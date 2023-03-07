This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
HOCKEY
Bears bag back-to-back state titles
The Palouse Bears 18U hockey team, made up of high schoolers from Moscow and Pullman, won the Idaho Rep B state tournament on Feb. 26 in Idaho Falls, then topped another state-level event in the Idaho State High School B tournament a week later on March 5.
MARTIAL ARTS
Gall Grand Champion at IEL Districts
Rachel Gall was named Junior Grand Champion in black belt kata to lead the Lewis-Clark valley’s Inland Empire Leadership team in the 2023 Inland Empire AAU district karate championships held Saturday at the Asotin High School gym.
Her teammates Anton Arthur, Jade Wilke, Jayden Henderson, Brady Stricker, Sean Peregoy, Averie Hendren, Jonathan Morrow, Gavin McDaniel, Spencer Holm, Mikel Hooley, Steve Holm and Teslin Lemke each took first place in at least one event for their respective divisions at the tournament, which included 90 total competitors hailing from Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Utah.
