite, second.
Savannah Carringer — 35-and-older women’s beginner kata, second; kumite, third.
Sophia Heavrin — 8-to-9-year-old beginner kata, first.
Talyn Walker — 8-to-9-year-old beginner kata, third.
Tate Limon — 10-to-11-year-old beginner kumite, third.