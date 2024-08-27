This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
TRAPSHOOT
Orofino-Pierce closing in on victory
With one round remaining in a closely contested Camas Prairie Trapshoot, Orofino-Pierce holds the lead at both the adult and junior levels.
A perfect weekly score of 75 points helped Orofino-Pierce achieve separation of just over a point-and-a-half at 671.0 to Yakima Valley’s 669.45, while a 74 in junior competition put the team up 643 to 638 for Hermiston.
The shoot concludes with its 10th and final round of competition this weekend.
ADULTS
Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 671.00; Yakima Valley 669.45; Colton 667.11; Wallace/Kellogg 667.00; Hauser Lake 666.03; Pomeroy 664.50; Hermiston 659.00; Culdesac 656.80; Winchester 654.25; Garfield 654.00; Weiser 654.00; Wenatchee 652.00; Nezperce 651.00; Cottonwood 649.75; Grangeville 645.21; Boise 649.20; St. Maries 643.00; Troy-Deary 642.56; White Bird 641.00; Malden-Pine-617.00; Endicott 610.00; Davenport 607.25; Bonners Ferry 597.00; Indian Valley 588.00; Walla Walla 551.00; Baker 530.00.
Men’s All-Star — 6: Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce); 5: Damen Sager (Hauser), Brien DeAtley (Colton), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), 4: Jeff Thomas (Hauser), Clint Riener (Cottonwood), Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Mike Long (Culdesac), Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel), James Klingele (Yakima), Wayne Tetrick (Pomeroy).
Ladies All-Star — 2: Jennifer Klingele (Yakima), Kira Baker (Cottonwood);1: Jean Spencer (Cottonwood), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Kiera Bohannon (Oro-Pierce), Lindsey Wesche (Wal-Kel), Shara Green (Yakima), Angie Bumgarner (Indian Valley), Tracy Hanger (Pomeroy), Claire Pestarino (Hauser).
Jr./Sub-Jr. All-Star — 3: Bruce Bradley (Oro-Pierce), Johnathan Wicks (Oro-Pierce); 2: Jose Armenta (Baker), Kinley Pfaff (Garfield), Aaron Kinzer (Winchester), Weston Anderson (Weiser), Alexis Ewing (Hermiston).
Weekly team scores
Baker 60.00 — 22: Jose Armenta; 19: Logan Ross, Ray Merritt.
Boise 69.75 — 24: Blake McCutcheon, Mike Strong; 23: Tate Heinzerling, Lahoma Turner, John Dinsenbacher, Ed VanEtten, Shawn Frank.
Bonners Ferry 67.00 — 23: Beaver Campbell; 22: Kristie Campbell, Bill Bustillos.
Colton 75.00 — 25: Jason Reisenauer, Erin Bauer, Dawson Crawford, Brien DeAtley, Sean Lewis, Guy Olson, Gregg Warden.
Cottonwood 73.20 — 25: Derek Schaeffer, Kira Baker; 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Dereck Arnzen, Lowell Enneking.
Culdesac 73.20 — 25: Mike Long, Jeff Hamrich; 24: Brian Bomer, Russ Braun, Taj Goeckner, Marv Heimgartner, Jimmy Lomanto, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Aaron Ruckman, Wyatt Stevens, Spud Storey, Johnny Weeks.
Davenport 71.00 — 25: Eric Davis; 23: Josh Chrisman, Wayne Estes.
Endicott 68.00 — 23: Trevor Johnson; 22: Eric Johnson, Don McKenzie.
Garfield 72.60 — 25: Alan Keasal; 24: John Dyche, Deb McKenzie, Riley Pfaff, Eric Slocum.
Grangeville 72.50 — 25: Carl Crea; 24: Scott Jungert, Brian Lorentz, Dan Thompson, Jeff Kutsch, Clay Schumacher, John Vrieling, Matt Prewett.
Hauser Lake 74.14 — 25: Damen Sager, Ken Evans, Claire Pestarino, Matt Pestarino, Jason Pritzl; 24: Brian Altizer, Jeremy Brondt, Cody Broyles, Tom Dornquast, Terry Buchanan, Ryan Hill, Daniel Kruger, Keenan Olenslager, Wyatt Powers, Michelle Rowe, Chris Smalley, Cody Wilson.
Hermiston 74.25 — 25: Joel Ewing, Devon Brittner, Radley Griggs; 24: Chase Lantis, Alexis Ewing.
Indian Valley 64.00 — 22: Steve Bumgarner; 21: Angie Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth, Damon Ambrose.
Malden Pine 70.00 — 24: Barry Greenwalt; 23: Dale Birchell, Mike Deife, Ben Naught.
Nezperce 69.00 — 23: Kurtis Braun, Shannon Hill, Jonathan Rosenau.
Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Corbin Daly, Johnathan Wicks, Craig Marvin, Rip Remen, Dave Powers.
Pomeroy 74.40 — 25: Jeff Hanna, Mitch Ruchert, Sean Beale, Wayne Tetrick; 24: Brian Bingman, Robert DesJarin, Buck Geiger, Larry Bunch, Jim Adams, Riley Bott.
St. Maries 72.00 — 24: Richard Spier; Darcy Finley, Seth Stokes, Rick Bailey.
Troy-Deary 72.50 — 25: Casey Strong, Early Dorsey; 24: Brett Hall, Sam Barnes, Tanner Gray; 23: Kada Best, Mel gray Ed Johnson, Tom Kenworthy, Doug Malm, Tom McWilliams, Chet Simons, Avery Stevens.
Walla Walla 69.00 — 24: Gayland Blake; 23: Ed Weitz; 22: Terry Schaeffer.
Wallace-Kellogg 73.00 — 25: Griffey Doerschel; 24: Wyatt Hei, Randy Gust, Brad Porter, Ray Newburn, Casey Stoddard, Trevor Harshman, Grant Williams, Darin Williams, Jared Williams, Lindsay Wesche.
Weiser 74.00 — 25: Levi Harrison, Rob Dickerson; 24: Tony Shuyler, Chuck Thomas.
Wenatchee 73.00 — 25: James Peery; 24: Keegan Bray, Mark Edwins, Stacy Peery, Brian James.
White Bird 74.00 — 25: Shane Paul, Wade Sickels; 24: Joel Pineda.
Winchester 75.00 — 25: Brett Arnzen, Derek Finnell, Jake Rowland.
Yakima Valley 75.00 — 25: James Klingele, Paul Klingele, Brett Johanson, Glen Lowrie, Don Seipel, Jim Turnbull, Brett Malon.
JUNIORS
Team scores — Orofino-Pierce 643; Hermiston 638; Pomeroy 599; St. Maries 595; Culdesac 590; Garfield 589; Hauser Lake 589; Grangeville 584; Cottonwood 575; Weiser 558: Bonners Ferry 555; Yakima Valley 552; Wallace-Kellogg 540; Boise 525; Davenport 484; Nezperce 478; Troy-Deary 471; Colton 441; Malden-Pine 429; Endicott-428; Winchester 375; Baker 279; White Bird 217; Wenatchee 95.
Weekly team scores
Baker 22 — 22: Jose Armenta
Boise 59 — 24: Blake McCutcheon; 18: Clayton Heinzerling; 17: Quentin Moffis.
Bonners Ferry 63 — 22: Judah Roffler; 21: Garrick Patty; 20: Trenton Myers.
Colton 50 — 22: Wade Moser; 18: Jack Reisenauer; 10: Ben Reisenauer.
Cottonwood 60 — 20: Tristian Mader, Eli Goeckner, Hank Harman.
Culdesac 62 — 22: Spencer Florenza; 21: Liam Burke; 19: Kash Stamper.
Davenport 59 — 24: Levi Collier; 21: Tyler Balance; 17: Turner Slack, Lacey Collier.
Endicott 57 — 19: James Garrett, Marty Meserve, Hagen Phillips.
Garfield 67 — 24: Riley Pfaff; 23: Kinley, Pfaff; 20: Nicholas Meeuwsen, Bryce Pfaff.
Grangeville 67 — 23: Colton Thompson, Kaden Newton; 21: Greyer Hollibaugh.
Hauser Lake 72 — 25: Claire Pestarino; 24: Wyatt Powers; 23: Nick Franssen.
Hermiston 74 — 25: Joel Ewing, Radley Griggs; 24: Chase Lantis, Alexis Ewing.
Malden-Pine 59 — 22: Riley Pappel; 20: Braydee Greenwalt; 17: Jay Laveque.
Nezperce 47 — 16: Emily Branson, Calab Johnson; 15: Calab Rosenau.
Orofino-Pierce 74 — 25: Corbin Dal, Johnathan Wicks; 24: Bruce Bradley.
Pomeroy 67 — 23: Gunner Magill, Hagen Taylor; 21: Rowdy Cole, Blake Warren.
St. Maries 66 — 23: Brookly Charles; 22: Claire Cook; 21: Noah Cook.
Troy-Deary 53 — 20: Gage Minden; 17: Bridger Hawley; 16: Brody Hawley.
Wallace-Kellogg 62 — 22: Darby Sager, Arliss Sager; 15: Rhett Sager, Layne Trecker, Garrett Clark, Degan Groene.
Weiser 62 — 22: Kennedy Miles; 20: Bobbie Freelove, Trevyn Freelove.
White Bird 22 — 22: Trayven Sickels.
Winchester 21 — 21: Aaron Kinzer; 15: Isaac Moddrell, Orland Dupuis.
Yakima Valley 63 — 24: Austin Bellotti; 23: Alex Bellotti; 16: Hunter Sealy.
MARTIAL ARTS
Arthur is junior grand champion
Anton Arthur swept to victory in four different events and was named junior grand champion in sparring and kata to lead the way as 10 members of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Inland Empire AAU Karate Team and World of Martial Arts medaled in the Pacific Northwest Memorial Cup in Yakima, Wash., on Saturday.
The Lapwai High School junior sat at the top the heap in mixed 14-to-17-year-old long weapons and short weapons in addition to claiming the boys sparring and kata honors.
All top-three results for the group are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 14-to-17-year-old mixed black belt long weapons, first; short weapons, first; kata, first; sparring, first; junior grand champion, boys sparring; junior grand champion, kata.
Jayden Henderson — 14-to-17-year-old mixed black belt long weapons, third; short weapons, third; girls black belt sparring, second; kata, third.
Makaela Everheart — 14-to-17-year-old girls black belt kata, second.
CC Subis — 11-to-12-year-old girls novice-to-intermediate sparring, first; mixed kata, third.
Max Harris — 11-to-12-year-old boys novice-to-intermediate sparring, second; mixed kata, second.
Luke Heavrin — 14-to-17-year-old mixed intermediate weapons, first; 13-to-14-year-old boys novice kata, first; novice-to-intermediate sparring, first.
Zeus Fenwick — 11-to-12-year-old mixed beginner kata, first; weapons, second; boys sparring, second.
Milo Jones — 11-to-13-year-old mixed beginner weapons, first; 13-to-14-year-old mixed beginner kata, third; 11-to-12-year-old boys beginner sparring, first.
Tristen Fenwick — 9-to-10-year-old boys beginner sparring, first.
Lisa Stauffer — 45-to-54-year-old adult beginner kata, first; 35-to-44-year-old women’s beginner sparring, second.