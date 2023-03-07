COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

The champion Palouse Bears 18U hockey team is shown recently. Front row left to right: Wyatt Thornycroft, Cayden May, Parker Hipp and Tate Paul. Back row left to right: Coach Butch Fealy, Rory McBeath, Nick Odberg, Marcus Neville, Tanner Fealy, Lucus Ting, Ben Carlson, Michael Loomis, Eli Ting, Amanda Pouchnik, Ellis Jaeckel, Jason Schemmer and coach Derek Pouchnik.

 Courtesy photo

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

HOCKEY

Tags

Recommended for you