This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
ARCHERY
Clarkston youths hit the mark
Lincoln Middle School’s Parker Nugen (278 points) and Clarkston High’s Ella Ogden (276) were the top scorers in 3D and bullseye competition, respectively, at the 12 Annual All-Clarkston Archery Tournament held earlier this month.
Jordan Cassetto (277 points) was the top female scorer in the 3D field, and fellow Clarkston High Schooler Michael Hendrickson was the top boy in bullseye shooting at 275. A total of 119 archers participated in the 3D event, and 216 took part in the bullseye.
TRAPSHOOT
McKenzie doubles up prizes
Dilan McKenzie topped the field in both sub-junior singles and handicap competition as more than 50 shooters participated in the Richard Reimers Memorial registered shoot held Feb. 18 at Colton Gun Club.
Event winners are listed below.
EVENT 1, SINGLES
A — Brandon Vandevender 95
B — Cole Zacha 97
C — Colton Thompson 95
D — Garett Stoddard 89
Vet — Brian Windsor 97
Lady — Rachel Kennedy 93
Sr. Vet — Rod Hubner 97
Sub-Jr. — Dilan McKenzie 95
Jr. — Gunner Magill 97
EVENT 2, HANDICAP
Champion — Dilan McKenzie 94
EVENT 3, 50 PAIRS DOUBLES
A — Brandon Vandevender 93
B — Brian Windsor 90
C — John Helpman 89
GYMNASTICS
Five First All-Around for 360 Gymnastics
Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club fielded five youth athletes who took first all-around honors in their respective divisions at the Under the Big Top Invitational tournament held at Boise’s Idaho Central Credit Union Arena earlier this month.
Atlee Poxleitner swept first place in the vault, bars, beam and floor events en route to getting first all-around recognition in the Jr. A Division, while Avery Dorcy and Annie Angala were top all-arounders at the Jr. B and Sr. A levels, all competing on 360’s Xcel Bronze team. Wheatley Draper of Xcel Silver and Hailey Grimm of Xcel Gold also achieved first all-around recognition in their divisions.
