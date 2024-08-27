This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

TRAPSHOOT

Orofino-Pierce closing in on victory

With one round remaining in a closely contested Camas Prairie Trapshoot, Orofino-Pierce holds the lead at both the adult and junior levels.

A perfect weekly score of 75 points helped Orofino-Pierce achieve separation of just over a point-and-a-half at 671.0 to Yakima Valley’s 669.45, while a 74 in junior competition put the team up 643 to 638 for Hermiston.

The shoot concludes with its 10th and final round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 671.00; Yakima Valley 669.45; Colton 667.11; Wallace/Kellogg 667.00; Hauser Lake 666.03; Pomeroy 664.50; Hermiston 659.00; Culdesac 656.80; Winchester 654.25; Garfield 654.00; Weiser 654.00; Wenatchee 652.00; Nezperce 651.00; Cottonwood 649.75; Grangeville 645.21; Boise 649.20; St. Maries 643.00; Troy-Deary 642.56; White Bird 641.00; Malden-Pine-617.00; Endicott 610.00; Davenport 607.25; Bonners Ferry 597.00; Indian Valley 588.00; Walla Walla 551.00; Baker 530.00.

Men’s All-Star — 6: Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce); 5: Damen Sager (Hauser), Brien DeAtley (Colton), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), 4: Jeff Thomas (Hauser), Clint Riener (Cottonwood), Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Mike Long (Culdesac), Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel), James Klingele (Yakima), Wayne Tetrick (Pomeroy).

Ladies All-Star — 2: Jennifer Klingele (Yakima), Kira Baker (Cottonwood);1: Jean Spencer (Cottonwood), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Kiera Bohannon (Oro-Pierce), Lindsey Wesche (Wal-Kel), Shara Green (Yakima), Angie Bumgarner (Indian Valley), Tracy Hanger (Pomeroy), Claire Pestarino (Hauser).

Jr./Sub-Jr. All-Star — 3: Bruce Bradley (Oro-Pierce), Johnathan Wicks (Oro-Pierce); 2: Jose Armenta (Baker), Kinley Pfaff (Garfield), Aaron Kinzer (Winchester), Weston Anderson (Weiser), Alexis Ewing (Hermiston).

Weekly team scores

Baker 60.00 — 22: Jose Armenta; 19: Logan Ross, Ray Merritt.

Boise 69.75 — 24: Blake McCutcheon, Mike Strong; 23: Tate Heinzerling, Lahoma Turner, John Dinsenbacher, Ed VanEtten, Shawn Frank.

Bonners Ferry 67.00 — 23: Beaver Campbell; 22: Kristie Campbell, Bill Bustillos.

Colton 75.00 — 25: Jason Reisenauer, Erin Bauer, Dawson Crawford, Brien DeAtley, Sean Lewis, Guy Olson, Gregg Warden.

Cottonwood 73.20 — 25: Derek Schaeffer, Kira Baker; 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Dereck Arnzen, Lowell Enneking.

Culdesac 73.20 — 25: Mike Long, Jeff Hamrich; 24: Brian Bomer, Russ Braun, Taj Goeckner, Marv Heimgartner, Jimmy Lomanto, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Aaron Ruckman, Wyatt Stevens, Spud Storey, Johnny Weeks.

Davenport 71.00 — 25: Eric Davis; 23: Josh Chrisman, Wayne Estes.

Endicott 68.00 — 23: Trevor Johnson; 22: Eric Johnson, Don McKenzie.

Garfield 72.60 — 25: Alan Keasal; 24: John Dyche, Deb McKenzie, Riley Pfaff, Eric Slocum.

Grangeville 72.50 — 25: Carl Crea; 24: Scott Jungert, Brian Lorentz, Dan Thompson, Jeff Kutsch, Clay Schumacher, John Vrieling, Matt Prewett.

Hauser Lake 74.14 — 25: Damen Sager, Ken Evans, Claire Pestarino, Matt Pestarino, Jason Pritzl; 24: Brian Altizer, Jeremy Brondt, Cody Broyles, Tom Dornquast, Terry Buchanan, Ryan Hill, Daniel Kruger, Keenan Olenslager, Wyatt Powers, Michelle Rowe, Chris Smalley, Cody Wilson.

Hermiston 74.25 — 25: Joel Ewing, Devon Brittner, Radley Griggs; 24: Chase Lantis, Alexis Ewing.

Indian Valley 64.00 — 22: Steve Bumgarner; 21: Angie Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth, Damon Ambrose.

Malden Pine 70.00 — 24: Barry Greenwalt; 23: Dale Birchell, Mike Deife, Ben Naught.

Nezperce 69.00 — 23: Kurtis Braun, Shannon Hill, Jonathan Rosenau.

Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Corbin Daly, Johnathan Wicks, Craig Marvin, Rip Remen, Dave Powers.

Pomeroy 74.40 — 25: Jeff Hanna, Mitch Ruchert, Sean Beale, Wayne Tetrick; 24: Brian Bingman, Robert DesJarin, Buck Geiger, Larry Bunch, Jim Adams, Riley Bott.

St. Maries 72.00 — 24: Richard Spier; Darcy Finley, Seth Stokes, Rick Bailey.

Troy-Deary 72.50 — 25: Casey Strong, Early Dorsey; 24: Brett Hall, Sam Barnes, Tanner Gray; 23: Kada Best, Mel gray Ed Johnson, Tom Kenworthy, Doug Malm, Tom McWilliams, Chet Simons, Avery Stevens.

Walla Walla 69.00 — 24: Gayland Blake; 23: Ed Weitz; 22: Terry Schaeffer.

Wallace-Kellogg 73.00 — 25: Griffey Doerschel; 24: Wyatt Hei, Randy Gust, Brad Porter, Ray Newburn, Casey Stoddard, Trevor Harshman, Grant Williams, Darin Williams, Jared Williams, Lindsay Wesche.

Weiser 74.00 — 25: Levi Harrison, Rob Dickerson; 24: Tony Shuyler, Chuck Thomas.

Wenatchee 73.00 — 25: James Peery; 24: Keegan Bray, Mark Edwins, Stacy Peery, Brian James.

White Bird 74.00 — 25: Shane Paul, Wade Sickels; 24: Joel Pineda.

Winchester 75.00 — 25: Brett Arnzen, Derek Finnell, Jake Rowland.

Yakima Valley 75.00 — 25: James Klingele, Paul Klingele, Brett Johanson, Glen Lowrie, Don Seipel, Jim Turnbull, Brett Malon.

JUNIORS